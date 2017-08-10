NCAA to add awesome new wrinkle to tournament postgame celebrations

The NCAA will be adding a new wrinkle to the postgame NCAA tournament celebrations this season by poaching an idea from The Basketball Tournament, the open invite, 64-team tournament played during the summer for a $2 million grand prize.
The idea is actually pretty simple: After a team advances in the NCAA tournament, they’ll pick one member of the roster to go to a giant replica of the bracket and have him move the team into the next round of the event.
This is what it looks like when it happened in the TBT event:
Coincidentally, this is also the tweet that set this idea in motion. It was Jeff Eisenberg, our buddy over at Yahoo Sports, who tweeted that he “wished the NCAA tournament would borrow this postgame tradition,” and the replies flowed in from other media members (myself, who is of the most importance, and Scott Van Pelt, clearly second in this conversation, included) as well as David Worlock, the Director of Media Coordination for the NCAA tournament. That all happened a month ago, and on Wednesday, Worlock more or less made the news official on twitter.
It won’t be exactly the same — TBT was played in one spot, where as there are obviously multiple locations for the NCAA tournament — but there are work-arounds that could make it even more fun. For example, if you make it through the first weekend, you get to bring with you the four-team section of the bracket to the next round of the event.
There are so many possibilities.
I love this idea so much.
Great photo ops. Fun moments for fans. Shareable, viral content for social media. A chance for the teams to celebrate specific players, coaches or members of the program.
There is no downside.
Like this:
LikeLoading...
Will Cuonzo Martin have the personnel to take advantage of Michael and Jontay Porter at Missouri?
Late on Wednesday night, Jontay Porter finally made it official, announcing to the world the worst kept secret in all of college basketball: He will be reclassifying and enrolling at Missouri this fall, joining his brother, Michael Jr., and father, Michael Sr., with the Tigers for the 2017-18 season.
Michael Jr. is a potential No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and a guy that could end up being the best player in college basketball this season. Jontay is not quite on that level, but he is a terrific offensive weapon. At 6-foot-11 and left-handed, Porter can do just about everything offensively: He makes threes, he can beat defenders off the dribble, he can score in the post, he’s a willing and capable passer out of double-teams, he can score on rim-runs and ball-screen actions as a roller or a pop-man.
While there are going to be issues for both brothers adjusting to playing basketball at the high-major level, particularly on the defensive end of the floor, on paper, it’s hard to imagine a better combination of a four and a five to play “small-ball” at the college level, mostly because neither brother is small. Michael Jr. is the “little” one at 6-foot-10.
But beyond the issues that will inevitably pop up for the freshmen during their first year on campus, the biggest concern with this group is going to be whether or not Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin will embrace the small-ball ideal.
Or if he even has the pieces to do so.
Let’s start with the former.
Martin is a throwback. He likes playing two bigs. He likes throwing the ball into the post and letting the big uglies go to work. He’s a midwest guy that played his college ball at Purdue in the early 90s. Of course he’s going to think this way.
“I’d rather have a low-post big that can dominate in the post and score the basketball and not just a guy on the perimeter to make plays,” Martin told me this summer. To his credit, I’m not sure that Martin has ever had a chance to coach two players with the size and perimeter skills of the Porters. As good as Jaylen Brown and Ivan Rabb were with Cal, neither of them could shoot, and Tyrone Wallace, who was a star point guard on that team, shot 29.2 percent from three for his career. The question is going to be whether or not he’s willing to change the way he coaches and the way he wants his teams to play to take advantage of what he has at his disposal.
“But I think to have a big guy that’s just a space-eater nowadays is tough,” he continued, and it sounds like this old dog may actually be learning a new trick. “You can’t defend on the perimeter, you can’t make plays offensively. Then all of a sudden it becomes five-against-four in a lot of ways.”
“I think with most cases, like when I was young I watched the NBA, whatever games I could watch, you watch how the game is played because you want to be that. I think with a lot of not only young guys but their coaches, they teach those guys to play on the perimeter because that’s the game, go inside and outside. If you’ve got good spacing I think you have a chance to be very successful.”
