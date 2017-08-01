More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Georgetown drops out of loaded PK80 tournament

Leave a comment
By Travis HinesAug 1, 2017, 6:20 PM EDT

Georgetown is very excited about the new direction of its basketball program under coach Patrick Ewing, an NBA Hall of Famer, Dream Teamer and Hoya legend. They’re just not really interested in putting them on a huge stage just yet, apparently.

The Hoyas dropped out of the field of the PK80, the star-studded November tournament in honor of Nike founder Phil Knight’s 80th birthday, on Tuesday.

“The Georgetown’s men’s basketball program is in the midst of an exciting time of rebuilding,” athletic director Lee Reed said in a statement released by the school. “Georgetown has a prominent, seasoned head coach who has begun this process, which will continue to develop in the fall. After considerable consultation with ESPN, we have reached a mutual agreement that Georgetown will not participate in the PK80 Phil Knight Invitational this November.

“The University values its longstanding partnership with ESPN and looks forward to participating in future events. We appreciate the understanding of the fans and organizations associated with this event and wish success to all involved.”

That looks a lot like the Hoyas ducking a tough – probably historic – tournament. The question would be why? The most logical answer is they’d rather face a few opponents where winning seems more likely than squaring off against the likes of Michigan State, Oregon or North Carolina. If that’s the case, that’s a bad look for the Hoyas. Even more so that DePaul, which hasn’t had a winning season since 2007, slid into their place in the field. What the Blue Demons would look to understand more than Georgetown is that being part of this field – and being associated with the game’s most powerful programs and sports’ most influential apparel company – is more important than how you actually perform in it.

Ewing is tasked with rebuilding Georgetown into a national power. The Hoyas pulling out of the PK80 is just a reminder of how far they have to go to return to their glory days. Ceding their place among the game’s greats is bad move for Georgetown, even more so if it comes from a place of fear of their ability to compete.

When Georgetown fans yearned for a return of ‘Hoya Paranoia,’ this can’t be what they had in mind.

NCAA would be wrong to force N.C. State’s Braxton Beverly to redshirt

Rob Carr/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterAug 1, 2017, 1:36 PM EDT

Last November, Lavar Batts, a top 100 point guard from North Carolina, signed his Letter of Intent with VCU and head coach Will Wade. That same some, Thomas Allen, a top 100 shooting guard, signed his Letter of Intent with N.C. State and Mark Gottfried.

Batts is now on campus at N.C. State prepping for his freshman season after asking for, and receiving, a release from VCU in the spring, just days after Will Wade accepted the head coaching position at LSU. He took Allen’s spot on the roster after he asked for, and received, a release from the Wolfpack. Allen is now a freshman at Nebraska.

Both players are eligible to play this season.

Braxton Beverly, however, may not be.

Beverly is not a top 100 prospect, but he is a three-star point guard that signed his LOI with Ohio State the same month that Batts and Allen signed their LOIs. After Thad Matta was fired, he asked for, and received, a release from the Buckeyes and, a month later, signed with the Wolfpack; his head coach at Hargrave Military Academy, A.W. Hamilton, was hired as an assistant coach by new N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts, who was himself the head coach at Hargrave until 2011.

But Beverly is going to have to receive a waiver from the NCAA if he wants to play this season.

Unlike Gottfried and Wade, the coaching change at Ohio State happened in early June, nearly a month after Ohio State’s summer sessions began on May 10th. Beverly, who received his release on June 30th, attended summer classes in Columbus on the assumption that the coaching staff that had recruited him to Ohio State would be coaching him at Ohio State. Since he attended those classes, he is no longer a prospect asking out of an LOI. In the NCAA’s eyes, he’s a freshman looking to transfer.

The rule, by the book, is that Beverly will have to do a year in residence before he is eligible to play for the Wolfpack, meaning he redshirts the 2017-18 season.

And that’s wrong.

The NCAA still has plenty of time to get this right. It is August 1st, after all, and as a transfer, Beverly is allowed to do everything that the rest of his teammates do — go to workouts, travel with the team to Italy, etc. — until actual games start being played. That’s three months away, which is plenty of time to apply for a waiver from the NCAA.

And if the NCAA is smart, they give Beverly one.

Look, this situation is unique. Coaches are not often fired in June, not when they are the greatest head coach in the history of a program like Ohio State and certainly not when they are just three months removed from getting a vote of confidence from their Athletic Director. No one expected this, and it would be unfair to punish Beverly for doing what many recruits do when the coach that recruited them moves on.

