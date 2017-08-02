Kansas’ Azubuike nearly pulls down basket on dunk

Udoka Azubuike is a dangerous man. At least if you’re a basketball stanchion or in the vicinity of one while the Kansas big man is dunking.
The 6-foot-11 center unleashed dunks in the Jayhawks win over Stella Azurra/HSC Roma in their Italian tour on Wednesday that forced a safety check after the rim lowered, according to the Kansas City Star.
“We almost didn’t have a game because of him,” Self said, according to the KC Star. “It wasn’t that he dunked it so hard; it’s because he hung on the rim. Two-hundred eighty-five pounds hanging on the rim almost pulled it down twice.”
After the delay, Kansas went on to win the game, 90-56. Azubuike had 13 points.
Azubuike played in the first 11 games of last season for Kansas as a true freshman before an injury forced him to accept a medical redshirt year.
The Jayhawks are the overwhelming favorite to win the Big 12 for the 14th-straight year this season, and if Azubiuke can have a few rim-rattlers, or rather rim-displacers, like that had in Italy, that could go a long way in helping Kansas live up to the billing.
Chris Holtmann, Ohio State having ‘conversations’ about igniting in-state rivalries
The era of Ohio State avoiding regular season, non-conference games against intra-state rivals may be coming to an close with Chris Holtmann at the helm of the program.
Ohio State has not played Cincinnati in a non-conference game since 2006. They have not faced off with Dayton for nearly 30 years, since 1988, and Xavier has not gotten a regular season game against the Buckeyes since 1935, but a change to that philosophy is at least under consideration.
“We’ve engaged in some of those conversations,” Holtmann told reporters this week, adding later that “part of our job is to provide a game that’s exciting for our fans. We’re working on some things. It’s probably, in terms of a final decision, a ways off, but I’m certainly open to it.”
Holtmann was formerly the head coach at Butler, who participated in the Crossroads Classic, an annual doubleheader featuring the four best programs in Indiana — Indiana, Purdue, Butler and Notre Dame — squaring off against each other. Something like that in the state of Ohio would be awesome for everyone … except the OSU head coach if and when he loses to “little brother”.
Holtmann understands that, and if he’s OK with risking it in the name of an awesome event that should get those rivalries going, then Ohio State should back him.
VIDEO: Dayton’s Sam Miller gets drunk, arrested then beaten up after fight in jail
Dayton’s Sam Miller is going to wish that he just slept this one off.
Miller was arrested on Sunday for disorderly conduct and underage drinking and compounded those legal issues by getting into a fight in Greene County Jail in Ohio, landing himself an assault charge in the process. He appeared in court on Monday.
“The University of Dayton is aware of an incident, but cannot discuss individual student matters because of federal privacy laws,” Dayton Athletic Director Neil Sullivan said in a statement on Tuesday. “With all student conduct matters, the University responds in accordance with the University’s Student Code of Conduct and other applicable standards.”
It started at a bar in Beavercreek where, according to a police report obtained by the Dayton Daily News, Miller reacted to being cut off by the bartender by knocking all of the glasses on the bar on the floor. He was thrown out of the bar, the report says, where he became violent with the bouncer and police officers outside.
He was eventually taken to jail, where he allegedly urinated in the corner of the room that he was placed in. When he was moved to a holding cell with another inmate, Miller started a fight by slapping that inmate. He would eventually lose that fight, taking a few punches to the head before getting knocked into a bench while wearing nothing but his boxers.
Mitchell Robinson’s college career promised to be an interesting one when the top-10 Class of 2017 recruit committed to Rick Stansbury and Western Kentucky last year. It’s already living up to that billing, but it won’t be with the Hilltoppers.
A day after suspending him for leaving campus, Western Kentucky granted Robinson his release to transfer, the school announced Tuesday evening.
“WKU freshman center Mitchell Robinson has been granted his release to transfer from the Hilltopper program,” Stansbury said in a statement. “After discussing Mitchell’s future with him Monday evening, we agreed that it would be best for both sides to allow him to move in a different direction. As I’ve said before, Mitchell is a great kid, and we wish him well going forward.”
The 6-foot-11 Robinson’s departure is obviously a massive blow to Western Kentucky in the second year under Stansbury. Still, it’s not exactly a surprising development given players of Robinson’s caliber almost never end up playing in a conference like the reconstituted CUSA. Getting Robinson, not to mention four-star guard Josh Anderson, to commit to WKU was a major coup for Stansbury in Bowling Green, but his departure underscores the volatility that’s likely to accompany trying to recruit at that level at a program like Western Kentucky.
