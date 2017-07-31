Western Kentucky announces Mitchell Robinson has been suspended

Western Kentucky head coach Rick Stansbury released a statement on Monday announcing that their star freshman Mitchell Robinson has been “suspended indefinitely” for a violation of team rules.

“WKU freshman center Mitchell Robinson is suspended indefinitely from the program for a violation of team rules,” Stansbury said. “Mitchell is a good kid, but the team will always be more important than one individual player. He needs to understand the value of structure and accountability in his life, and his return will be dependent upon requirements that will be handled internally. My focus is on our team, and I’m excited about this group as we prepare for next week’s trip to Costa Rica.”

The timing for the suspension is odd, to say the least, as it comes days after Robinson, a top ten prospect in the Class of 2017 and a potential first round pick in the 2018 draft, left the school. Robinson initially committed to Western Kentucky when his godfather, Shammond Williams, was on staff, but Williams left the program earlier this month. Robinson did not attend the first summer school session and was reportedly enrolled for just two weeks in the second summer school session before leaving campus.

Robinson is open to transferring to another school for the 2017-18 season, according to a report from ESPN.com, but there are concerns about whether or not he would be able to play immediately or spend a year in residence; the time he spent in summer school means that he is technically a transfer. Sources have told NBC Sports that Robinson is also considering the overseas route, signing a contract with a professional team for one year before heading to the NBA Draft.