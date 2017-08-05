LSU lands Southern Utah graduate transfer Randy Onwuasor

LSU landed a high-scoring graduate transfer for next season as Southern Utah guard Randy Onwuasor committed to the Tigers.
The 6-foot-3 guard started his career at Texas Tech and had a breakout junior campaign with the Thunderbirds last season as he averaged 23.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last season.
New head coach Will Wade has done an admirable job of adding backcourt talent on the fly this spring as he’s brought in Onwuasor and talented freshman floor general Tremont Waters.
Maryland is on the board in the Class of 2019 in a big way as the Terps received commitments from twin four-star big men Mahki and Makhel Mitchell.
At 6-foot-9, 230 pounds, Mahki, is considered the better prospect of the duo as he comes in at No. 48 overall in the Rivals Class of 2019 national rankings. The more productive of the duo in the Under Armour Association, Mahki showed some skill with an elbow jumper while also being productive as a rebounder.
The 6-foot-9, 240-pound Makhel is also a solid prospect as he is the No. 107 overall prospect and a four-star as well.
Both attend Bishop McNamara in Bishop Heights, Maryland as the Terps were able to convince some talented local prospects to stay home.
Head coach Mark Turgeon is now in solid position in the Class of 2019 as he also owns commitments from two Class of 2018 studs in five-star forward Jalen Smith and four-star wing Aaron Wiggins.
San Jose State announced that Colorado assistant Jean Prioleau would be its new head coach on Friday night.
Prioleau is coming off of a successful seven-year stint with the Buffaloes in which he helped the program to five 20-win seasons and seven postseason appearances as he replaces former head coach Doug Wojcik, who resigned suddenly on July 11.
According to the release, Prioleau has been given a five-year contract as he will be officially introduced on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in the Student Union Theater.
After a successful playing career at Fordham in which he was a two-time all-Patriot League player, Prioleau started as an assistant at his alma mater before spending time at Wichita State, Marquette and TCU before eventually landing at Colorado.
An 18-year assistant coach, this will be Prioleau’s first chance to be a head coach as he’s been apart of a very successful program over the better part of the last decade.
Texas earned its first Class of 2018 commitment on Friday as four-star forward Brock Cunningham pledged to the Longhorns.
Sitting at just outside the top 100 in the Rivals Class of 2018 national rankings at No. 109, the 6-foot-7 Cunningham is a high-motor forward who regularly put up double-doubles during both the high school and grassroots seasons.
As a junior, Cunningham put up 14.7 points and 11.3 rebounds per game for Austin Westlake High School as he is staying local to play in the Big 12. Also productive playing in the adidas Gauntlet, Cunningham has an intriguing skill level that continued to expand as the spring and summer wore on.
This is a quality start to the 2018 class from head coach Shaka Smart, as he continues to recruit the state of Texas hard while also maintaining a focus on national recruiting.
Rutgers has some positive recruiting momentum going after the the July live evaluation period as the Scarlet Knights and head coach Steve Pikiell added two quality perimeter recruits late this week.
The addition of four-star Class of 2018 guard Montez Mathis is the major addition to watch for Rutgers, as the 6-foot-4 native of Maryland pledged to the Scarlet Knights on Friday. Regarded as the No. 86 overall prospect in the Rivals.com national 2018 recruiting rankings, Mathis is a major grab for Rutgers as he’s one of the highest-regarded recruits to commit to the program in years.
An aggressive and productive scorer, Mathis gives the Scarlet Knights a guard who should be able to come in and play right away as he picked Rutgers over schools like UConn and Virginia Tech.
Mathis joins another solid commitment in three-star guard Mac McClung, as he joined Rutgers with a commitment on Thursday night.
The 6-foot-1 McClung is coming off of a strong spring and summer of his own playing with Team Loaded Virginia as he’s a deceptive above-the-rim athlete at his size and position. In fact, here’s a video of McClung throwing down an under-the-legs down on some poor dude late this week.
By getting Mathis and McClung (a solid name for a future backcourt or a police drama) Rutgers is in great shape when it comes to Class of 2018 recruiting as the duo joins four-star big man Mamadou Doucoure to form a three-man class.
New Mexico has landed a commitment from former five-star prospect JaQuan Lyle, a source told NBC Sports. He will be eligible to play in 2018-19 and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Lyle averaged 11.4 points, 4.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds as a sophomore, but he has had a tumultuous offseason. He was arrested in May in Indianapolis for three misdemeanors — public intoxication, criminal mischief to a vehicle and disorderly conduct — and, once that news became public, Ohio State announced that Lyle had quite the team in early April.
New Mexico went 17-14 last season and fired head coach Craig Neal. Paul Weir was hired as a replacement from New Mexico State.