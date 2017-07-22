VIDEO: Zion Williamson throws down a vicious putback

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The #DriveByDunkChallenge is sweeping the nation on social media this summer.

Rules to participate are pretty simple:

Drive around in your vehicle. Find a basketball hoop (or a basketball ring if you’re Ted Cruz) on a random driveway. Run out of your car and dunk on that random hoop while a friend films. Run back to your car and drive away.

Let Anthony Davis show you how it works:

Might not want to leave your hoops out….. we coming for em!! #DriveByDunkChallenge #GivesYouWings pic.twitter.com/oeBoW4lzNs — Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) July 21, 2017

Pretty simple, right?

The #DriveByDunkChallenge isn’t raising money or awareness for ALS like the #IceBucketChallenge did three years ago, but it’s something harmless and fun to do to pass the time during the dog days of summer.

Sensing an opportunity to join an Internet craze, while also following in the footsteps of his former player Kentucky star, Wildcats head coach John Calipari got involved with his own dunk late Friday night.

And his video is much funnier than I thought it would be.

While most #DriveByDunkChallenge videos are done by healthy and spry teenagers who are cruising neighborhoods during the day, Calipari, and his hip replacement, got in on the fun with a late-night dunk.

Dinner w/the VP last night & watched quadruple OT tonight. D.C. to Atlanta to Dallas to Lex. Need to finish it w/ the #DriveByDunkChallenge! pic.twitter.com/qqnrn9Msy2 — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) July 22, 2017

I love that Calipari ditched the ball behind his back while running back to the car after the dunk.

Most people who participate in the challenge usually have their own ball and keep it with them through completion. But Calipari either picked up a random ball in the driveway or just he lost the handle with his own ball and had a turnover.

The next time Calipari goes hard on one of his point guards for losing control and playing too fast, remember this moment.