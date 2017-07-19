Forward leaving Kansas program

Instead, the Jayhawks will have to make due with a frontcourt that will be lacking much depth. Udoka Azubuike is back after missing most of last year with an injury while Billy Preston and Mitch Lightfoot will also be expected to be contributors. Whitman wasn’t expected to put up huge numbers for the Jayhawks, but his departure does leave them vulnerable should injury or foul trouble find the Kansas big men at some point.
As the KC Star points out, though, Kansas is in contention to land top recruit Marvin Bagley, who is considering classifying to 2017, a class in which Kansas now has an open scholarship that could conceivably go to the 6-foot-10 five-star prospect.
Duke’s Grayson Allen underwent offseason ankle surgery
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski went on a podcast with ESPN’s Seth Greenberg this week and casually mentioned that Grayson Allen, who was banged up for most of last season after entering the year as the Preseason National Player of the Year, underwent a procedure on his ankle.
“We had him away from basketball for about three months,” Krzyzewski said of Allen. “He had a minor operation on his ankle. He’s now fully recovered, so his athleticism is back. He’s happy, he’s in shape and he’s sharing that.”
Allen struggled with his confidence and his emotions last season, and that ankle issue never quite went away, bothering him from the start of the year throughout the season. Time away from basketball — and from the limelight, after a third tripping incident — was good for Allen, according to Krzyzewski.
“I’m really happy where Grayson is at emotionally, physically and he’s really excited about leading these guys.”
“Gary Trent, talking with him after a workout yesterday, I said, ‘What do you think?'” Coach K’s story continued. “He said, ‘Coach, I didn’t know G was that good.’ Well, he’s healthy. ‘You didn’t think he could shoot that well, did you?'”
Minnesota is building its frontcourt of the future in its 2018 class without even leaving the Twin Cities.
Jarvis Thomas, a four-star forward, committed to the Gophers on Tuesday evening, becoming the second in-state frontcourt player in Richard Pitino’s newest class.
The 6-foot-7 forward hails from the Minneapolis suburbs and joins another local product, four-star center Daniel Oturo, to forge a potentially formidable future frontcourt for Pitino and Co., who are coming off their first NCAA tournament appearance in four seasons at Minnesota. Both Thomas and Oturo play for the Howard Pulley program.
“I’m headed to Minnesota & I picked them because it’s home. I have a good relationship with the staff. I’m just comfortable,” Thomas said, according to Ryan James of Gopher Illustrated. “I made a decision for myself, but Daniel was a plus to it. Me & Daniel room every tournament we play.We are always together.”
Landing two high-profile in-state recruits is a major development for Pitino after the Gophers went 0-for in the 2017 class despite offering numerous Minnesota prospects. In fact, Thomas’ commitment, presumably, sent Pitino to Twitter to celebrate with a Gopher GIF from ‘Caddyshack.’
WATERFORD, Conn. (AP) — Actor Sam Kebede went to rehearsal hoping to get some insights about what it’s like to be recruited by a big-time college basketball coach. Hall-of-Famer Jim Calhoun was happy to assist.
The coach who led UConn to three national championships before retiring in 2012 is serving as a technical adviser on the production of a new play, “Exposure,” which is being put on this weekend at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in Waterford.
Kebede portrays a player experiencing the world of AAU basketball and the dark side of recruiting.
Playwright Steve DiUbaldo played Division I basketball at Winthrop under Gregg Marshall, now the coach at Wichita State. Director Wendy Goldberg grew up in Michigan and watched her friend, retired NBA star Chris Webber, deal with choosing a college before he wound up at Michigan.
But both sat in rapt fascination with the cast and crew for well over an hour prior to rehearsal Tuesday as Calhoun answered their questions and regaled them with stories, drawing on more than a half-century of experience in basketball. He offered insights and opinions on the NCAA, the recruiting process, shoe companies, players, parents, other coaches and even fans (“They love you, win or win,” he joked).
