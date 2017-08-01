CBT Podcast: Gary Parrish on LaVar and LaMelo Ball

Gary Parrish was in Las Vegas last week while LaMelo Ball and LaVar Ball became the biggest story in sports. He joins the CBT pod to discuss those two, along with Mitchell Robinson, Dedric Lawson and, somehow, Cooper Manning.
NCAA would be wrong to force N.C. State’s Braxton Beverly to redshirt
Last November, Lavar Batts, a top 100 point guard from North Carolina, signed his Letter of Intent with VCU and head coach Will Wade. That same some, Thomas Allen, a top 100 shooting guard, signed his Letter of Intent with N.C. State and Mark Gottfried.
Batts is now on campus at N.C. State prepping for his freshman season after asking for, and receiving, a release from VCU in the spring, just days after Will Wade accepted the head coaching position at LSU. He took Allen’s spot on the roster after he asked for, and received, a release from the Wolfpack. Allen is now a freshman at Nebraska.
Both players are eligible to play this season.
Braxton Beverly, however, may not be.
Beverly is not a top 100 prospect, but he is a three-star point guard that signed his LOI with Ohio State the same month that Batts and Allen signed their LOIs. After Thad Matta was fired, he asked for, and received, a release from the Buckeyes and, a month later, signed with the Wolfpack; his head coach at Hargrave Military Academy, A.W. Hamilton, was hired as an assistant coach by new N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts, who was himself the head coach at Hargrave until 2011.
But Beverly is going to have to receive a waiver from the NCAA if he wants to play this season.
Unlike Gottfried and Wade, the coaching change at Ohio State happened in early June, nearly a month after Ohio State’s summer sessions began on May 10th. Beverly, who received his release on June 30th, attended summer classes in Columbus on the assumption that the coaching staff that had recruited him to Ohio State would be coaching him at Ohio State. Since he attended those classes, he is no longer a prospect asking out of an LOI. In the NCAA’s eyes, he’s a freshman looking to transfer.
The rule, by the book, is that Beverly will have to do a year in residence before he is eligible to play for the Wolfpack, meaning he redshirts the 2017-18 season.
And that’s wrong.
The NCAA still has plenty of time to get this right. It is August 1st, after all, and as a transfer, Beverly is allowed to do everything that the rest of his teammates do — go to workouts, travel with the team to Italy, etc. — until actual games start being played. That’s three months away, which is plenty of time to apply for a waiver from the NCAA.
And if the NCAA is smart, they give Beverly one.
Look, this situation is unique. Coaches are not often fired in June, not when they are the greatest head coach in the history of a program like Ohio State and certainly not when they are just three months removed from getting a vote of confidence from their Athletic Director. No one expected this, and it would be unfair to punish Beverly for doing what many recruits do when the coach that recruited them moves on.
(And while we’re here, yes, recruits commit to coaches, not schools. The NCAA failing to recognize this is dumb and stubborn and, frankly, an embarrassment.)
What’s more, however, is that keeping Beverly from being eligible in 2017-18 decentivizes attending summer school for incoming freshmen. Where is the motivation to get a jump-start on your education if you know that it puts you at risk of being locked into the school if the coach you committed to is fired or takes a new job?
Ohio State has already granted Beverly a release. They’re fine with him playing.
Hopefully, the NCAA will cut him some slack as well.
Appeals court won’t review Mateen Cleaves sex assault case
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — An appeals court says it won’t review a judge’s decision to reinstate sexual assault charges against former Michigan State basketball star Mateen Cleaves.
Three Michigan Court of Appeals judges denied Cleaves’ request in an order dated Monday. The case is expected to return to court in Genesee County for trial.
Genesee County Judge Archie Hayman in April reinstated the case against 39-year-old Cleaves, who faces charges including unlawful imprisonment and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Cleaves is accused of assaulting a woman after a charity golf event and a visit to a Flint-area bar in 2015.
Defense attorney Frank Manley says in a statement that he’ll continue to fight the “unjust accusations.”
Cleaves, a Flint native, led Michigan State to the NCAA basketball championship in 2000 and played for four NBA teams.
Top-five Class of 2018 prospect Cameron Reddish down to five schools
Class of 2018 five-star prospect Cameron Reddish released his final list of five schools on Monday night.
