Top-five Class of 2018 prospect Cameron Reddish down to five schools

Class of 2018 five-star prospect Cameron Reddish released his final list of five schools on Monday night.
Fresh off the July live evaluation period, the No. 5 overall prospect in the country, according to Rivals, is still considering Connecticut, Duke, Kentucky, UCLA and Villanova.
The 6-foot-7 Reddish is a very talented wing who is capable of scoring while also initiating some offense for others.
As a member of the USA Basketball U19 team that won bronze at the FIBA U19 World Cup this past June, Reddish has already played for Kentucky head coach John Calipari, as that gives the Wildcats a unique angle in his recruitment.
During this spring in the Nike EYBL, Reddish was fifth in the league in scoring as he put up 22.6 points per game.
Former Indiana coach Bobby Knight is coming under more scrutiny on Monday night as Deadspin released further evidence of sexual harassment allegations that occurred when the Hall of Famer gave a speech at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency in July 2015.
The newly-released documents, which Deadspin obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, detail some of the disturbing behavior that Knight was accused of during the visit. The Washington Post originally released a thoroughly-reported investigation of Knight’s visit to the agency earlier in July that detailed four women coming forward with sexual harassment claims.
The FBI even investigated the claims before closing the case in July 2016, as no charges were brought down from the allegations.
In the new report from Deadspin, we get even more details surrounding the allegations as five women claim that Knight either touched them inappropriately or said things that made them uncomfortable.
Two women claim that Knight touched their buttocks, another woman said that Knight slid his hands along her hips and yet another said that Knight massaged her shoulders after getting in the agency’s vehicle upon being picked up from a train station. Knight also hugged one female employee around the shoulder during a photo and “continued to hug her as they walked away.” An attempt for a second hug with the woman from Knight was later rebuffed.
Knight also allegedly made multiple remarks that made female agency members uncomfortable, including comments about how one woman walked in heels.
Besides for the claims of sexual harassment, Knight also drew some controversy for his remarks at a deaf man, calling him “uncoachable” when he wouldn’t stand after being directed to do so. While Knight likely didn’t realize the man was deaf, according to the NGA report, it made for one of many cringe-worthy moments on the visit.
The Big Ten has a difficult dilemma with scheduling its conference games because they are a 14-team league with an 18-game conference schedule. But the league is taking away a lot of classic rivalries this season that should always feature a home-and-away rivalry.
Here are some examples of rivalry games that we’ll only see once this season during Big Ten conference play:
National title contender Michigan State and Michigan — coming off of a Sweet 16 appearance — only play one time.
Indiana and new head coach Archie Miller only play in-state rival Purdue one time.
Northwestern — fresh off of its first NCAA tournament appearance — only plays in-state rival Illinois and new head coach Brad Underwood one time.
As noted by the SB Nation Purdue site, Hammer & Rails, Purdue will have hosted only one of the last five conference games against Indiana in West Lafayette. Which seems totally fair…
Great job @B1G. now 4 of the last 5 IU-Purdue games will be in Bloomington: 2/19/15 – BL 2/20/16 – BL 2/9/17 – BL 2/28/17 – WL 2018 TBD – BL
Bobinski said he didn’t think the protected rivalries could be added in time for the 2017-18 schedule, but said “I think we’ll get there in the reasonably near future.” Michigan-Michigan State and Indiana-Purdue were the two protected rivalries discussed, and Illinois and Northwestern also requested to have their rivalry protected, Bobinski said.
Clearly, the Big Ten didn’t listen in time to get this right for the 2017-18 season. And that’s a shame. Now we’re stuck with a Big Ten schedule that is missing a lot of fun home-and-away rivalry series this season.
Hopefully, the Big Ten listens to its members and rectifies this rivalry situation for future seasons.
No. 1 2019 prospect R.J. Barrett reclassifies into Class of 2018
The Class of 2018 just got a lot stronger as the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2019, R.J. Barrett, announced his decision to graduate high school a year earlier on Monday.
In a blog post with USA Today, the 6-foot-7 wing announced that he’ll play college basketball a year sooner than expected after the Canadian put together a dominant spring and summer.