“It made it all a lot more real,” said Kebede. “He just put me in those shoes. He gave me a fuller idea of what it means to be a recruit.”
Calhoun talked about forming personal relationships with recruits and their families, showing them the formula he used to help players like Ray Allen and Kemba Walker fulfill their dreams. But he also addressed the games flaws.
Calhoun talked about the struggles the NCAA has governing institutions as diverse as Harvard and Alabama. He told the ensemble about coaches who thought they were doing things the right way by only giving players “used cars” and teenagers who feel entitled to fame and riches because they’ve “worked hard all their lives for it.”
“All your life? You’re 18,” he said.
“Have I ever been offered, ‘You give us this, and we’ll give you that?’ Yeah,” Calhoun told them. “I always said, ‘I’m never going to own a kid, but a kid is never going to own me. It was never worth it, ethically, morally or otherwise to do those things.”
Calhoun said he tried to get across that basketball can’t be portrayed in black-and-white terms — good guys and bad guys. It’s about human beings, relationships, mistakes and trying to do what’s right for the players and doing it the right way, he said. And, he said, there is a lot of gray area.
The vast majority of college basketball, he said, is great, “but in the midst of millions and millions of dollars, things happen.”
“Something that I found enlightening was how much he loved his kids and how much the game is at the base of basketball,” said DiUbaldo. “And amidst all this stuff that will make us cynical with the recruiting process and other things, at the end of the day we love the game and we love the kids that play it.”
DiUbaldo said he hopes all of that comes across in his play.
Calhoun, who sits on the board at the O’Neill Theater, said being involved in the production is exciting for him as a long-time fan of the performing arts. He said he marvels at the athleticism of dancers and the discipline it takes for actors to learn how to portray a character.
He also sees a lot of parallels to basketball — the ensemble feeling, the work ethic and the joy that comes from pulling off a great performance.
“I’ll come Saturday and Sunday nights to see it,” he said. “I want to see how they handle it.”
CORBIN, Ky. (AP) — Former Kentucky basketball player Jerry Bird, who was a member of the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame and had his No. 22 jersey retired to the Rupp Arena rafters, has died.
An obituary posted by O’Neil-Lawson Funeral Home says Bird died Sunday at a hospital in Corbin. He was 83.
Media report Bird played for Kentucky from 1954 to 1956 and helped the school attain two Southeastern Conference titles in 1954 and 1955. He was part of the 1954 team crowned national champions by the Helms Athletic Foundation after a 25-0 season.
Bird scored 713 career points and had 589 career rebounds under coach Adolph Rupp.
“Jerry Bird was Kentucky through and through,” UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said in a statement by the school. “He was proud to be a Wildcat and is an important part of Kentucky basketball history.
Bird played one season with the New York Knicks before returning to his hometown of Corbin to work at American Greetings.
His is survived by a son, two grandchildren, a brother and a sister. Visitation and services are scheduled for Saturday at Central Baptist Church in Corbin.
Zion Williamson, Marvin Bagley III headline top performers from first live period in July
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — My NBC Sports colleague Rob Dauster claimed that Peach Jam had the best atmosphere of any event during the first week of the live period in his Peach Jam Takeaways column. You can trust what Rob says 99 percent of the time.
He’s dead wrong on this one.
Check out any adidas Gauntlet Finale game where Class of 2018 mega-athlete Zion Williamson took the floor and you’d see why he’s a worldwide phenomenon. This is also why the adidas Gauntlet Finale, for perhaps the first time ever, had a better atmosphere than Peach Jam this year.
I sat in a mostly-empty gym at Peach Jam as the best player in the country (Marvin Bagley) took on one of the best teams (Howard Pulley and Tre Jones). Zion Williamson’s entire court would be surrounded on all sides (as well as the track above) as early as 45 minutes before he was scheduled to even play.
People would even stand on bleachers while other teams were playing in the hopes of getting a glimpse at the YouTube sensation.
And Williamson didn’t disappoint the local fans.
