Marvin Bagley files paperwork to reclassify to 2017 with the NCAA

Potential future No. 1 overall pick Marvin Bagley has officially filed paperwork with the NCAA to make a move into the Class of 2017, a source confirmed to NBCSports.com.

The story of Bagley’s paperwork was first reported by Evan Daniels of Scout.com.

The 6-foot-11 Bagley has been regarded as the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2018 since they started doing national rankings at the high school level. The lefty is one of the most dynamic talents that American basketball has seen over the last several years as he would have a huge impact on college basketball if he were allowed to play next season.

By filing the paperwork with the NCAA, Bagley is hoping to get cleared to play college basketball for the 2017-18 season as he could be a potential Player of the Year candidate.

Taking official visits to Duke and USC during the month of July, Bagley is now scheduled to take trips to Arizona and UCLA over the next several weeks as he’s taking all of the necessary steps to play in college next year. If Bagley were to play in college next season then he would be in the discussion as the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft along with Missouri’s Michael Porter Jr., Arizona’s DeAndre Ayton and Slovenian star Luka Doncic.