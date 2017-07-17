Mississippi State lands commitment from Reggie Perry, former Arkansas recruit

It didn’t take long for Archie Miller to build up momentum on the recruiting trail.
Starting on Sunday afternoon and continuing into Monday, the new Indiana head coach landed three commitments from top 100 prospects.
It started with Race Thompson, a 6-foot-8 four-star power forward from Minnesota, that announced that he will be committing to Indiana and enrolling with the Class of 2017. That was followed by commitments from Jerome Hunter, a 6-foot-7 forward from Ohio, and Damezi Anderson, a 6-foot-7 forward from Indiana, on Monday. Both Hunter and Anderson are four-star prospects in the Class of 2018; Hunter is a top 50 prospect.
All of this came in the weeks and months after Miller was able to convince Indiana’s three commitments in the Class of 2017 — Clifton Moore, Justin Smith and Al Durham, all of whom signed with Tim Crean — to remain with the program after the change in leadership.
Four Things We Learned From Peach Jam: From Marvin Bagley III to the Death of the Tweener
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — Marvin Bagley III is probably going to end up playing college basketball this season.
Peach Jam, which is typically the best event on the club basketball circuit in the spring and the summer, lacked any of the buzz that we are used to seeing and hearing about, but it made up for it with what could end up being season-defining news for a top ten team.
Here are the basics to get you caught up: Bagley is a 6-foot-11 combo-forward and arguably the best prospect in the world that is not currently on an NBA roster. He also turned 18 years old in March — meaning he is old for his grade — and would be eligible for the 2018 NBA Draft if he could find a way to graduate from high school prior to the start of the 2017-18 school year.
On Friday, NBC Sports reported that the Bagley family is in the processing of determining whether or not it is actually possible for Marvin to enroll in college this fall. Members of two staffs currently recruiting Bagley have since told NBC Sports that it is doable, and there is a growing expectation that Bagley will do his one-and-done season in 2017-18. His father, speaking to FanRag Sports, went with the dismissive non-denial when asked over the weekend: “Hey, ask the guy who started the rumor, they know more than what I can tell you. You should probably ask CBS Sports; it seems like they know more than I know. That’s my answer, ask CBS Sports.”
The question then becomes eligibility, and it’s two-fold: The first part is collegiate eligibility. Will he make it through the NCAA’s eligibility clearinghouse in time for the start of the season, and while that is big news or whoever ends up getting him, it is more or less irrelevant for Bagley himself. The reason this is something the family is going to try to do is to get him eligible for the NBA Draft a year early. He’s old enough, he just needs to be a season removed from his high school graduation. If he earns that diploma but misses the first six weeks of the season while waiting to be cleared, he’ll still get picked next June.
Which means he’ll get his first NBA paycheck at 19.
Which means he’ll get his first NBA extension at 23.
Which means he’ll be eligible to get max-level extensions at 28 and 33 instead of 29 and 34.
That extra year of earning power at the end of his career combined with the fact that those contracts will come a year earlier could end up being worth in the mid-eight figures if Bagley lives up to his potential.
So where will Bagley end up playing?
He told reporters at Peach Jam that he will be taking his official visit to Duke this week — he’s an Arizona native playing for a Southern California high school team — and will also take officials to USC and Arizona. Kentucky, Kansas and UCLA are also in the mix, but they aren’t considered to be leaders. Bagley has the potential to be an all-american in college this season, and he would fit perfectly as a small-ball four at Duke in the Jayson Tatum role, alongside Deandre Ayton at Arizona or in USC’s high-octane, uptempo offense.
If you forced me to bet my life on where Bagley will end up playing next season, it would be at Duke.
IF BAGLEY RECLASSIFIES, IS ANYONE IN 2018 WORTH BEING EXCITED ABOUT: Bagley is far and away the best prospect in the Class of 2018, and while much of that is because he’s awesome, the truth is that there really isn’t all that much talent in 2018.
Zion Williamson is as thrilling of an athlete as you’ll ever see, but there are real concerns about just how much of a basketball player he is. Bol Bol is a 7-foot-3 shot-blocker with three-point range, but anyone questioning his motor and his toughness is justified. Cam Reddish, Romeo Langford, Moses Brown, Jordan Brown. These are good players, but after seeing the talent at the top of the 2016 and 2017 classes, this is a drop-off.
COACHES RECRUIT TWEENERS NOW: As recently as five or six years ago, the label “tweener” was dreaded in basketball circles. If a player wasn’t quite big enough to guard fours or quick enough to guards threes, or if a ball-handler was just a little too score-first, or if a shot-blocker was just a little too concerned with shooting threes, it was a negative.
One top 25 head coach put it to me like this:
Before, the question was, “Who are they going to guard at the next level?”
The question now, however, is, “How is anyone going to guard them?”
