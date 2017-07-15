Utah State coach Tim Duryea accuses AAU coach of ‘shopping’ Mountain West Freshman of the Year Koby McEwen

Utah State head coach Tim Duryea publicly accused an AAU coach of “shopping” star freshman guard Koby McEwen this week in a report from the Deseret News.
The 6-foot-4 McEwen is the reigning Mountain West Freshman of the Year after he averaged 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game last season. With the Deseret News running a multi-part feature on the current state of college basketball transfers among Utah programs, Duryea spoke candidly with reporter Jeff Hunter on the subject.
Duryea had some very interesting accusations about an AAU coach who was allegedly trying to work behind the scenes to find McEwen a new school without the player or family’s knowledge or approval.
Per Hunter’s report:
Needless to say, Duryea was similarly displeased when he found out early this spring that someone was “shopping” current Aggie guard Koby McEwen to other basketball programs. According to Duryea, an individual with AAU ties in Canada was trying to find another place for McEwen, a native of Toronto who was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year after averaging 14.9 points per game in 2016-17.
“That was a situation where a player was being shopped and didn’t even know he was being shopped,” Duryea says. “He was shopping Koby’s name out there without checking with the family or the kid. He was contacting other programs, telling them that here’s a kid that’s looking to transfer and that wasn’t even the case.”
Obviously, these are some pretty serious allegations coming from Duryea — especially with on-the-record quotes indirectly calling someone out for this. But Duryea also has a right to feel a bit paranoid after promising forward David Collette transferred out of the program two days before the 2015-16 season and eventually ended up at Utah.
Although I (and my NBC colleague Rob Dauster) vehemently disagreed with Utah State’s decision to not release Collette from his scholarship (the school forced Collette to leave Utah State and he was unable to get athletic aid until after the fall 2016 semester while at Utah), you can understand where Duryea’s paranoia is coming from with his protective statements about his promising freshman guard.
Duryea also has a lot of takes on transfers in the rest of Hunter’s story on Utah State. I highly recommend checking out the other parts of the Deseret News transfer series as well.
Ole Miss has granted a release to Class of 2017 forward Jamarko Pickett, a source confirmed to NBCSports.com.
The 6-foot-8, 190-pound Pickett is considered the No. 77 overall prospect in the 2017 national rankings, according to Rivals, as this is a big blow for Ole Miss recruiting.
A native of Washington D.C., Pickett played his high school ball at Massanutten Military Academy this past season as he will likely become a coveted recruit at this stage of the offseason.
Ole Miss still has four-star high school guard Devontae Shuler and junior college forward Bruce Stevens signed for next season.
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — There is a possibility that Marvin Bagley III, the top prospect in the Class of 2018 and the heavy favorite to be the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, could end up reclassifying and enrolling in college this fall.
That would allow Bagley to play in college this season and, since he’s already 18 years old, make him eligible for the 2018 NBA Draft. He would get his guaranteed money a year earlier, enter free agency a year earlier and get an extra year of NBA money on the back end of his career, when stars are their most profitable.
The news was first reported by 247 Sports.
According to sources with knowledge of Bagley’s recruitment, there has not yet been a decision made either way. It is a realistic possibility, as is the chance that he will remain a member of the Class of 2018. Like I said, no decision has been made, but the option is being explored.
Bagley is a 6-foot-11 combo-forward. He’s skilled enough to play on the perimeter and has the size, the frame and the toughness to play in the post. Many scouts and recruiting analysts believe him to be the best prospect currently playing high school basketball. Duke, USC and Arizona are thought to be the favorites, while Kentucky, Kansas and UCLA are also in the mix. Bagley told reporters on Thursday that he will take his official visit to Duke after Peach Jam and that he will also take officials to USC and Arizona.
There’s a change coming to the way that the NCAA will evaluate what is and what is not a good win in regards to the NCAA tournament selection committee this season.
On Thursday morning, the NCAA sent out a release from the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee announcing that they will be placing a “greater emphasis on winning road games” by changing the way that the team sheets used by the selection committee are organized.
Here are the specifics:
For the past several years, team sheets have divided results into four columns: results against the top 50 teams in the NCAA’s Rating Percentage Index; 51-100; 101-200; and any team ranked 201 or lower. Effective with the 2017-18 season, team sheets will place greater emphasis on where the games are played rather than the ranking of each opponent.
There still will be four separate columns, with the first column consisting of home games against teams ranked 1-30, neutral-site games against teams ranked in the top 50 and road games against opponents ranked in the top 75. The second column will include home games against teams ranked 31-75, neutral-site games versus teams ranked 51-100 and road games against teams ranked 76-135.
To translate, what this essentially does is that a top 30 win at home is now equivalent to a top 75 road win, which is justified given how difficult it is to win on the road. This should also create an incentive for top teams to play true road games in non-conference play.
Just as important is the fact that the NCAA will begin to phase out the RPI beginning in 2018-19.
“The group also committed to continue studying various metrics the committee has at its disposal to evaluate teams, with the likelihood of a new metric being in place for the 2018-19 season,” the release stated.
Zion Williamson’s athleticism and skill is no secret. It’s what has helped him to be considered by some as the top player in the Class of 2018.
Still, secret or not, it’s still breathtaking to see that in action, like he showed Thursday evening at second night of the first July evaluation period at adidas Nations.
It’s plays like that which have the likes of Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina in hot pursuit of his talent.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina guard Kenny Williams has undergone surgery on his right knee but is expected to be ready for the start of preseason practice in October.
School officials announced Tuesday that Williams had surgery Friday. The university release announcing Williams’ surgery also said he should be able to participate when preseason practice begins.
Williams started 22 games for North Carolina as a sophomore last season but tore his meniscus in a February practice and missed the final 14 games of the Tar Heels’ drive to the national championship.
The 6-foot-4 guard from Midlothian, Virginia, averaged 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 23.7 minutes.
The Tar Heels are ranked 18th in the NBC Sports preseason top 25.