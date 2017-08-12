UNC lands commitment from 2019 point guard

Northern Iowa persuaded a top-100 recruit to remain in-state, spurning offers from the Big Ten and Big 12 in the process.

AJ Green, a 6-foot-3 Cedar Rapids native, gave his verbal commitment to Ben Jacobson on Friday afternoon, according to Cole Bair of The Gazette.

“I’m excited to make the decision to be a Panther. I’m also glad that the recruiting process is finished now,” Green told The Gazette. “Looking back on it, it was a pretty cool experience. Knowing a lot of schools want you, it’s kind of humbling knowing all the hard work you’ve put in is starting to pay off.

“It just felt right. Down inside I knew that (UNI) was the place. I’ve been a Panther fan. Been around the program my whole life, so I’m glad to be a part of it. It’s pretty cool. Coach (Jacobson) has told me that he feels like we can go to the Final Four, so hopefully, we can accomplish that.”

Northern Iowa has seen great success during Ben Jacobson’s 11-year career, with seven 20-win seasons and four NCAA Tournament appearances. With Witchita State now a member of the American Athletic Conference, and with Jacobson locked up through the 2026-27 season after receiving a two-year extension in March, Friday’s commitment could lay the foundation to a strong run for Northern Iowa in the Missouri Valley Conference in the coming seasons.

Green is listed as a four-star recruit, rated No. 91 overall in the Class of 2017 by Rivals. He had offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, and Nebraska. He played for the Iowa Barnstormers in the adidas Gauntlet this spring and summer.