Wolfpack adds former Buckeyes recruit Braxton Beverly

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State has signed former Ohio State recruit Braxton Beverly.
N.C. State announced Beverly’s addition for this fall on Friday, roughly a month after Ohio State granted Beverly his release. Beverly had signed under former coach Thad Matta, who has since been replaced by Chris Holtmann from Butler.
The 6-foot guard from Hazard, Kentucky, played the past two seasons at Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia under A.W. Hamilton, now an assistant under new Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts.
Beverly joins graduate transfers Sam Hunt from North Carolina A&T and Allerik Freeman from Baylor, as well as in-state freshman Lavar Batts Jr., as new Wolfpack players this season.
Utah transfer Devon Daniels and UNC Wilmington transfer C.J. Bryce also joined the roster but must sit out this year.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest says forward Dinos Mitoglou won’t return for his senior season and instead will play professionally in Europe.
Coach Danny Manning announced Mitoglou’s decision Saturday, and the school says the native of Greece is expected to sign a four-year deal with Athens-based Panathinaikos.
Mitoglou is a 6-foot-10 forward who averaged 9.3 points and 5.4 rebounds and made 123 3-pointers in three seasons with the Demon Deacons, earning the nickname the “Greek Deac” during his college career.
Manning calls it “a great opportunity for him to return home and play for one of the best clubs in the world.”
He joins John Collins as underclassmen who left the program this offseason. Collins was drafted in the first round by the Atlanta Hawks.
Western Kentucky head coach Rick Stansbury released a statement on Monday announcing that their star freshman Mitchell Robinson has been “suspended indefinitely” for a violation of team rules.
“WKU freshman center Mitchell Robinson is suspended indefinitely from the program for a violation of team rules,” Stansbury said. “Mitchell is a good kid, but the team will always be more important than one individual player. He needs to understand the value of structure and accountability in his life, and his return will be dependent upon requirements that will be handled internally. My focus is on our team, and I’m excited about this group as we prepare for next week’s trip to Costa Rica.”
The timing for the suspension is odd, to say the least, as it comes days after Robinson, a top ten prospect in the Class of 2017 and a potential first round pick in the 2018 draft, left the school. Robinson initially committed to Western Kentucky when his godfather, Shammond Williams, was on staff, but Williams left the program earlier this month. Robinson did not attend the first summer school session and was reportedly enrolled for just two weeks in the second summer school session before leaving campus.
Robinson is open to transferring to another school for the 2017-18 season, according to a report from ESPN.com, but there are concerns about whether or not he would be able to play immediately or spend a year in residence; the time he spent in summer school means that he is technically a transfer. Sources have told NBC Sports that Robinson is also considering the overseas route, signing a contract with a professional team for one year before heading to the NBA Draft.
The company that provides referees to the Adidas Uprising Summer Championship in Las Vegas last week has opted to cut ties with the billion-dollar shoe company over the way that they handled a situation involving LaVar Ball and his Big Ballers team.
Ball was given a technical foul by a female official early on in a game on Thursday, and his response was to threaten to pull his team from the court unless the female official was removed from the game. Adidas opted to remove the official, and Ball would later rant to reporters that the woman was not ready to handle that level of a game and that she was more interested in proving she could stand up to Ball than officiate the game fairly.
“The events that led to the removal of a female official on Friday are something that shall not and will not be accepted within the officiating community,” read a statement from Court Club Elite that was provided to ESPN. “Adidas and their leadership acted in a manner that does not parallel our views on integrity or professionalism, and neither should be compromised as they were in this situation. It was clear that the actions of the official in enforcing and addressing unsporting behavior were defendable and fitting of the behavior displayed; however, the agenda and lack of courage to do the right thing by Adidas leadership sent a clear message that the game and those chosen to protect the integrity were not of priority.”
The woman who was removed from the game has not been identified. She is a Division I official on the women’s side of the game.
“This appalling story about the female referee removed during an AAU game warrants serious discussion,” the National Basketball Referees Association, the union that represents NBA officials, tweeted on Sunday. “First, the misogynistic comments and intimidation by the coach have no place in basketball or anywhere. The actions by Adidas show what happens when an organization does not support those tasked with protecting the integrity of the game. We support the referee community. This offensive behavior cannot stand [and] hurts all those involved in basketball.”
Dedric Lawson has been suspended for the Kansas basketball team following an “altercation” in practice, head coach Bill Self said.
Lawson has not been kicked off of the team, but the 6-foot-9 Memphis transfer, who will be sitting out the 2017-18 season as a redshirt, will not be traveling with the Jayhawks to Italy in August.
“I’ve suspended Dedric temporarily because of an incident in practice,” KU coach Bill Self said, according to the Topeka Capital-Journal, on Sunday. “An altercation occurred and he didn’t handle it well, and that’s certainly the case with that, (why) I made that decision.”
Lawson averaged 19.2 points and 9.9 boards for Memphis last season, but he and his brother, K.J., opted to transfer out of the program due to his family’s inability to get along with head coach Tubby Smith. Earlier this offseason, K.J. was caught on camera cursing out Smith. We discussed the soap opera that is the Lawson family in April on the CBT Podcast.
Wichita State star sophomore guard Landry Shamet will have surgery on his right foot following a stress fracture that was suffered last week.
According to a report from Matt Norlander of CBSSports.com, the 6-foot-4 Shamet sustained a stress fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot while he was scrimmaging at the Under Armour All-America Camp in Philadelphia last week. Shamet already missed most of his true freshman season with a compound stress fracture in his left foot during the 2015-16 season, choosing to redshirt that campaign, as this is the second major injury he has sustained in three seasons.
It is estimated that Shamet will need 12-16 weeks for a full recovery as Norlander reports that he’ll have surgery in Monday in Wichita.
“I think, based on my X-Rays and MRIs, it’s new, but when I rolled my ankle I enflamed it and aggravated it, which led to more discomfort,” Shamet said to Norlander. “Knowing what I had gone through with my other foot, I knew the symptoms. It felt like the early onset of the last situation. I kind of debated in my head letting it play out, see how it feels, but I decided to get it looked at.”
As Shamet notes, it’s lucky that the stress fracture was caught this early so that he still has a chance to be ready for Wichita State’s season opener against UMKC on Nov. 10. If Shamet misses the first week of the season, the Maui Invitational looms for the Shockers from Nov. 20-22 as Wichita State will receive some major tests early in the season.
Last season as a redshirt freshman, Shamet broke out on the national scene as one of the most productive and efficient freshmen in the country as he helped lead Wichita State to the Round of 32 in the NCAA tournament. Shamet put up 11.4 points, 3.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 47 percent from the field, 43 percent from three-point range and 80 percent from the free-throw line.