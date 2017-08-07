Nebraska lands Icelandic guard

Nebraska went a long way to gain its newest commitment.
Thorir Thorbjarnarson, a guard from Iceland, pledged to the Huskers and coach Tim Miles on Monday, according to multiple reports.
The 6-foot-5, 19-year-old, who has played for Icelandic national teams, will be a part of Miles’ 2017 class and is expected to be in Lincoln before the end of this month, giving Nebraska a late recruiting win.
Thorbjarnarson averaged 7.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists playing for ICeland in this year’s U20 European Championships. He had a bigger role the previous year on Iceland’s U18 team, putting up 19.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in the European Championships.
The Huskers are coming of a 12-19 season, their third-straight sub-.500 season. They lost their last five games of the year. The late add comes at an important time for Nebraska after the departure of starter Michael Jacobson to Iowa State and Ed Morrow, Jr. to Marquette. They do, however, return Glynn Watson, Jr. and Jack McVeigh, two of their top four scorers from last season.
Dean Smith was a prodigious letter writer, and since his death in 2015, an increasing number of those letters have been making their way to the public sphere.
Over the weekend, former Tar Heel Michael Brooker shared a pair that Smith sent to him in 1995, as North Carolina recruited him.
“I surely look forward to seeing the two of you in Chapel Hill and showing you our University,” Smith wrote. “Thanks for allowing us the opportunity on such short notice!!”
Brooker ended up as a member of Smith’s 1996 recruiting class, playing in 71 games during his four-year career in the ACC.
Smith has long been known to be inclined to handwritten notes, a flourish from an era that seems very long ago but also quite endearing. The Washington Post detailed Smith’s handwriting habit here in quite a bit of detail.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU sophomore guard Jaylen Fisher isn’t going with the team to Australia after tearing a meniscus in his left knee at practice.
While the men’s and women’s teams from TCU left Saturday for a 12-day foreign trip, the school said Fisher remained home to receive proper medical care.
Fisher suffered the injury at practice Thursday. He is expected to have surgery next week, and should be ready for the start of the regular season.
Fisher averaged 9.9 points and 4.0 assists a game as a freshman last season when the Horned Frogs won the NIT championship in coach Jamie Dixon’s first season.
A Kentucky fan named Joe had himself quite a weekend in Myrtle Beach.
We’ll start with this: at 8:19 a.m. on Saturday morning, Joe tweeted out a picture of a tattoo he got on his right shoulder proclaiming Kentucky as the 2018 National Champions:
With a little bit of investigating — reading young Joe’s twitter feed — we can see that he made a trip to Myrtle Beach over the weekend and had himself quite a time. The decision-making that led to this tattoo is becoming clearer:
And, like anyone that has gone on a vacation bender, Joe woke up full of regret:
No, Joe. This is what rock bottom feels like. You’re getting pretty close, though.
LSU landed a high-scoring graduate transfer for next season as Southern Utah guard Randy Onwuasor committed to the Tigers.
The 6-foot-3 guard started his career at Texas Tech and had a breakout junior campaign with the Thunderbirds last season as he averaged 23.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last season.
New head coach Will Wade has done an admirable job of adding backcourt talent on the fly this spring as he’s brought in Onwuasor and talented freshman floor general Tremont Waters.
Maryland is on the board in the Class of 2019 in a big way as the Terps received commitments from twin four-star big men Mahki and Makhel Mitchell.
At 6-foot-9, 230 pounds, Mahki, is considered the better prospect of the duo as he comes in at No. 48 overall in the Rivals Class of 2019 national rankings. The more productive of the duo in the Under Armour Association, Mahki showed some skill with an elbow jumper while also being productive as a rebounder.
The 6-foot-9, 240-pound Makhel is also a solid prospect as he is the No. 107 overall prospect and a four-star as well.
Both attend Bishop McNamara in Bishop Heights, Maryland as the Terps were able to convince some talented local prospects to stay home.
Head coach Mark Turgeon is now in solid position in the Class of 2019 as he also owns commitments from two Class of 2018 studs in five-star forward Jalen Smith and four-star wing Aaron Wiggins.