It’s going to be incredibly difficult, if not impossible. And no matter what, questions will follow about how, just exactly, it’s getting done.
Robinson’s path now will be interesting to follow. If he wants to play college basketball, he’ll likely have to sit out this season as a transfer at another school. As a top-10 prospect, however, Robinson would likely have a number of enticing professional opportunities in overseas leagues should he wish to pursue them. He’ll certainly have no shortage of interest from college programs looking to use a late scholarship on one of the country’s best players.
As the calendar flipped to March earlier this year, it looked as though Bruce Weber’s time at Kansas State was limited. The Wildcats lost by 30 to an Oklahoma team that would finish ninth in the Big 12 to fall to 6-10 in the Big 12.
A late surge and an NCAA tournament win later, Weber and Kansas State agreed to a two-year contract extension that was announced Tuesday.
“I have had the opportunity to observe our men’s basketball program and visit with Bruce on multiple occasions since I became athletics director,” first-year AD Gene Taylor said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more pleased with the type of person we have leading our program – Coach Weber is well-regarded throughout college basketball as an outstanding coach and a man who conducts his program with integrity and class.”
When Kansas State decided to stick with Weber after his team won its last two regular season games, beat Baylor in the Big 12 tournament and then Wake Forest in the First Four of the NCAA tournament, it left Weber with just two years remaining on the contract. An extension was pretty much a must to keep negative recruiting against him to a minimum.
Still, the deal doesn’t look to give Weber much in the way of additional security at Kansas State beyond the contract he just extended. His salary for the two years that remained on his deal remain unchanged and his annual raises – $100,000 – also stays static in the additional two years. The difference is that once this new extension kicks in after the 2019 season, Weber’s buyout drops from $2.5 million to $500,000, according to the Kansas City Star.
In essence, the deal doesn’t immediately cost Kansas State any additional money and doesn’t make it prohibitively expensive to move on from Weber if they decide to go in another direction after 2019. The deal would appear to keep Weber in place in Manhattan through 2019 as a new AD will likely be hesitant to fire a coach he extended just months earlier and for a much heftier price. Kansas State returns quite a bit from last year’s team, though replacing Wesley Iwundu and DJ Johnson will be no easy task.
But even after the push to an NCAA tournament bid last year, Kansas State fans are somewhat leery of the program’s future. Weber’s best team was in 2012-13, when the team he inherited from Frank Martin was the league co-champ. Results flatlined some (K-State was a nine-seed in the 2014 tournament) the following three seasons until this year when Kansas State fought its way to a spot in Dayton.
Georgetown is very excited about the new direction of its basketball program under coach Patrick Ewing, an NBA Hall of Famer, Dream Teamer and Hoya legend. They’re just not really interested in putting them on a huge stage just yet, apparently.
The Hoyas dropped out of the field of the PK80, the star-studded November tournament in honor of Nike founder Phil Knight’s 80th birthday, on Tuesday.
“The Georgetown’s men’s basketball program is in the midst of an exciting time of rebuilding,” athletic director Lee Reed said in a statement released by the school. “Georgetown has a prominent, seasoned head coach who has begun this process, which will continue to develop in the fall. After considerable consultation with ESPN, we have reached a mutual agreement that Georgetown will not participate in the PK80 Phil Knight Invitational this November.
“The University values its longstanding partnership with ESPN and looks forward to participating in future events. We appreciate the understanding of the fans and organizations associated with this event and wish success to all involved.”
That looks a lot like the Hoyas ducking a tough – probably historic – tournament. The question would be why? The most logical answer is they’d rather face a few opponents where winning seems more likely than squaring off against the likes of Michigan State, Oregon or North Carolina. If that’s the case, that’s a bad look for the Hoyas. Even more so that DePaul, which hasn’t had a winning season since 2007, slid into their place in the field. What the Blue Demons would look to understand more than Georgetown is that being part of this field – and being associated with the game’s most powerful programs and sports’ most influential apparel company – is more important than how you actually perform in it.
Ewing is tasked with rebuilding Georgetown into a national power. The Hoyas pulling out of the PK80 is just a reminder of how far they have to go to return to their glory days. Ceding their place among the game’s greats is bad move for Georgetown, even more so if it comes from a place of fear of their ability to compete.
When Georgetown fans yearned for a return of ‘Hoya Paranoia,’ this can’t be what they had in mind.