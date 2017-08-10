More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

UCF coach Johnny Dawkins gets one-year contract extension

Leave a comment
Associated PressAug 10, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — UCF has extended the contract of basketball coach Johnny Dawkins after a successful first season.

The school announced Thursday that Dawkins’ current six-year contract has been extended by a year through 2023. The extension will add $1.5 million onto his current deal.

Last year, Dawkins guided the Knights to a 24-12 record and an appearance in the NIT Final Four. UCF doubled its win total from the previous year, the sixth biggest turnaround in NCAA Division I basketball last season.

Dawkins is a former Duke All-American who joined the Knights in 2016 after being fired at Stanford. His current contract pays him $1.1 million before incentives.

Report: LSU no longer recruiting Mitchell Robinson

McDonalds All-American Game
Leave a comment
By Terrence PayneAug 10, 2017, 10:42 PM EDT

LSU is reportedly out of the running for a top-10 talent.

Jeff Goodman of ESPN reported on Thursday night that Will Wade and staff are no longer pursuing Western Kentucky transfer Mitchell Robinson, a Louisiana native. Robinson was a consensus five-star recruit, rated No. 8 overall in the Class of 2017, according to Rivals.

He had signed to play at Western Kentucky and was on campus earlier this summer before leaving the program and school in late July. Several weeks prior, Western Kentucky assistant coach — and Robinson’s godfather — Shammond Williams resigned from his position.

The 7-foot McDonald’s All-American is set to visit Kansas this weekend, according to multiple reports. Because he enrolled in a session of summer courses at Western Kentucky he will likely need a waiver in order to compete this season. Skipping college altogether and playing professionally overseas is also a course of action for Robinson, who is projected to be a first round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Wisconsin takes trip Down Under with team in transition

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
Leave a comment
Associated PressAug 10, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — At some point on Saturday on a plane flying over the Pacific Ocean, Wisconsin coach Greg Gard will settle into his seat to watch scouting video from a laptop computer.

No better way to help fill the time on a 16-hour flight to New Zealand for the Badgers basketball team.

“I think I got plenty of time to read a handbook, watch videos, do a lot of things,” Gard joked.

The NCAA allows schools to go on foreign exhibition tours every four years, an excursion that gives teams 10 practices to prepare for the summer games. It is precious time for coaches and players to work together on and off the court, tasks that otherwise couldn’t start until October.

The last time the Badgers took an international trip, they had a pretty good season.

The program four summers ago played in Canada at a time when the team was also replacing most of its starting lineup. Less experienced players and future stars like Frank Kaminsky and Sam Dekker, along with then-freshmen Nigel Hayes and Bronson Koenig, got their first taste of playing together as a team.

Seven months later, they made a run to their first of back-to-back Final Four appearances.

Then-coach Bo Ryan “always talked about how much that trip helped,” said fifth-year senior Aaron Moesch, who was redshirted in 2013-14. The reserve forward is also the only player who was on the roster for both Final Four teams.

“Correlation doesn’t mean causation,” Moesch added before practice on Wednesday in Madison. “But there’s definitely something to be said about having those extra games, especially with a young team.”

Similarly, this five-game, 12-day tour to New Zealand and Australia comes after the program lost four senior starters in Hayes, Koenig, forward Vitto Brown and guard Zak Showalter. The roster has been replenished with a decorated recruiting class, including freshman guard Kobe King, a unanimous selection as Wisconsin’s state prep player of the year.

Practices so far have been energetic. Returnees will assume new responsibilities, and everyone is feeling out their respective roles.

“That’s what has been nice about this summer — we’ve covered things normally you don’t cover until October and November. Terminology, scheme, philosophy, specifically the defensive end of things,” Gard said. “I’m excited for these guys to put all that knowledge and work they’ve committed to do, to work over there and see what happens.”

Big man Ethan Happ is one of the holdovers on the team whose role will expand this season. The 6-foot-10 junior with the dominating post game might become an even bigger focal point of the offense with Hayes and Koenig gone.

Happ will use the trip to New Zealand and Australia to continue working on skills that he has focused on this offseason, including his outside shot, as well as ball-handling and decreasing turnovers.

“Then as a team basically just see who’s ready and willing to work on the floor,” Happ said. “It’s easy to do in practice, but it’s a lot different when the lights are on. It’ll be interesting to see who steps up.”

