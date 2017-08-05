LSU lands Southern Utah graduate transfer Randy Onwuasor

Maryland is on the board in the Class of 2019 in a big way as the Terps received commitments from twin four-star big men Mahki and Makhel Mitchell.

At 6-foot-9, 230 pounds, Mahki, is considered the better prospect of the duo as he comes in at No. 48 overall in the Rivals Class of 2019 national rankings. The more productive of the duo in the Under Armour Association, Mahki showed some skill with an elbow jumper while also being productive as a rebounder.

The 6-foot-9, 240-pound Makhel is also a solid prospect as he is the No. 107 overall prospect and a four-star as well.

Both attend Bishop McNamara in Bishop Heights, Maryland as the Terps were able to convince some talented local prospects to stay home.

Head coach Mark Turgeon is now in solid position in the Class of 2019 as he also owns commitments from two Class of 2018 studs in five-star forward Jalen Smith and four-star wing Aaron Wiggins.