Leading the week at adidas in points and rebounds per game (averaging 29.6 points and 13.2 rebounds), Williamson looked nearly fully healthy following the minor knee injury that forced him to sit out most of the spring.
Displaying the jaw-dropping bounciness at his size that enables him to throw down highlight-reel dunks and erase shots at 11 and 12 feet, the 6-foot-6, 230-pound Williamson was a playmaker on both ends of the floor this week as he is still easily a top-five prospect in this class.
Still showing an ability to take over a game as a scorer or rebounder, Williamson is a downhill driver with the ball in his hands and there just aren’t many players as big and as athletic as he is at the high school level. With a unique skill level that enables him to handle and pass a bit, Williamson dissected talented defenses and put up big numbers all weekend.
Williamson’s jumper was still very inconsistent in Spartanburg, (4-for-19 from three-point range) but it does actually look a bit better in terms of overall touch and mechanics as he said he practiced it a lot during his downtime with the knee injury.
One of the biggest high school basketball stars of the last decade, I’m looking forward to seeing how Williamson closes out his career in Las Vegas in two weeks.
Bagley averaged 24.6 points, 14.0 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 50 percent from the field as he displayed skills all over the floor at his size. Pushing rebounds for breaks and finding shooters for assists, Bagley speeding up and leading fast breaks as a ball handler is a scary recent development as he’s also able to finish with long and effortless strides going to the rim.
Still a double-double machine thanks to his ability to get off the floor, Bagley can snatch rebounds over other players and finish on putbacks before they even get off the ground to contest.
Bagley and his team also deserve credit for winning. After being included as a controversial at-large bid to Peach Jam after winning only two games during the spring, the Nike Phamily went 3-2 at Peach Jam and Bagley was a huge reason why.
Perimeter shooting continues to be the only major weakness to Bagley’s game as he was 1-for-11 last week but he’ll have time to work on that soon enough. If Bagley enters college next season, he would have a serious chance to be an All-American.
JERICOLE HELLEMS: Playing with Bradley Beal Elite this spring, the 6-foot-7 Hellems was a solid role player for a good team. At Peach Jam, Hellems scored more points in seven games than he did during the 16-game EYBL regular season as he exploded for a huge week.
Putting up 22.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game Hellems earned a ton of new scholarship offers based on his play in North Augusta. He’s an intriguing offensive player as he’s equipped with some improved three-point range, post abilities and intelligent cuts without the ball.
Capable of playing multiple spots on the floor, Hellems is going to be a player to watch the rest of July to see if he can sustain the kind of numbers he put up during the first week. It could have just been that Hellems needed more of an opportunity to shine with more shots. He certainly made the most of his time at Peach Jam.
SIMI SHITTU: Canadian forward Simi Shittu continued his strong stretch of play over the last several weeks following his MVP performance at the NBPA Top 100 Camp. The 6-foot-9 Shittu was dominant at times during Peach Jam as he put up 20.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 65 percent from the field.
Shittu has always been a high-motor double-double threat, but his passing ability and overall feel for the game are beginning to stand out in more subtle ways. Able to lead a break as a ball handler off of a rebound, Shittu is becoming dangerous in multiple ways as he continues to push up the rankings.
Mentioning to reporters that he’s constantly studying ball-dominant bigger players like LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shittu might have his eyes on eventually handling more serious handling responsibilities.
MATTHEW HURT: I haven’t talked much about the Class of 2019 for CBT this spring, but the 6-foot-9 Hurt has been one of the most productive players in his class the last two summers.
The younger brother of Minnesota sophomore Michael Hurt, Matthew is bigger and more talented as he put up 21.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game at the adidas Gauntlet Finale in South Carolina. A skilled offensive player who is capable of scoring from all three levels of the floor, Hurt has adjusted nicely since missing this spring with a broken hand.
He’s also a bit tougher than his skinny frame might indicate as he averaged 2.0 blocks per game while playing some solid post defense.