Texas lands four-star forward Gerald Liddell

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Leave a comment
By Terrence PayneAug 10, 2017, 6:36 PM EDT

Texas lands its second in-state four-star prospect this week.

Days after 2018 power forward Brock Cunningham pledged to join the Longhorns, Gerald Liddell, a highly-sought after wing, made his verbal commitment to Texas.

The 6-foot-8 small forward announced his decision on Twitter on Thursday evening.

Liddell had previously cut his lists seven, with Arizona, Baylor, Cal, Oregon, SMU and UCLA as the six other finalists.

The combination of size, versatility, athleticism, and length are ideal for a Shaka Smart team. He’ll be able to play multiple positions and should fit in nicely for an up-tempo team that likes to play in transition.

Liddell played for RM5 Elite in the Nike EYBL this spring and summer. In 16 appearances, he averaged 11.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game, connecting on 41 percent of his attempts from the field.

Rivals lists him as the No. 41 overall recruit in the Class of 2018.

Army veteran leaves Oakland basketball program

(AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Leave a comment
By Terrence PayneAug 10, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT

Oakland’s bid to remain atop the Horizon League standings took a hit on earlier this week.

On Wednesday, it was reported by Tony Paul of the Detroit News that rising sophomore forward Isaiah Brock had left the program.

Brock, a 23-year-old Army veteran, made headlines earlier in his collegiate career. In the fall, the 6-foot-8 forward who had done two tours overseas was ruled ineligible by the NCAA Eligibility Center despite earning dozens of credits online and during the summer at Oakland. Following an appeal and the backlash that came with the initial decision, the NCAA reversed the ruling.

According to the Detroit News, Brock is prioritizing academics over athletics and is still enrolled in the university as a student.

Brock went on to have a productive freshman campaign. He started 29 of 33 games for the Golden Grizzlies, averaging 6.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. He earned Horizon League all-defensive team honors.

Oakland finished 25-9, winning a share of the Horizon League regular season title. The Golden Grizzlies were upset in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament, wrapping up the 2016-17 season in the NIT.

Alabama loses exhibition game to Canadian powerhouse Carleton

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Leave a comment
By Terrence PayneAug 10, 2017, 4:22 PM EDT

Carleton University has done it again.

The Ravens, winners of seven straight Canadian titles, defeated Alabama, 84-71, on Wednesday night in the 2017 Can-Am Shootout.

Yasin Joseph led all scorers with 19 points off the bench for Carleton. Eddie Ekiyor, a former Xavier forward, posted a double-double of 16 points and 11 boards.

Alabama was led by the freshman backcourt of John Petty and Collin Sexton, who scored 16 and 15 points, respectively.

“This was one of the games that we, as a coaching staff, had circled on the schedule because this team has historically done really well against some of the most high-level American universities that have come over here to play,” Alabama head coach Avery Johnson said in a statement released by the school following the loss.

“We knew they were going to play physical, rebound the basketball and shoot threes, and they did all of those things. This is strictly an evaluation trip. We had the chance to play six or seven different lineups, play a lot of different guys and look at a lot of different matchups. We didn’t do as good of a job on both ends of the floor that we are capable of, but this was a great learning experience for our team.”

The Crimson Tide are projected as a top-25 entering this season. But this shouldn’t worry those in Tuscaloosa. Aside from dominating the Canadian college scene, winning 13 of the last 15 national titles, the Ravens have made a habit of defeating some of college basketball’s best programs. It’s also worth noting that the game is played on Canadian soil, meaning the game was played under international rules such as 10-minute quarters and a shortened shot clock.

Wednesday night was Carleton’s 28th victory over an NCAA Division I program.

Last summer, Wichita State fell to Carleton. The Shockers went on to finish the 2016-17 season ranked in the top-10, according to kenpom.com In 2013, Wisconsin was upended by the Ravens. Seven months later, the Badgers appeared in the first of two straight Final Four. If you’re the Crimson Tide, a loss to Carleton is hardly an omen for how this season will unfold.

Alabama concludes its tour of Canada on Thursday against the University of Ottawa. Carleton, which previously lost to Towson, has another chance at a Division I upset, taking on Vanderbilt on August 14 in the Bahamas.