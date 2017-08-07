Nebraska lands Icelandic guard

Nebraska went a long way to gain its newest commitment.

Thorir Thorbjarnarson, a guard from Iceland, pledged to the Huskers and coach Tim Miles on Monday, according to multiple reports.

The 6-foot-5, 19-year-old, who has played for Icelandic national teams, will be a part of Miles’ 2017 class and is expected to be in Lincoln before the end of this month, giving Nebraska a late recruiting win.

Thorbjarnarson averaged 7.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists playing for ICeland in this year’s U20 European Championships. He had a bigger role the previous year on Iceland’s U18 team, putting up 19.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in the European Championships.

The Huskers are coming of a 12-19 season, their third-straight sub-.500 season. They lost their last five games of the year. The late add comes at an important time for Nebraska after the departure of starter Michael Jacobson to Iowa State and Ed Morrow, Jr. to Marquette. They do, however, return Glynn Watson, Jr. and Jack McVeigh, two of their top four scorers from last season.