The question now becomes whether or not Missouri has the personnel around the Porters to make this work, and that I’m not quite so sure of.
The only perimeter weapon on the roster that is at all proven is Terrence Phillips, a rising junior point guard that averaged 10.7 points and 4.4 assists while shooting 35.6 percent from three. Kevin Puryear and Jordan Barnett are both back as well, but Puryear is a post that can make jumpers while Barnett is a three that shot just 30 percent from three last season. Neither are really ideal pace-and-space options, and neither is Jeremiah Tilmon, a top 35 recruit that is the kind of low-post presence Martin is more accustomed to. He’s athletic, he blocks shots, he rebounds and he’s, shall we say, a ‘work-in-progress’ offensively.
What do you do, as a coach, when putting your five best players on the floor makes it difficult to play the way that would be best-suited for your two potential first round picks?
That’s going to be the question that Cuonzo Martin tries to answer over the course of the next three months.
Jontay Porter makes it official, will join Missouri this season
Missouri later sent out a release confirming the news.
“We’re very excited about Jontay’s decision, which was a big one for him and his family,” Cuonzo Martin said in a statement. “Jontay is certainly a talented basketball player, but his
outstanding work in the classroom should not be overlooked. The ability to reclassify requires a serious commitment to your academics. Jontay is a young man who takes pride in being a great teammate and communicator. He has the skill and knowledge of the game
to contribute from day one, at both ends of the floor.”
The announcement is significant yet in no way surprising. With Michael Porter destined to be a one-and-done player, it just made too much sense for Jontay to join up, not only with his brother but with his dad, Michael Porter, Sr., who is an assistant on Cuonzo Martin’s staff.
It’s also not the least bit surprising because Jontay himself called it a “safe assumption” that he would reclass just last month.
So no, not a shock here. But it is significant.
The younger Porter is a 6-foot-10 center that was a top-15 player in 2018. Adding him to the roster is a big deal when you’re teaming him not only with his older, uber-talented brother, but another highly-ranked recruit in Jeremiah Tilmon, another 6-foot-10 player and top-50 recruit.
It’s going to be extremely fascinating to watch Missouri’s transformation this year. Under Kim Anderson, they were one of – and maybe the – worst Power 5 programs. They won just 27 games – just eight in the SEC – in three years. Now, just months after Martin’s hire, they’ve got one of the country’s best recruiting classes and an instantly dynamic roster.
It also could sting some for Washington fans, who had Michael Porter, Jr. committed and likely would have had Jontay as well before they fired Lorenzo Romar, who had previously added Porter, Sr. to his staff. Romar’s success had dwindled significantly even with high-end talent on the roster in recent years, but, still, watching this kind of talent that seemed destined for Seattle end up in Columbia can’t be easy.
“Coach Martin and his staff are awesome, and they are definitely one of the things I look forward to most about playing for Mizzou,” Jontay said in a statement. “Moving up to college will be an easy transition for me, especially with my family here in Columbia. Mizzou Basketball will be something really special, and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”
Now, though, Missouri has a chance to be immediately ascendant in the SEC, reinvigorate a defeated fan base and begin the Martin era with some dynamism.
Georgetown and coach Patrick Ewing suffered a late defection from their roster.
Tre Campbell, a 6-foot-2 point guard, will leave the team, but remain on scholarship with the Hoyas, the school announced Wednesday.
“We thank Tre for his contributions to Georgetown basketball and wish him well in his future endeavors,” Ewing said in a statement.
Campbell played 14 minutes per game last season for the Hoyas, but he appeared in just two of Georgetown’s last eight games after suffering a knee injury he sustained when the team’s bus was involved in a traffic accident in February.
“The only thing that’s clear in my head is the impact and just looking and seeing their car rolling,” then-coach John Thompson III said at the time of the accident, according to the Washington Post. “That image is etched in my brain.”
Campbell averaged 3.4 points and 1.3 assists per game as a junior.
Georgetown will remain at 12 scholarships, leaving one open, for the 2017-18 campaign.