(And while we’re here, yes, recruits commit to coaches, not schools. The NCAA failing to recognize this is dumb and stubborn and, frankly, an embarrassment.)

What’s more, however, is that keeping Beverly from being eligible in 2017-18 decentivizes attending summer school for incoming freshmen. Where is the motivation to get a jump-start on your education if you know that it puts you at risk of being locked into the school if the coach you committed to is fired or takes a new job?

Ohio State has already granted Beverly a release. They’re fine with him playing.

Hopefully, the NCAA will cut him some slack as well.

Appeals court won’t review Mateen Cleaves sex assault case

Leave a comment
Associated PressAug 1, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — An appeals court says it won’t review a judge’s decision to reinstate sexual assault charges against former Michigan State basketball star Mateen Cleaves.

Three Michigan Court of Appeals judges denied Cleaves’ request in an order dated Monday. The case is expected to return to court in Genesee County for trial.

Genesee County Judge Archie Hayman in April reinstated the case against 39-year-old Cleaves, who faces charges including unlawful imprisonment and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Cleaves is accused of assaulting a woman after a charity golf event and a visit to a Flint-area bar in 2015.

Defense attorney Frank Manley says in a statement that he’ll continue to fight the “unjust accusations.”

Cleaves, a Flint native, led Michigan State to the NCAA basketball championship in 2000 and played for four NBA teams.

CBT Podcast: Gary Parrish on LaVar and LaMelo Ball

Ethan Miller, Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterAug 1, 2017, 11:40 AM EDT

Gary Parrish was in Las Vegas last week while LaMelo Ball and LaVar Ball became the biggest story in sports. He joins the CBT pod to discuss those two, along with Mitchell Robinson, Dedric Lawson and, somehow, Cooper Manning.

Top-five Class of 2018 prospect Cameron Reddish down to five schools

Leave a comment
By Scott PhillipsJul 31, 2017, 10:15 PM EDT

Class of 2018 five-star prospect Cameron Reddish released his final list of five schools on Monday night.

Fresh off the July live evaluation period, the No. 5 overall prospect in the country, according to Rivals, is still considering Connecticut, Duke, Kentucky, UCLA and Villanova.

The 6-foot-7 Reddish is a very talented wing who is capable of scoring while also initiating some offense for others.

As a member of the USA Basketball U19 team that won bronze at the FIBA U19 World Cup this past June, Reddish has already played for Kentucky head coach John Calipari, as that gives the Wildcats a unique angle in his recruitment.

During this spring in the Nike EYBL, Reddish was fifth in the league in scoring as he put up 22.6 points per game.

More details released regarding FBI’s investigation of Bobby Knight

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Scott PhillipsJul 31, 2017, 9:15 PM EDT

Former Indiana coach Bobby Knight is coming under more scrutiny on Monday night as Deadspin released further evidence of sexual harassment allegations that occurred when the Hall of Famer gave a speech at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency in July 2015.

The newly-released documents, which Deadspin obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, detail some of the disturbing behavior that Knight was accused of during the visit. The Washington Post originally released a thoroughly-reported investigation of Knight’s visit to the agency earlier in July that detailed four women coming forward with sexual harassment claims.

The FBI even investigated the claims before closing the case in July 2016, as no charges were brought down from the allegations.

In the new report from Deadspin, we get even more details surrounding the allegations as five women claim that Knight either touched them inappropriately or said things that made them uncomfortable.

Two women claim that Knight touched their buttocks, another woman said that Knight slid his hands along her hips and yet another said that Knight massaged her shoulders after getting in the agency’s vehicle upon being picked up from a train station. Knight also hugged one female employee around the shoulder during a photo and “continued to hug her as they walked away.” An attempt for a second hug with the woman from Knight was later rebuffed.

Knight also allegedly made multiple remarks that made female agency members uncomfortable, including comments about how one woman walked in heels.

Besides for the claims of sexual harassment, Knight also drew some controversy for his remarks at a deaf man, calling him “uncoachable” when he wouldn’t stand after being directed to do so. While Knight likely didn’t realize the man was deaf, according to the NGA report, it made for one of many cringe-worthy moments on the visit.

You can read the full details from the NGA’s report in the Deadspin report from Emma Baccellieri here.

No stranger to controversy during his storied coaching career, Knight has been in the news quite a bit over the last year for issues not pertaining to basketball. This spring, Knight went on the Dan Patrick Show and said that he wished that all Indiana administrators were dead. Knight was also accused of abuse by a former player in a book last fall.