After leading the Nike EYBL in scoring this past spring at 28 points per game, Barrett helped lead the Canadian U19 team to a gold medal at the FIBA U19 World Cup as he was named the MVP of the event. Helping to eliminate the United States and head coach John Calipari in the semifinals, Barrett dropped 38 points, 13 rebounds and five assists on a team with current college stars and five-star high school prospects.
The shift into the Class of 2018 for Barrett has major ramifications on college basketball as he joins a weak crop of elite recruits near the top of his new class. When Barrett enters college for the 2018-19 season, he could be regarded as a preseason Player of the Year candidate if he continues his current trajectory.
On the recruiting front, Barrett said in his blog post with USA Today that the schools showing the most interest are Arizona, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Oregon, Texas and UCLA. Barrett also mentioned that Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, USC, UConn and UNLV have reached out, as he has yet to figure out a plan for official visits.
Adidas admits to making mistake in replacing female referee for LaVar Ball
Adidas released a statement following the controversial replacement of a female referee to appease LaVar Ball at a Las Vegas tournament late last week, calling the move a “wrong decision.”
During a Friday game at the adidas Summer Championships, Ball’s Big Baller Brand team, featuring his son, LaMelo Ball, was facing Team BBC when things quickly escalated after LaVar was assessed a technical foul by the referee. With LaVar threatening to remove his team from the floor if the official was not changed out, adidas caved into the pressure and replaced the referee — a Division I women’s referee during the regular season — with someone else.
“The referee substitutions made during our tournament last week are not in line with our company values,” Adidas said in the statement. “It was the wrong decision. We regret the situation and are looking into the matter to make sure our standards for sportsmanship, equality and fair play are met in the future. Supporting all athletes is critical to who we are. We believe in the power of sport to create positivity and bring people together. Importantly, any representation that we would compromise our values and inclusive approach for the benefit of any individual is inaccurate.”
Did you really need LaVar Ball to get a female referee removed from a game for the simple act of doing her job to know that he’s a jerk?
This is the same guy that has gotten his son’s high school coach fired after a 30-3 season for “not being experienced enough,” told a female radio host to “stay in your lane” before selling BBB branded t-shirts with that saying for $50 a piece and spent all spring and summer berating officials as the head coach of LaMelo Ball’s Big Baller AAU team, once pulling his team off the court before the game was over. The only surprising part of last week’s confrontation was that adidas actually acquiesced to LaVar’s demands.
Seriously.
Think about that.
The organizers of an AAU tournament being hosted by a billion-dollar apparel company sided with the coach of an AAU team that went 3-3 at the event instead of the referee that was being paid to officiate the game.
It’s absolutely baffling.
And it’s about par for the course for LaVar, who has just about completed an eight-month journey from entertaining sideshow — a loudmouth sports dad trying to create buzz for the Big Baller Brand, a startup apparel company he’s running to try and change the shoe game, by saying he’s better than Michael Jordan and getting into verbal battles with Charles Barkley — to misogynistic egomaniac.
LaVar isn’t a total zero, mind you. You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone that would have anything negative to say about his three sons beyond the fact that they’re his children, and it’s not easy to raise three boys who all excel at their craft — Lonzo was the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, LiAngelo will play at UCLA starting next season and LaMelo is a 15-year old in the Class of 2019 putting up 50-point nights while playing in tournaments against kids two years his senior — and have never, to my knowledge, been in any actual trouble. He can be overbearing while loving his children and raising them to be great kids; that doesn’t preclude him from being a good father.
Personally, the antics have reached a critical mass for my taste. I’m over him, but I’m not naïve enough to think he’s going away anytime soon. Lonzo has a better shot than anyone from the loaded 2017 draft at turning into a Hall of Fame-level talent, and LaMelo still has two more years left of high school. At minimum, LaVar is going to be in the national consciousness for another decade, and simply being a misogynist isn’t going to keep his family’s celebrity from rising, not in a country where Chris Brown beats up Rihanna and remains a star, R. Kelly still has fans and our President can be caught on tape explaining how, exactly, you’re allowed to grab women when you’re famous and still win an election.
