VIDEO: Former Baylor forward Rico Gathers catches touchdown pass

By Rob DausterAug 4, 2017, 11:21 AM EDT

Rico Gathers went eight years — from eighth grade until his rookie season in the NFL — without playing football.

One of the best rebounders in college basketball while with the Bears, Gathers spent last season playing on the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad. This year, in the Hall Of Fame game, he caught a touchdown pass from Kellen Moore:

Fresno State lands Texas A&M transfer Eric Vila

By Scott PhillipsAug 3, 2017, 7:05 PM EDT

Fresno State picked up a transfer on Thursday as former Texas A&M transfer Eric Vila pledged to the Bulldogs, according to report from Evan Daniels of Scout.com.

The 6-foot-11 Vila just completed his freshman season with the Aggies, as he averaged 2.3 points and 2.0 rebounds per game. Vila will have to sit out one season before his has three years of eligibility remaining.

Playing with Spain this summer in the FIBA U19 World Cup, Vila was the team’s leading scorer and rebounder as he averaged 13.0 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Hopefully, Vila can take that momentum from the World Cup and turn around a slow start to his college career as he has a chance to be a solid player for the Bulldogs.

Five-star Class of 2018 guard Quentin Grimes cuts list to seven schools

By Scott PhillipsAug 3, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

Five-star Class of 2018 guard Quentin Grimes is down to seven schools, the Texas native announced on Thursday.

The 6-foot-5 Grimes is coming off of a strong end of July run as he put up 21.2 points, 4.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game at the adidas Summer Championships.

Regarded as the No. 21 overall prospect in the Class of 2018 by Rivals, Grimes is now focused on Arizona, Baylor, Kansas, Kentucky, Marquette, Texas and Texas A&M in the recruiting process.

With good size and an improving skill level, Grimes is an attractive backcourt option in the Class of 2018. One of the top perimeter playmakers in the country, Grimes has a lot of upside, especially if he shoots well from the perimeter. After shooting 38 percent from three-point range to end July, there is reason to be optimistic about Grimes and his perimeter shooting.

Ex-Michigan State star Appling sentenced to a year in jail

Associated PressAug 3, 2017, 1:19 PM EDT

DETROIT (AP) — Former Michigan State basketball player Keith Appling has been sentenced to a year in jail for carrying a concealed weapon and resisting police.

Appling learned his punishment Thursday in a Detroit courtroom after earlier pleading guilty. The 25-year-old told the court he was extremely disappointed in himself and ready to get his life back on track.

Afterward, a deputy escorted Appling from the courtroom so he could be taken to jail. The sentence includes four additional years of probation.

Appling played for Michigan State from 2010-2014 and had two brief contracts with the Orlando Magic.

He was arrested last August after driving away from a traffic stop in Detroit. The Detroit Free Press reports that as part of Appling’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed two other cases he faced.

Report: Las Vegas school hires ex-Baylor coach Dave Bliss

By Travis HinesAug 2, 2017, 9:49 PM EDT

Somehow, someway, Dave Bliss is back in basketball.

The coach, who resigned from Baylor in 2003 after one of his players was murdered and Bliss was alleged to have concocted a story about the player dealing drugs, was hired by a school in Las Vegas just months after he resigned from an NAIA school following the release of a documentary in which Bliss repeated the drug dealing claim, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Calvary Chapel Christian School has hired Bliss to coach its boys’ team and serve as the school’s athletic director.

Bliss is one of the most notorious coaches in the game’s history due to his response to the murder of Patrick Dennehy by his Bears teammate Carlton Dotson. Bliss was later caught on tape trying to push the perception that Dennehy was a drug dealer. Police have not found evidence to support that claim. A Baylor investigation at the time found Bliss was directly involved in paying players’ tuition and other expenses.

Bliss was given a 10-year show-cause for the scandal, but did land a job at an NAIA program, Southwestern Christian University, in 2015. He resigned in April days after the documentary, ‘Disgraced’ aired in which Bliss reiterated the drug dealing claim.

“(Dennehy) was selling drugs. He sold to all the white guys on campus,” Bliss said. “… He was the worst.”

Now, Bliss is back in a job at a Christian school in Sin City.

It strains comprehension how Bliss found another landing spot in the sport, but this entire saga has bordered on the unbelievable since it began unfolding 14 years ago. Calvary Chapel Christian School has every right to hire who they want to lead their athletic department, but it’s difficult to understand why they decided that person should be Dave Bliss.

He’s a man that tried to tarnish his player’s memory to keep his job and the perception that his program was on the up-and-up. After that player was murdered. Fourteen years later, in front of cameras, he stuck by a story that was abhorrent then and has only grown more so in time. 

To hire him to not only coach a basketball team but to head an athletic department is unconscionable.

Kansas’ Azubuike nearly pulls down basket on dunk

By Travis HinesAug 2, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT

Udoka Azubuike is a dangerous man. At least if you’re a basketball stanchion or in the vicinity of one while the Kansas big man is dunking.

The 6-foot-11 center unleashed dunks in the Jayhawks win over Stella Azurra/HSC Roma in their Italian tour on Wednesday that forced a safety check after the rim lowered, according to the Kansas City Star.

“We almost didn’t have a game because of him,” Self said, according to the KC Star. “It wasn’t that he dunked it so hard; it’s because he hung on the rim. Two-hundred eighty-five pounds hanging on the rim almost pulled it down twice.”

After the delay, Kansas went on to win the game, 90-56. Azubuike had 13 points.

Azubuike played in the first 11 games of last season for Kansas as a true freshman before an injury forced him to accept a medical redshirt year.

The Jayhawks are the overwhelming favorite to win the Big 12 for the 14th-straight year this season, and if Azubiuke can have a few rim-rattlers, or rather rim-displacers, like that had in Italy, that could go a long way in helping Kansas live up to the billing.