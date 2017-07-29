Dayton’s Josh Cunningham working towards being 100 percent for next season

Dayton forward Josh Cunningham has his sights set on being 100 percent healthy for the 2017-18 season after returning from surgery to complete last season.
After tearing a ligament in his ankle finishing a dunk against Dayton last November, Cunningham had surgery and missed a large chunk of the season before returning to play in the Flyers’ final nine games.
In a story from David Jablonski of the Dayton Daily News, Cunningham revealed that he wasn’t fully healthy when he returned late last season, saying that he estimated he was at 70 to 75 percent health, but he doesn’t regret doing so. Cunningham gave Dayton a much-needed body on the interior as they made an NCAA tournament run.
“I just wanted to go back and give it my all for the team,” Cunningham said to reporters. “I’m very happy I came back. It gave me the confidence in my ankle to know I can come back out here and play on this and it’s nothing to worry about. I think I was probably a step slower just because I was hesitant about making moves and shifting to my left ankle.”
Now that Cunningham has this full offseason to recover, he’s hoping to be fully healthy for next season as he should be a vital part of Dayton’s plans under new head coach Anthony Grant. While Cunningham didn’t put up big numbers last season, in large part due to minutes restrictions and his injury, he has the potential to be one of the better frontcourt players in the Atlantic 10 next season.
Potential future No. 1 overall pick Marvin Bagley has officially filed paperwork with the NCAA to make a move into the Class of 2017, a source confirmed to NBCSports.com.
The story of Bagley’s paperwork was first reported by Evan Daniels of Scout.com.
The 6-foot-11 Bagley has been regarded as the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2018 since they started doing national rankings at the high school level. The lefty is one of the most dynamic talents that American basketball has seen over the last several years as he would have a huge impact on college basketball if he were allowed to play next season.
By filing the paperwork with the NCAA, Bagley is hoping to get cleared to play college basketball for the 2017-18 season as he could be a potential Player of the Year candidate.
Taking official visits to Duke and USC during the month of July, Bagley is now scheduled to take trips to Arizona and UCLA over the next several weeks as he’s taking all of the necessary steps to play in college next year. If Bagley were to play in college next season then he would be in the discussion as the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft along with Missouri’s Michael Porter Jr., Arizona’s DeAndre Ayton and Slovenian star Luka Doncic.
Georgetown received some positive momentum on the recruiting trail on Friday as Class of 2017 four-star forward Jamarko Pickett pledged to the Hoyas.
Originally an Ole Miss commit who received his release during the middle of July, Pickett is a consensus top-100 prospect and a major grab for the Hoyas and head coach Patrick Ewing for next season. Once Pickett opted to open up his recruitment, he took official visits to see Georgetown and Maryland — two schools that are local for the D.C. native — and the Hoyas ended up winning the battle.
The 6-foot-9 Pickett is a long and athletic wing forward who should have a chance to earn immediate minutes at Georgetown next season. This is a really solid get for Ewing and the Hoyas, as they needed to get an impact guy who could develop into a potential all-league threat.
A female referee was removed from a Big Ballers game after LaVar Ball threatened to pull his team from the court for the second time in a week.
The referee called Ball for a technical foul, which sparked the confrontation, but both Ball and an adidas rep told ESPN’s Jeff Borzello that the reason the ref was pulled was because she and Ball had a previous issue:
Before the game was over, Ball would receive a second technical foul and the game was eventually called with two minutes left and Big Ballers losing by 10.
The soap opera that has been Mitchell Robinson’s tenure at Western Kentucky took another on Friday, as the five-star center and top ten prospect in the Class of 2017 has reportedly left campus.
Robinson was a massive coup for Rick Stansbury when he committed to and signed for the Hilltoppers, but it has been non-stop drama since then. Less than two weeks after his commitment, Robinson tweeted that he would be decommitting from WKU before immediately deleting the tweet and claiming that his account was hacked. Robinson did not attend the first session of summer school on campus, and he was in class in the second summer school session and reportedly practicing with the team this month for a trip to Costa Rica, but he cleaned out his dorm room and left the campus last night.
Part of the reason that Robinson opted to go to Western Kentucky was that his godfather, former UNC star Shammond Williams, was an assistant coach on the staff. Williams left the program on July 3rd, and ever since then there have been questions surrounding where Robinson will play this season. There have been rumors that he will be heading overseas for a year before entering the 2018 NBA Draft, and there is also the potential that Robinson could end up transferring to a different college.
The question, however, is whether or not Robinson will be able to transfer and play immediately without sitting out a year since he enrolled in summer school.
Robinson is a 7-foot center and a terrific defensive prospect that is projected as a first round pick next year. If he does get a waiver to transfer, he immediately becomes the best available talent on the market, along with Marvin Bagley III, who is considering reclassifying.
NEW YORK (AP) — Virginia and Vanderbilt will meet in one semifinal of the NIT Preseason Tip-Off on Thanksgiving Day at Barclays Center.
Rhode Island and Seton Hall face off in the other semifinal with the winners meeting on Friday, Nov. 24.
This is the third straight year the Tip-Off has been held at Barclays Center. Eventual NCAA champion Villanova won the event in 2015. All games will be televised on ESPNU.
Non-bracketed teams in the NIT Season Tip-Off who will play games at campus sites are: Austin Peay, Fairleigh Dickinson, Monmouth, Oakland City and UNC Asheville.