VIDEO: Zion Williamson’s coach is holding a sleeping baby

In a showcase game in the adidas Uprising event in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, LaMelo Ball — the youngest member of the Big Baller Brand — faced off with Zion Williamson, who is a force on youtube and a highlight machine.

The crowd was insane for the game:

Main gym at @adidasUprising 70 mins before LaMelo Ball vs. Zion WillIamson. pic.twitter.com/ZmubWRcxHr — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) July 27, 2017

I'm upstairs with LaMelo Ball. And there is a crowd of kids trying to barge up just to see him. They're chanting "Melo! Melo!" Nutty scene. pic.twitter.com/JoQ1YR8DAD — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) July 27, 2017

LaMelo Ball and Zion Williamson warming up. The game is getting played unless something changes. pic.twitter.com/VrdevwWKf1 — Jeff Rabjohns (@JeffRabjohns) July 27, 2017

Best environment I've ever seen for an AAU game. LaMelo Ball going against Zion… https://t.co/Et13TOSsrk pic.twitter.com/kV0C6x6eMx — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) July 27, 2017

Peep how long the line is outside the gym for tonight's LaMelo Ball vs Zion Williamson face-off in Las Vegas. (H/T: @af_ferguson) pic.twitter.com/Uv6WF4jVeT — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAMonline_HS) July 27, 2017

According to a report from ESPN, there were even concerns about whether or not the game would actually be allowed to be played; the police and fire marshall considered shutting the event down.

Williamson, of course, put on a show in warmups:

Zion Williamson putting on a show in pregame. pic.twitter.com/lOhVFOll83 — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) July 27, 2017

Zion Williamson giving fans their money's worth during warm ups. pic.twitter.com/qbXMAhg3Ei — Krysten Peek (@KP_Rivals) July 27, 2017

At the time of this posting, there were more than 60,000 people watching a livestream of the game on BallIsLife’s facebook page:

(UPDATE: It’s now over 70,000)