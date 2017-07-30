Dedric Lawson suspended by Kansas following ‘altercation’ in practice

Wichita State star sophomore guard Landry Shamet will have surgery on his right foot following a stress fracture that was suffered last week.

According to a report from Matt Norlander of CBSSports.com, the 6-foot-4 Shamet sustained a stress fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot while he was scrimmaging at the Under Armour All-America Camp in Philadelphia last week. Shamet already missed most of his true freshman season with a compound stress fracture in his left foot during the 2015-16 season, choosing to redshirt that campaign, as this is the second major injury he has sustained in three seasons.

It is estimated that Shamet will need 12-16 weeks for a full recovery as Norlander reports that he’ll have surgery in Monday in Wichita.

“I think, based on my X-Rays and MRIs, it’s new, but when I rolled my ankle I enflamed it and aggravated it, which led to more discomfort,” Shamet said to Norlander. “Knowing what I had gone through with my other foot, I knew the symptoms. It felt like the early onset of the last situation. I kind of debated in my head letting it play out, see how it feels, but I decided to get it looked at.”

As Shamet notes, it’s lucky that the stress fracture was caught this early so that he still has a chance to be ready for Wichita State’s season opener against UMKC on Nov. 10. If Shamet misses the first week of the season, the Maui Invitational looms for the Shockers from Nov. 20-22 as Wichita State will receive some major tests early in the season.

Last season as a redshirt freshman, Shamet broke out on the national scene as one of the most productive and efficient freshmen in the country as he helped lead Wichita State to the Round of 32 in the NCAA tournament. Shamet put up 11.4 points, 3.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 47 percent from the field, 43 percent from three-point range and 80 percent from the free-throw line.