Fresh off the July live evaluation period, the No. 5 overall prospect in the country, according to Rivals, is still considering Connecticut, Duke, Kentucky, UCLA and Villanova.
The 6-foot-7 Reddish is a very talented wing who is capable of scoring while also initiating some offense for others.
As a member of the USA Basketball U19 team that won bronze at the FIBA U19 World Cup this past June, Reddish has already played for Kentucky head coach John Calipari, as that gives the Wildcats a unique angle in his recruitment.
During this spring in the Nike EYBL, Reddish was fifth in the league in scoring as he put up 22.6 points per game.
More details released regarding FBI’s investigation of Bobby Knight
Former Indiana coach Bobby Knight is coming under more scrutiny on Monday night as Deadspin released further evidence of sexual harassment allegations that occurred when the Hall of Famer gave a speech at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency in July 2015.
The newly-released documents, which Deadspin obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, detail some of the disturbing behavior that Knight was accused of during the visit. The Washington Post originally released a thoroughly-reported investigation of Knight’s visit to the agency earlier in July that detailed four women coming forward with sexual harassment claims.
The FBI even investigated the claims before closing the case in July 2016, as no charges were brought down from the allegations.
In the new report from Deadspin, we get even more details surrounding the allegations as five women claim that Knight either touched them inappropriately or said things that made them uncomfortable.
Two women claim that Knight touched their buttocks, another woman said that Knight slid his hands along her hips and yet another said that Knight massaged her shoulders after getting in the agency’s vehicle upon being picked up from a train station. Knight also hugged one female employee around the shoulder during a photo and “continued to hug her as they walked away.” An attempt for a second hug with the woman from Knight was later rebuffed.
Knight also allegedly made multiple remarks that made female agency members uncomfortable, including comments about how one woman walked in heels.
Besides for the claims of sexual harassment, Knight also drew some controversy for his remarks at a deaf man, calling him “uncoachable” when he wouldn’t stand after being directed to do so. While Knight likely didn’t realize the man was deaf, according to the NGA report, it made for one of many cringe-worthy moments on the visit.
You can read the full details from the NGA’s report in the Deadspin report from Emma Baccellieri here.
No stranger to controversy during his storied coaching career, Knight has been in the news quite a bit over the last year for issues not pertaining to basketball. This spring, Knight went on the Dan Patrick Show and said that he wished that all Indiana administrators were dead. Knight was also accused of abuse by a former player in a book last fall.
Big Ten doesn’t listen to member schools, releases awful conference breakdown
The Big Ten released the opponent breakdown for the 2017-18 men’s basketball season on Monday.
And they badly screwed it up.
The Big Ten has a difficult dilemma with scheduling its conference games because they are a 14-team league with an 18-game conference schedule. But the league is taking away a lot of classic rivalries this season that should always feature a home-and-away rivalry.
Here are some examples of rivalry games that we’ll only see once this season during Big Ten conference play:
- National title contender Michigan State and Michigan — coming off of a Sweet 16 appearance — only play one time.
- Indiana and new head coach Archie Miller only play in-state rival Purdue one time.
- Northwestern — fresh off of its first NCAA tournament appearance — only plays in-state rival Illinois and new head coach Brad Underwood one time.
As noted by the SB Nation Purdue site, Hammer & Rails, Purdue will have hosted only one of the last five conference games against Indiana in West Lafayette. Which seems totally fair…
This isn’t a new development. The Big Ten has had this issue with rivalry scheduling in men’s basketball before.
All three of those rivalries even requested that the Big Ten “protect” each of them so that the conference could guarantee a home-and-away series between those schools every year.
Kyle Austin from MLive has some quotes from the Big Ten meetings in May from Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski that drive this home.
Bobinski said he didn’t think the protected rivalries could be added in time for the 2017-18 schedule, but said “I think we’ll get there in the reasonably near future.” Michigan-Michigan State and Indiana-Purdue were the two protected rivalries discussed, and Illinois and Northwestern also requested to have their rivalry protected, Bobinski said.
Clearly, the Big Ten didn’t listen in time to get this right for the 2017-18 season. And that’s a shame. Now we’re stuck with a Big Ten schedule that is missing a lot of fun home-and-away rivalry series this season.
Hopefully, the Big Ten listens to its members and rectifies this rivalry situation for future seasons.