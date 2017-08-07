Sophomore Jaylen Fisher to undergo knee surgery

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU sophomore guard Jaylen Fisher isn’t going with the team to Australia after tearing a meniscus in his left knee at practice.
While the men’s and women’s teams from TCU left Saturday for a 12-day foreign trip, the school said Fisher remained home to receive proper medical care.
Fisher suffered the injury at practice Thursday. He is expected to have surgery next week, and should be ready for the start of the regular season.
Fisher averaged 9.9 points and 4.0 assists a game as a freshman last season when the Horned Frogs won the NIT championship in coach Jamie Dixon’s first season.
A Kentucky fan named Joe had himself quite a weekend in Myrtle Beach.
We’ll start with this: at 8:19 a.m. on Saturday morning, Joe tweeted out a picture of a tattoo he got on his right shoulder proclaiming Kentucky as the 2018 National Champions:
With a little bit of investigating — reading young Joe’s twitter feed — we can see that he made a trip to Myrtle Beach over the weekend and had himself quite a time. The decision-making that led to this tattoo is becoming clearer:
And, like anyone that has gone on a vacation bender, Joe woke up full of regret:
No, Joe. This is what rock bottom feels like. You’re getting pretty close, though.
LSU landed a high-scoring graduate transfer for next season as Southern Utah guard Randy Onwuasor committed to the Tigers.
The 6-foot-3 guard started his career at Texas Tech and had a breakout junior campaign with the Thunderbirds last season as he averaged 23.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last season.
New head coach Will Wade has done an admirable job of adding backcourt talent on the fly this spring as he’s brought in Onwuasor and talented freshman floor general Tremont Waters.
Maryland is on the board in the Class of 2019 in a big way as the Terps received commitments from twin four-star big men Mahki and Makhel Mitchell.
At 6-foot-9, 230 pounds, Mahki, is considered the better prospect of the duo as he comes in at No. 48 overall in the Rivals Class of 2019 national rankings. The more productive of the duo in the Under Armour Association, Mahki showed some skill with an elbow jumper while also being productive as a rebounder.
The 6-foot-9, 240-pound Makhel is also a solid prospect as he is the No. 107 overall prospect and a four-star as well.
Both attend Bishop McNamara in Bishop Heights, Maryland as the Terps were able to convince some talented local prospects to stay home.
Head coach Mark Turgeon is now in solid position in the Class of 2019 as he also owns commitments from two Class of 2018 studs in five-star forward Jalen Smith and four-star wing Aaron Wiggins.
San Jose State announced that Colorado assistant Jean Prioleau would be its new head coach on Friday night.
Prioleau is coming off of a successful seven-year stint with the Buffaloes in which he helped the program to five 20-win seasons and seven postseason appearances as he replaces former head coach Doug Wojcik, who resigned suddenly on July 11.
According to the release, Prioleau has been given a five-year contract as he will be officially introduced on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in the Student Union Theater.
After a successful playing career at Fordham in which he was a two-time all-Patriot League player, Prioleau started as an assistant at his alma mater before spending time at Wichita State, Marquette and TCU before eventually landing at Colorado.
An 18-year assistant coach, this will be Prioleau’s first chance to be a head coach as he’s been apart of a very successful program over the better part of the last decade.
Texas earned its first Class of 2018 commitment on Friday as four-star forward Brock Cunningham pledged to the Longhorns.
Sitting at just outside the top 100 in the Rivals Class of 2018 national rankings at No. 109, the 6-foot-7 Cunningham is a high-motor forward who regularly put up double-doubles during both the high school and grassroots seasons.
As a junior, Cunningham put up 14.7 points and 11.3 rebounds per game for Austin Westlake High School as he is staying local to play in the Big 12. Also productive playing in the adidas Gauntlet, Cunningham has an intriguing skill level that continued to expand as the spring and summer wore on.
This is a quality start to the 2018 class from head coach Shaka Smart, as he continues to recruit the state of Texas hard while also maintaining a focus on national recruiting.