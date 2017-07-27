VIDEO: Zion Williamson vs. LaMelo Ball highlights

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

It was the most anticipated matchup of the summer.

Zion Williamson vs. LaMelo Ball.

People were turned away at the door – and LeBron James reportedly came and went – as the gym reached capacity for SC Supreme’s 104-92 victory over the Big Ballers. That’s Williamson over Ball (LaMelo and LaVar).

The game was mostly spectacle, and you can see it’s top moments right here.