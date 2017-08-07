Sophomore Jaylen Fisher to undergo knee surgery

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU sophomore guard Jaylen Fisher isn’t going with the team to Australia after tearing a meniscus in his left knee at practice.

While the men’s and women’s teams from TCU left Saturday for a 12-day foreign trip, the school said Fisher remained home to receive proper medical care.

Fisher suffered the injury at practice Thursday. He is expected to have surgery next week, and should be ready for the start of the regular season.

Fisher averaged 9.9 points and 4.0 assists a game as a freshman last season when the Horned Frogs won the NIT championship in coach Jamie Dixon’s first season.