Morgan State player sues NCAA, school over weird five-year clock eligibility ruling
A Morgan State basketball player has taken his eligibility fight with the NCAA to the courtroom after he was ruled ineligible due to the way the NCAA determines a player’s eligibility clock.
First, some background. The way that the NCAA’s five-year clock works is pretty simple: An athlete has five years to use four years of eligibility as a student-athlete, and the clock starts ticking as soon as they enroll in college. Some exceptions can be made — like, for example, Jalan West of Northwestern State, who received a waiver for a seventh-year of eligibility after a pair of torn ACLs — but it requires the NCAA to determine the athlete should receive a waiver.
Enter Andrew Hampton. He’s currently a 24-year old accounting major and a member of the Beta Gamma Sigma honor society, according to the Baltimore Sun, but he also happens to be heading into his seventh year in college. Hampton initially enrolled at Mount St. Mary’s in 2011 — as a student, not as an athlete — and also spent time at Montgomery College, a two-year school where he also did not play sports, before finally enrolling at Morgan State in the fall of 2013. He walked onto the team in 2013-14 and averaged less than 15 minutes per game in a total of 18 games in 2014-15 and 2015-16.
Hampton did not play last season, however, as the NCAA ruled that his eligibility clock started when he enrolled at Mount St. Mary’s back in 2011.
In a lawsuit recently filed in Baltimore Circuit Court, Hampton argues that he should be allowed to play this season because his clock should not have started until he began playing basketball in 2013. He also named Morgan State in the lawsuit, according to the Sun, because they have refused to appeal the ruling.
On the one hand, the NCAA’s rule makes sense. It would be easy to envision a way for a school to enroll a player for a year — maybe finding a booster or some other form of financial aid to pay his tuition — then redshirt him for another year before having four years of eligibility remaining when the athlete is older. This would probably make more sense on the football side of things, but it works in basketball, too.
And frankly, the initial decision by the NCAA to rule Hampton ineligible isn’t all that absurd, either. Given the number of eligibility cases the NCAA deals with on an annual basis, it makes sense for them to make initial rulings strictly by the book, allowing the appeals process to weed out the people that actually have a valid argument for why a certain rule shouldn’t apply to them.
Which brings me to Morgan State. Why wouldn’t they appeal this ruling? Is there more to this story? Do the Bears not want Hampton on the roster?
The NCAA should give Hampton one more year of basketball. Hampton is a role player on a team that went 11-5 in the MEAC and finished under-.500 last season. The bad publicity is never worth it, particularly not when the only thing Hampton did wrong was decide he wanted to play college basketball two years into his college career.
But at this point — meaning until more information comes out — I think this is less on the NCAA than it is on Morgan State. How can they make a decision on an appeal that never got filed/
Kentucky, Syracuse, Louisville top college basketball in attendance
The NCAA released attendance figures for the 2016-17 season on Tuesday as Kentucky, Syracuse and Louisville were the top three draws in college basketball last season.
Big Blue Nation came out in full force once again as the Wildcats averaged 23,461 fans per game. Syracuse averaged 21,181 fans per game while Louisville brought 20,846 fans to each home game.
National champion North Carolina finished fourth with 18,067 fans per game.
Men’s college basketball regular-season attendance was slightly down from the 2015-16 season as 24.4 million fans watched Division I games last season (down about 379,770 from the previous season). While the regular season was down, the NCAA Tournament sold 16,595 more tickets in 2017 compared to 2016.
The Big Ten led the conferences in overall attendance at 12,235 per game during the regular season, followed by the ACC (11,257), SEC (11,080), Big 12 (10,427) and Big East (10,014).
One interesting thing to note is that the Big Ten’s conference tournament attendance was sixth among conference’s after the league made the controversial decision to move to Washington D.C. for last season. The Big Ten averaged only 13,281 fans per session as the Big 12 (18,972), Big East (17,556), ACC (16,543) SEC (15,023) and Pac-12 (14,485) all had better conference-tournament attendance figures.