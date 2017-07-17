CBT Podcast: Marvin Bagley III and Peach Jam with Jeff Borzello

Jeff Borzello of ESPN.com joined the podcast today to chat about all things Peach Jam and Marvin Bagley III. Bagley, who is the clear-cut No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2018, is thought to be in the process of reclassifying to enroll in college this fall. We discuss that, as well as Jeff’s favorite players in this class, our personal travel nightmares post-Peach Jam and Jeff’s top five hair products to help him cover up a developing bald spot.
Oh, and the highlight you see above? That is the play that I referenced regarding Bagley at the 11 minute mark of the podcast:
A one-and-done is on a one-way trip to the University of Kentucky Hall of Fame.
Kentucky announced on Monday that John Wall, the first overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, will be inducted in the same class as current Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb.
“He set the tone of where college basketball was going — not just Kentucky,” head coach John Calipari said on Twitter on Monday morning.
Wall averaged 16.6 points, 6.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game in his 37-game career with the Wildcats, which ended in the Elite Eight. He would be named as a first-team All-American by the Associated Press.
The 6-foot-4 floor general was part of Calipari’s first recruiting class at Kentucky. Wall and fellow freshmen, DeMarcus Cousins and Eric Bledsoe went on to become first round selections in the 2010 NBA Draft.
Wall’s seven-year career has been spent with the Washington Wizards, making four All-Star appearances.
During his time at Kentucky, head coach John Calipari has coached 32 players who went on to be NBA draft picks.
So, what would a Calipari-era Kentucky alumni team look like?
That’s something Kentucky Deputy Director of Athletics DeWayne Peevy is trying to figure out. Peevy, in an interview with Kentucky Sports Radio on Monday afternoon, discussed his plans to have a UK alumni team square off against NBA superstars in a charity game.
“What I’d like to do … everybody talks about this all-Kentucky basketball team,” Peevy said. “That’s all we’ve been hearing about. I mean, I’m getting Google alerts all day about what the all-Kentucky basketball team looks like. I’d like to do that and invite one of these so-called, ‘NBA super teams’ to play against us, whether it’s the Warriors, the Rockets, you know, all these people putting these teams together, come play us.”
“I got a few feelers out, I’m talking to James Harden and Kevin Durant,” Peevy added. “Bring a team. I don’t even care if they combine themselves. They’re not taking down the Big Blue Nation.”
Peevy said that this game is set for Friday, August 25. It’s fitting, a day before the Floyd Mayweather-Connor McGregor megafight in Las Vegas, Peevy is speaking like a boxing promoter.
This won’t be the first time Kentucky has hosted a big-time charity event. In 2015, days after Calipari was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, a Kentucky alumni team defeated a North Carolina alumni team, 122-115, as fundraising from the game reached $1.5 million.
On Monday afternoon, the matchups for the 2K Classic and Legends Classic were announced.
On Nov. 16, a doubleheader will take place at Madison Square Garden. Providence will take on Washington. The other matchup will feature Virginia Tech and Saint Louis. The Billikens, like the Huskies, under new head coach Mike Hopkins, are in the process of a rebuild. This will likely result in a matchup between the Friars, a fringe top-25 team looking for its fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, squaring off against the Hokies, listed at No. 23 in NBC Sports’ early preseason rankings.
The Legends Classic held days later at the Barclays Center will feature a doubleheader of Penn State and Pitt and an old Big 12 showdown between Texas A&M and Oklahoma State. The Nittany Lions and Panthers met last season on a neutral floor, with Pitt picking up an 81-73 victory. The Aggies have not faced the Cowboys since moving to the SEC in 2012.
The Legends Classic will take place Nov. 20-21.
It didn’t take long for Archie Miller to build up momentum on the recruiting trail.
Starting on Sunday afternoon and continuing into Monday, the new Indiana head coach landed three commitments from top 100 prospects.
It started with Race Thompson, a 6-foot-8 four-star power forward from Minnesota, that announced that he will be committing to Indiana and enrolling with the Class of 2017. That was followed by commitments from Jerome Hunter, a 6-foot-7 forward from Ohio, and Damezi Anderson, a 6-foot-7 forward from Indiana, on Monday. Both Hunter and Anderson are four-star prospects in the Class of 2018; Hunter is a top 50 prospect.
All of this came in the weeks and months after Miller was able to convince Indiana’s three commitments in the Class of 2017 — Clifton Moore, Justin Smith and Al Durham, all of whom signed with Tim Crean — to remain with the program after the change in leadership.
It didn’t take long for five-star, top 15 prospect Reggie Perry to make his decision.
Less than two weeks after decommitting from Arkansas, the Thomasville, Georgia, native announced that he will be committing to Mississippi State. Perry’s father played for the Bulldogs in the 1970’s.
“I believe that Ben Howland and the coaching staff can help me achieve my goals as a student-athlete and become a pro,” he said.
The Bulldogs currently have a talented young nucleus, and the expectation is that the 6-foot-10 Perry will be joining the team as an instant impact front court weapon.