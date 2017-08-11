More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED

Former Brown assistant Dan Doyle sentenced to 15 years for embezzlement

Associated PressAug 11, 2017, 11:19 AM EDT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A former boxing promoter, ex-college basketball coach and founder of a Rhode Island-based sport institute who was convicted of embezzlement has been sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison, with seven years to serve and the remainder suspended with probation.

Dan Doyle of the Institute for International Sport was convicted in December after a nearly three month trial of seven counts of embezzlement, one count of obtaining money under false pretenses, five counts of forgery, and five counts of filing a false document.

Prosecutors say the 68-year-old West Hartford resident used the institute as a personal piggybank, taking out money to cover the cost of college tuition, plastic surgery, and wedding expenses for his children.

Doyle was an assistant coach at Brown before spending three seasons as the head coach at Trinity College (D-III) in Connecticut. He would go on to promote fights for legendary boxer Sugar Ray Leonard.

Investigators say Doyle embezzled approximately $1.14 million from the institute, a nonprofit he founded in 1986 with the mission to use sports and the arts to forge relationships on a global scale and to address societal issues.

Of the Institute’s programs, one of the best known was the World Scholar Athlete Games held at the University of Rhode Island.

Doyle had sought a new trial. A judge denied that motion earlier this year.

Doyle was also ordered to pay $550,000 in restitution to the Hassenfeld Foundation and was ordered to undergo an evaluation for counseling.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Kilmartin said Thursday that Doyle “bilked honest and admirable individuals out of hundreds of thousands of dollars and destroyed the mission and purpose of the International Institute of Sport, which he founded, in order to sustain a lifestyle he felt he was entitled to.”

Police searching for former all-SEC guard on drug trafficking charges

Memphis Police
By Rob DausterAug 11, 2017, 11:38 AM EDT

Former all-SEC guard Scooter McFagdon is one of ten people still at-large after the Memphis Police Department indicted 36 alleged drug dealers in a six-month investigation called ‘Operation Cocaine Cowboys’.

McFagdon is a Memphis native that began his career with the Tigers before transferring to Tennessee for his final two seasons. He made an all-SEC team while there and averaged more than 17 points as a junior for the Vols.

Back in 2014, McFagdon was arrested when police found one kilogram of cocaine and 193 pounds of weed in a car he was driving in Texas. According to police, the origin of the cocaine being sold in the bust this month was also Texas.

Police released McFagdon’s mugshot in an effort to locate him.

Report: LSU no longer recruiting Mitchell Robinson

McDonalds All-American Game
By Terrence PayneAug 10, 2017, 10:42 PM EDT

LSU is reportedly out of the running for a top-10 talent.

Jeff Goodman of ESPN reported on Thursday night that Will Wade and staff are no longer pursuing Western Kentucky transfer Mitchell Robinson, a Louisiana native. Robinson was a consensus five-star recruit, rated No. 8 overall in the Class of 2017, according to Rivals.

He had signed to play at Western Kentucky and was on campus earlier this summer before leaving the program and school in late July. Several weeks prior, Western Kentucky assistant coach — and Robinson’s godfather — Shammond Williams resigned from his position.

The 7-foot McDonald’s All-American is set to visit Kansas this weekend, according to multiple reports. Because he enrolled in a session of summer courses at Western Kentucky he will likely need a waiver in order to compete this season. Skipping college altogether and playing professionally overseas is also a course of action for Robinson, who is projected to be a first round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

UCF coach Johnny Dawkins gets one-year contract extension

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Associated PressAug 10, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — UCF has extended the contract of basketball coach Johnny Dawkins after a successful first season.

The school announced Thursday that Dawkins’ current six-year contract has been extended by a year through 2023. The extension will add $1.5 million onto his current deal.

Last year, Dawkins guided the Knights to a 24-12 record and an appearance in the NIT Final Four. UCF doubled its win total from the previous year, the sixth biggest turnaround in NCAA Division I basketball last season.

Dawkins is a former Duke All-American who joined the Knights in 2016 after being fired at Stanford. His current contract pays him $1.1 million before incentives.

Wisconsin takes trip Down Under with team in transition

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
Associated PressAug 10, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — At some point on Saturday on a plane flying over the Pacific Ocean, Wisconsin coach Greg Gard will settle into his seat to watch scouting video from a laptop computer.

No better way to help fill the time on a 16-hour flight to New Zealand for the Badgers basketball team.

“I think I got plenty of time to read a handbook, watch videos, do a lot of things,” Gard joked.

The NCAA allows schools to go on foreign exhibition tours every four years, an excursion that gives teams 10 practices to prepare for the summer games. It is precious time for coaches and players to work together on and off the court, tasks that otherwise couldn’t start until October.

The last time the Badgers took an international trip, they had a pretty good season.

The program four summers ago played in Canada at a time when the team was also replacing most of its starting lineup. Less experienced players and future stars like Frank Kaminsky and Sam Dekker, along with then-freshmen Nigel Hayes and Bronson Koenig, got their first taste of playing together as a team.

Seven months later, they made a run to their first of back-to-back Final Four appearances.

Then-coach Bo Ryan “always talked about how much that trip helped,” said fifth-year senior Aaron Moesch, who was redshirted in 2013-14. The reserve forward is also the only player who was on the roster for both Final Four teams.

“Correlation doesn’t mean causation,” Moesch added before practice on Wednesday in Madison. “But there’s definitely something to be said about having those extra games, especially with a young team.”

Similarly, this five-game, 12-day tour to New Zealand and Australia comes after the program lost four senior starters in Hayes, Koenig, forward Vitto Brown and guard Zak Showalter. The roster has been replenished with a decorated recruiting class, including freshman guard Kobe King, a unanimous selection as Wisconsin’s state prep player of the year.

Practices so far have been energetic. Returnees will assume new responsibilities, and everyone is feeling out their respective roles.

“That’s what has been nice about this summer — we’ve covered things normally you don’t cover until October and November. Terminology, scheme, philosophy, specifically the defensive end of things,” Gard said. “I’m excited for these guys to put all that knowledge and work they’ve committed to do, to work over there and see what happens.”

Big man Ethan Happ is one of the holdovers on the team whose role will expand this season. The 6-foot-10 junior with the dominating post game might become an even bigger focal point of the offense with Hayes and Koenig gone.

Happ will use the trip to New Zealand and Australia to continue working on skills that he has focused on this offseason, including his outside shot, as well as ball-handling and decreasing turnovers.

“Then as a team basically just see who’s ready and willing to work on the floor,” Happ said. “It’s easy to do in practice, but it’s a lot different when the lights are on. It’ll be interesting to see who steps up.”

Texas lands four-star forward Gerald Liddell

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By Terrence PayneAug 10, 2017, 6:36 PM EDT

Texas lands its second in-state four-star prospect this week.

Days after 2018 power forward Brock Cunningham pledged to join the Longhorns, Gerald Liddell, a highly-sought after wing, made his verbal commitment to Texas.

The 6-foot-8 small forward announced his decision on Twitter on Thursday evening.

Liddell had previously cut his lists seven, with Arizona, Baylor, Cal, Oregon, SMU and UCLA as the six other finalists.

The combination of size, versatility, athleticism, and length are ideal for a Shaka Smart team. He’ll be able to play multiple positions and should fit in nicely for an up-tempo team that likes to play in transition.

Liddell played for RM5 Elite in the Nike EYBL this spring and summer. In 16 appearances, he averaged 11.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game, connecting on 41 percent of his attempts from the field.

Rivals lists him as the No. 41 overall recruit in the Class of 2018.