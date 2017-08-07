PHOTO: Kentucky fan gets 2018 National Title tattoo

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A Kentucky fan named Joe had himself quite a weekend in Myrtle Beach.

We’ll start with this: at 8:19 a.m. on Saturday morning, Joe tweeted out a picture of a tattoo he got on his right shoulder proclaiming Kentucky as the 2018 National Champions:

With a little bit of investigating — reading young Joe’s twitter feed — we can see that he made a trip to Myrtle Beach over the weekend and had himself quite a time. The decision-making that led to this tattoo is becoming clearer:

There's buckets of liquor everywhere — Joe (@fat_bastard16) August 4, 2017

Update we're all on the liquor — Joe (@fat_bastard16) August 4, 2017

And, like anyone that has gone on a vacation bender, Joe woke up full of regret:

Is this what rock bottom feels like? — Joe (@fat_bastard16) August 5, 2017

No, Joe. This is what rock bottom feels like. You’re getting pretty close, though.