I’m working on a larger piece that will come out later this month on how the increasingly-positionless and pace-and-space oriented ‘Modern NBA’ is changing the way that basketball at the lower level is being played, and one of the keys, according to coaches that I spoke to, is how talent is evaluated before the college level. Bol Bol is the perfect example. One the defensive end of the floor, he can protect the rim with the best of them. Offensively, he shot 44.1 percent from three on 59 attempts and 82.4 percent from the free throw line in 19 EYBL games. Not only is he a human eraser on one end of the floor, but his ability to shoot creates space in the lane by pulling his rim-protecting counterpart away from the basket.
Those particular set of skills make him incredibly valuable, whereas in the past, the fact that he doesn’t have much of a post game, he isn’t all that strong in the paint, his motor tends to run hot and cold and he loves standing around the three-point line waiting to jack up a three would all be red flags.
Jontay Porter, Michael Porter Jr.’s “little” brother who is 6-foot-10, 240 pounds and expected to enroll at Missouri this fall, is another prime example. He’s 6-foot-11 and 240 pounds, yet he’s a guy that thrives with his ability to play on the perimeter, whether it’s his ability to shoot, make plays off the bounce or pass the ball. Two coaches raved about the way that Simi Shittu — a 6-foot-9, 220 pound combo-forward with an athletic, muscular build — led the break himself after grabbing defensive rebounds. He can handle the ball and pass, and letting him get a defensive rebound and go makes the transition game that much more efficient; finding a point guard for an outlet pass is a thing of the past.
PEACH JAM IS STILL THE BEST: The place is getting a little bit overcrowded — if you’re a media member and you don’t get to a seat at Court 3 or 4 early for a game, you won’t be getting into the gym — but when was the last time you saw a summer basketball event with a crowd like this?:
Utah State coach Tim Duryea accuses AAU coach of ‘shopping’ Mountain West Freshman of the Year Koby McEwen
Utah State head coach Tim Duryea publicly accused an AAU coach of “shopping” star freshman guard Koby McEwen this week in a report from the Deseret News.
The 6-foot-4 McEwen is the reigning Mountain West Freshman of the Year after he averaged 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game last season. With the Deseret News running a multi-part feature on the current state of college basketball transfers among Utah programs, Duryea spoke candidly with reporter Jeff Hunter on the subject.
Duryea had some very interesting accusations about an AAU coach who was allegedly trying to work behind the scenes to find McEwen a new school without the player or family’s knowledge or approval.
Needless to say, Duryea was similarly displeased when he found out early this spring that someone was “shopping” current Aggie guard Koby McEwen to other basketball programs. According to Duryea, an individual with AAU ties in Canada was trying to find another place for McEwen, a native of Toronto who was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year after averaging 14.9 points per game in 2016-17.
“That was a situation where a player was being shopped and didn’t even know he was being shopped,” Duryea says. “He was shopping Koby’s name out there without checking with the family or the kid. He was contacting other programs, telling them that here’s a kid that’s looking to transfer and that wasn’t even the case.”
Obviously, these are some pretty serious allegations coming from Duryea — especially with on-the-record quotes indirectly calling someone out for this. But Duryea also has a right to feel a bit paranoid after promising forward David Collette transferred out of the program two days before the 2015-16 season and eventually ended up at Utah.
Although I (and my NBC colleague Rob Dauster) vehemently disagreed with Utah State’s decision to not release Collette from his scholarship (the school forced Collette to leave Utah State and he was unable to get athletic aid until after the fall 2016 semester while at Utah), you can understand where Duryea’s paranoia is coming from with his protective statements about his promising freshman guard.
Duryea also has a lot of takes on transfers in the rest of Hunter’s story on Utah State. I highly recommend checking out the other parts of the Deseret News transfer series as well.
Top-100 prospect Jamarko Pickett granted release from Ole Miss
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — There is a possibility that Marvin Bagley III, the top prospect in the Class of 2018 and the heavy favorite to be the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, could end up reclassifying and enrolling in college this fall.
That would allow Bagley to play in college this season and, since he’s already 18 years old, make him eligible for the 2018 NBA Draft. He would get his guaranteed money a year earlier, enter free agency a year earlier and get an extra year of NBA money on the back end of his career, when stars are their most profitable.
According to sources with knowledge of Bagley’s recruitment, there has not yet been a decision made either way. It is a realistic possibility, as is the chance that he will remain a member of the Class of 2018. Like I said, no decision has been made, but the option is being explored.
Bagley is a 6-foot-11 combo-forward. He’s skilled enough to play on the perimeter and has the size, the frame and the toughness to play in the post. Many scouts and recruiting analysts believe him to be the best prospect currently playing high school basketball. Duke, USC and Arizona are thought to be the favorites, while Kentucky, Kansas and UCLA are also in the mix. Bagley told reporters on Thursday that he will take his official visit to Duke after Peach Jam and that he will also take officials to USC and Arizona.