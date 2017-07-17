CBT Podcast: Marvin Bagley III and Peach Jam with Jeff Borzello

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A one-and-done is on a one-way trip to the University of Kentucky Hall of Fame.

Kentucky announced on Monday that John Wall, the first overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, will be inducted in the same class as current Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb.

“He set the tone of where college basketball was going — not just Kentucky,” head coach John Calipari said on Twitter on Monday morning.

Wall averaged 16.6 points, 6.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game in his 37-game career with the Wildcats, which ended in the Elite Eight. He would be named as a first-team All-American by the Associated Press.

The 6-foot-4 floor general was part of Calipari’s first recruiting class at Kentucky. Wall and fellow freshmen, DeMarcus Cousins and Eric Bledsoe went on to become first round selections in the 2010 NBA Draft.

Wall’s seven-year career has been spent with the Washington Wizards, making four All-Star appearances.