More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

UCLA, Notre Dame to reignite rivalry next season

Leave a comment
By Rob DausterAug 4, 2017, 1:54 PM EDT

Notre Dame and UCLA, who have reached the Sweet 16 five times combined since 2014, will reignite a series that has been dormant for eight years. They will play in Pauley Pavilion in Dec. of 2018 and follow that up with a game in South Bend in 2019.

The Irish and the Bruins, who, beginning next season, will be the two biggest brands representing Under Armour in college hoops, last played in 2009, which the Irish beat Ben Howland’s Bruins 84-73 in South Bend. That was the 48th meeting between the two schools, the most famous of which came in 1974, when Digger Phelps and Notre Dame snapped John Wooden’s 88-game winning streak.

“The Notre Dame-UCLA basketball series is synonymous with college basketball,” Irish coach Mike Brey said. “We will get to play in front of our great southern California fan base, take Rex Pflueger back to the Mater Dei area during his senior year with us and bring a historic rival back onto our schedule.”

“We’re excited to add a big-time home-and-home series with Notre Dame to our future schedules,” UCLA coach Steve Alford said. “These schools have been playing each other for decades, so it’s always great to match up with Notre Dame. I have a ton of respect for Mike Brey and the fantastic job that he’s done with the Fighting Irish, and I know that one year from now, this is certainly a game our fans will be excited to watch. It’s great for our sport to have two tradition-rich programs taking center stage.”

JaQuan Lyle commits to New Mexico

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterAug 4, 2017, 3:57 PM EDT

New Mexico has landed a commitment from former five-star prospect JaQuan Lyle, a source told NBC Sports. He will be eligible to play in 2018-19 and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Lyle averaged 11.4 points, 4.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds as a sophomore, but he has had a tumultuous offseason. He was arrested in May in Indianapolis for three misdemeanors — public intoxication, criminal mischief to a vehicle and disorderly conduct — and, once that news became public, Ohio State announced that Lyle had quite the team in early April.

New Mexico went 17-14 last season and fired head coach Craig Neal. Paul Weir was hired as a replacement from New Mexico State.

Rick Stansbury on Mitchell Robinson: ‘It was probably just as much a surprise to me as it was to you’

McDonalds All-American Game
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterAug 4, 2017, 3:21 PM EDT

Western Kentucky head coach Rick Stansbury spoke with local reporters this week, the first time he has faced the media since Mitchell Robinson left the program a week ago.

“It was probably just as much a surprise to me as it was to you when we found out he wasn’t here,” Stansbury said. “Like I said, Mitchell’s a good kid, he was doing fine here, but whatever reasons, he’s no longer here. He would benefit from structure, and he was doing fine, he’d been here for two and a half weeks, he was enrolled in class, we had started practice, three days of practice, two days of individuals, so there’s no question about all that. He was adjusting, he was handling that. Outside that, you know just as much as I know.”

“I wasn’t there to see those people in his ear, but I think it’s obvious what’s transpired,” he added when asked whether or not someone had gotten in his ear about transferring. “I had to move on. I got a team to coach, a team to get ready, and didn’t want there to be any more distractions for our team. These guys are working hard, I like our team, i lie our kids, but unfortunately, it’s the landscape of college basketball nowadays. It’s what it is. There’s os much uncertainty with all these kids, reclassifying, jumping around changing schools.”

Robinson is a top ten prospect and was an absolute steal of a signing by Stansbury, which is what made his commitment all the more head-scratching. Players of his ilk rarely end up at schools like Western Kentucky, and it appears that Robinson figured that out too late. He spent two weeks in class at WKU’s summer school — classes that cost him a shot at playing this season without a waiver that seems incredibly unlikely — and now looks like he will have to head overseas if he wants to play this season.

Robinson, according to Stansbury, did not tell him he was leaving. They did not speak face to face after he left, only a brief telephone conversation where Robinson told him he wanted to be closer to home.

“Does he go overseas? Does he not go overseas?” Stansbury said of the potential lottery pick. “I don’t know the answers to that. I have no idea. Is that all a possibility? It’s a possibility now, or two months from now. Any time it can possibly happen.”

The full interview can be seen below:

VIDEO: Former Baylor forward Rico Gathers catches touchdown pass

1 Comment
By Rob DausterAug 4, 2017, 11:21 AM EDT

Rico Gathers went eight years — from eighth grade until his rookie season in the NFL — without playing football.

One of the best rebounders in college basketball while with the Bears, Gathers spent last season playing on the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad. This year, in the Hall Of Fame game, he caught a touchdown pass from Kellen Moore:

Fresno State lands Texas A&M transfer Eric Vila

Leave a comment
By Scott PhillipsAug 3, 2017, 7:05 PM EDT

Fresno State picked up a transfer on Thursday as former Texas A&M transfer Eric Vila pledged to the Bulldogs, according to report from Evan Daniels of Scout.com.

The 6-foot-11 Vila just completed his freshman season with the Aggies, as he averaged 2.3 points and 2.0 rebounds per game. Vila will have to sit out one season before his has three years of eligibility remaining.

Playing with Spain this summer in the FIBA U19 World Cup, Vila was the team’s leading scorer and rebounder as he averaged 13.0 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Hopefully, Vila can take that momentum from the World Cup and turn around a slow start to his college career as he has a chance to be a solid player for the Bulldogs.

Five-star Class of 2018 guard Quentin Grimes cuts list to seven schools

Leave a comment
By Scott PhillipsAug 3, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

Five-star Class of 2018 guard Quentin Grimes is down to seven schools, the Texas native announced on Thursday.

The 6-foot-5 Grimes is coming off of a strong end of July run as he put up 21.2 points, 4.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game at the adidas Summer Championships.

Regarded as the No. 21 overall prospect in the Class of 2018 by Rivals, Grimes is now focused on Arizona, Baylor, Kansas, Kentucky, Marquette, Texas and Texas A&M in the recruiting process.

With good size and an improving skill level, Grimes is an attractive backcourt option in the Class of 2018. One of the top perimeter playmakers in the country, Grimes has a lot of upside, especially if he shoots well from the perimeter. After shooting 38 percent from three-point range to end July, there is reason to be optimistic about Grimes and his perimeter shooting.