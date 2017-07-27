North Carolina to unveil national championship banner in October

The latest addition to the rafters of the Dean Dome will be unveiled this fall.
North Carolina will raise the banner for its 2017 national championship on Oct. 13, according to a report from Inside Carolina.
The event will coincide with the Tar Heels’ “Late Night With Roy” event that marks the public start to the season for the program and also serves, like many other top programs, as a recruiting tool.
North Carolina won its sixth NCAA national championship in April by defeating Gonzaga, 71-65, in Phoenix to avenge its last-second loss in the title game to Villanova the year prior. It was the Tar Heels’ first championship since 2009.
It was the most anticipated matchup of the summer.
Zion Williamson vs. LaMelo Ball.
People were turned away at the door – and LeBron James reportedly came and went – as the gym reached capacity for SC Supreme’s 104-92 victory over the Big Ballers. That’s Williamson over Ball (LaMelo and LaVar).
The game was mostly spectacle, and you can see it’s top moments right here.
In a showcase game in the adidas Uprising event in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, LaMelo Ball — the youngest member of the Big Baller Brand — faced off with Zion Williamson, who is a force on youtube and a highlight machine.