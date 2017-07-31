Company providing refs for summer events ends relationship with Adidas over LaVar Ball

The company that provides referees to the Adidas Uprising Summer Championship in Las Vegas last week has opted to cut ties with the billion-dollar shoe company over the way that they handled a situation involving LaVar Ball and his Big Ballers team.
Ball was given a technical foul by a female official early on in a game on Thursday, and his response was to threaten to pull his team from the court unless the female official was removed from the game. Adidas opted to remove the official, and Ball would later rant to reporters that the woman was not ready to handle that level of a game and that she was more interested in proving she could stand up to Ball than officiate the game fairly.
“The events that led to the removal of a female official on Friday are something that shall not and will not be accepted within the officiating community,” read a statement from Court Club Elite that was provided to ESPN. “Adidas and their leadership acted in a manner that does not parallel our views on integrity or professionalism, and neither should be compromised as they were in this situation. It was clear that the actions of the official in enforcing and addressing unsporting behavior were defendable and fitting of the behavior displayed; however, the agenda and lack of courage to do the right thing by Adidas leadership sent a clear message that the game and those chosen to protect the integrity were not of priority.”
The woman who was removed from the game has not been identified. She is a Division I official on the women’s side of the game.
“This appalling story about the female referee removed during an AAU game warrants serious discussion,” the National Basketball Referees Association, the union that represents NBA officials, tweeted on Sunday. “First, the misogynistic comments and intimidation by the coach have no place in basketball or anywhere. The actions by Adidas show what happens when an organization does not support those tasked with protecting the integrity of the game. We support the referee community. This offensive behavior cannot stand [and] hurts all those involved in basketball.”
Dedric Lawson has been suspended for the Kansas basketball team following an “altercation” in practice, head coach Bill Self said.
Lawson has not been kicked off of the team, but the 6-foot-9 Memphis transfer, who will be sitting out the 2017-18 season as a redshirt, will not be traveling with the Jayhawks to Italy in August.
“I’ve suspended Dedric temporarily because of an incident in practice,” KU coach Bill Self said, according to the Topeka Capital-Journal, on Sunday. “An altercation occurred and he didn’t handle it well, and that’s certainly the case with that, (why) I made that decision.”
Lawson averaged 19.2 points and 9.9 boards for Memphis last season, but he and his brother, K.J., opted to transfer out of the program due to his family’s inability to get along with head coach Tubby Smith. Earlier this offseason, K.J. was caught on camera cursing out Smith. We discussed the soap opera that is the Lawson family in April on the CBT Podcast.
Wichita State star sophomore guard Landry Shamet will have surgery on his right foot following a stress fracture that was suffered last week.
According to a report from Matt Norlander of CBSSports.com, the 6-foot-4 Shamet sustained a stress fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot while he was scrimmaging at the Under Armour All-America Camp in Philadelphia last week. Shamet already missed most of his true freshman season with a compound stress fracture in his left foot during the 2015-16 season, choosing to redshirt that campaign, as this is the second major injury he has sustained in three seasons.
It is estimated that Shamet will need 12-16 weeks for a full recovery as Norlander reports that he’ll have surgery in Monday in Wichita.
“I think, based on my X-Rays and MRIs, it’s new, but when I rolled my ankle I enflamed it and aggravated it, which led to more discomfort,” Shamet said to Norlander. “Knowing what I had gone through with my other foot, I knew the symptoms. It felt like the early onset of the last situation. I kind of debated in my head letting it play out, see how it feels, but I decided to get it looked at.”
As Shamet notes, it’s lucky that the stress fracture was caught this early so that he still has a chance to be ready for Wichita State’s season opener against UMKC on Nov. 10. If Shamet misses the first week of the season, the Maui Invitational looms for the Shockers from Nov. 20-22 as Wichita State will receive some major tests early in the season.
Last season as a redshirt freshman, Shamet broke out on the national scene as one of the most productive and efficient freshmen in the country as he helped lead Wichita State to the Round of 32 in the NCAA tournament. Shamet put up 11.4 points, 3.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 47 percent from the field, 43 percent from three-point range and 80 percent from the free-throw line.
Dayton forward Josh Cunningham has his sights set on being 100 percent healthy for the 2017-18 season after returning from surgery to complete last season.
After tearing a ligament in his ankle finishing a dunk against Alabama last November, Cunningham had surgery and missed a large chunk of the season before returning to play in the Flyers’ final nine games.
In a story from David Jablonski of the Dayton Daily News, Cunningham revealed that he wasn’t fully healthy when he returned late last season, saying that he estimated he was at 70 to 75 percent health, but he doesn’t regret doing so. Cunningham gave Dayton a much-needed body on the interior as they made an NCAA tournament run.
“I just wanted to go back and give it my all for the team,” Cunningham said to reporters. “I’m very happy I came back. It gave me the confidence in my ankle to know I can come back out here and play on this and it’s nothing to worry about. I think I was probably a step slower just because I was hesitant about making moves and shifting to my left ankle.”
Now that Cunningham has this full offseason to recover, he’s hoping to be fully healthy for next season as he should be a vital part of Dayton’s plans under new head coach Anthony Grant. While Cunningham didn’t put up big numbers last season, in large part due to minutes restrictions and his injury, he has the potential to be one of the better frontcourt players in the Atlantic 10 next season.
Potential future No. 1 overall pick Marvin Bagley has officially filed paperwork with the NCAA to make a move into the Class of 2017, a source confirmed to NBCSports.com.
The story of Bagley’s paperwork was first reported by Evan Daniels of Scout.com.
The 6-foot-11 Bagley has been regarded as the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2018 since they started doing national rankings at the high school level. The lefty is one of the most dynamic talents that American basketball has seen over the last several years as he would have a huge impact on college basketball if he were allowed to play next season.
By filing the paperwork with the NCAA, Bagley is hoping to get cleared to play college basketball for the 2017-18 season as he could be a potential Player of the Year candidate.
Taking official visits to Duke and USC during the month of July, Bagley is now scheduled to take trips to Arizona and UCLA over the next several weeks as he’s taking all of the necessary steps to play in college next year. If Bagley were to play in college next season then he would be in the discussion as the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft along with Missouri’s Michael Porter Jr., Arizona’s DeAndre Ayton and Slovenian star Luka Doncic.
Georgetown received some positive momentum on the recruiting trail on Friday as Class of 2017 four-star forward Jamarko Pickett pledged to the Hoyas.
Originally an Ole Miss commit who received his release during the middle of July, Pickett is a consensus top-100 prospect and a major grab for the Hoyas and head coach Patrick Ewing for next season. Once Pickett opted to open up his recruitment, he took official visits to see Georgetown and Maryland — two schools that are local for the D.C. native — and the Hoyas ended up winning the battle.
The 6-foot-9 Pickett is a long and athletic wing forward who should have a chance to earn immediate minutes at Georgetown next season. This is a really solid get for Ewing and the Hoyas, as they needed to get an impact guy who could develop into a potential all-league threat.