LaVar Ball’s actions are incomparable.
As far as we know, he just thinks that women should stay in their lane and keep out of sports, and he’s far from the only man that believes as much.
Welcome to America. It is what it is.
Which is why my concern here is LaMelo and what kind of negative impact this could have on him in the long-term.
He is a celebrity in every sense of the word, the first athletic prodigy that has had to deal with the kind of fame and media attention typically reserved for the likes of a young Hollywood star.
Fame like that is hard for anyone to handle, let alone someone that isn’t old enough to drive or grow a mustache. I can name a dozen can’t-miss prospects that never lived up to their hype, and it’s not hard to find a long list of child stars that couldn’t handle the fame of Hollywood. LaMelo has to navigate both of those paths and do so while growing up in the age of social media. For LaMelo, the downside of this notoreity is palpable. Any post he makes on Instagram or Twitter gets hammered by trolls. Back in May, someone edited together a lowlight reel of a game LaMelo played, a two-minute clip of turnovers and airballs and porous defense that ended up trending on just about every social media platform in existence.
LaVar’s personality, and the public’s rejection of it, isn’t the only reason that there is a backlash against LaMelo.
Part of it is the way that he, and the Big Ballers, play. It’s reminiscent of the last pickup game of the day: They shoot a lot of threes, they play very little defense, they cherry pick layups and they try to win every game 130-120. It’s not the prettiest brand of basketball. It’s also not all that different from the way they played when Lonzo was running the show. What’s changed is the exposure; Lonzo’s teams were a story that you were told, something you heard about second-hand. LaMelo’s games play out for everyone to see.
The way LaMelo himself plays doesn’t help matters, either. He’s a point guard that is quite literally allowed the freedom to do whatever he wants, whether that is firing up 40-footers as he dribbles across half court or trying to weave his way through five defenders before throwing a no-look pass.
Sometimes those things work, sometimes they don’t. Sometimes he looks like a ball-hog, sometimes he looks like Steph Curry.
And while it’s difficult to watch, there are three things that are important to remember:
LaMelo is 15 years old, on the young side for a member of the Class of 2019, playing against kids that are 17.
LaMelo’s shot up from 5-foot-8 to 6-foot-3 in the last year and he may not be done growing just yet.
Behind all the pomp and circumstance there is a set of skills that makes LaMelo a player with some real potential. He’s ranked between 7th and 21st by the major recruiting services, meaning he’s projected as a player with a pretty good shot at the NBA but a step below being a can’t-miss player. He could be D’angelo Russell. He could be Isaiah Briscoe.
Enter Tyus Jones.
By any account, Jones is a terrific basketball player. He was a McDonald’s All-American and, at worst, a top ten player in his high school class. He was the starting point guard for a Duke team that won the 2015 national title. He was a one-and-done player that eventually went as a first round pick in the NBA Draft. He is one of 450 people in the world that can say that their job title is “Current NBA Player”. By definition, that makes him one of the roughly 100 best point guards on the planet. He was a multi-millionaire before he could legally buy a drink. I don’t think you can look at his career and think of him as anything other than successful, and he’s still only 21 years old.
He’s also played in just 97 games through two seasons in the NBA. He’s never started a game and is averaging just 3.8 points and 2.7 assists to date. In a league now driven by superstar point guards, he’s so far removed from being in the conversation with Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul, Damian Lillard and James Harden, John Wall and Kyrie Irving that the casual NBA observer probably hasn’t heard of him.
In the NBA, he’s ‘just a guy’ despite the fact that simply being in the NBA means that there’s nothing normal or average about his basketball ability.
Tyus Jones made it, and the truth is that LaMelo will have “made it” if he gets to the league.
It’s also true that the perception will be that LaMelo was an overhyped fraud if he ends up being nothing more than Tyus Jones through his first two seasons. If he’s not a transcendent talent, or at the very least a reliable annual pick to make the all-star team, he’s a disappointment.
And that would not be fair.
So LaVar better hope he’s right about his youngest son.
Because that is a lot of baggage to ask him to carry.