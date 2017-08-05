Rutgers ends a strong recruiting week by landing four-star 2018 guard Montez Mathis

Rutgers has some positive recruiting momentum going after the the July live evaluation period as the Scarlet Knights and head coach Steve Pikiell added two quality perimeter recruits late this week.
The addition of four-star Class of 2018 guard Montez Mathis is the major addition to watch for Rutgers, as the 6-foot-4 native of Maryland pledged to the Scarlet Knights on Friday. Regarded as the No. 86 overall prospect in the Rivals.com national 2018 recruiting rankings, Mathis is a major grab for Rutgers as he’s one of the highest-regarded recruits to commit to the program in years.
An aggressive and productive scorer, Mathis gives the Scarlet Knights a guard who should be able to come in and play right away as he picked Rutgers over schools like UConn and Virginia Tech.
Mathis joins another solid commitment in three-star guard Mac McClung, as he joined Rutgers with a commitment on Thursday night.
The 6-foot-1 McClung is coming off of a strong spring and summer of his own playing with Team Loaded Virginia as he’s a deceptive above-the-rim athlete at his size and position. In fact, here’s a video of McClung throwing down an under-the-legs down on some poor dude late this week.
By getting Mathis and McClung (a solid name for a future backcourt or a police drama) Rutgers is in great shape when it comes to Class of 2018 recruiting as the duo joins four-star big man Mamadou Doucoure to form a three-man class.