Top 2018 prospect Marvin Bagley III exploring enrolling in college a year early

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — There is a possibility that Marvin Bagley III, the top prospect in the Class of 2018 and the heavy favorite to be the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, could end up reclassifying and enrolling in college this fall.
That would allow Bagley to play in college this season and, since he’s already 18 years old, make him eligible for the 2018 NBA Draft. He would get his guaranteed money a year earlier, enter free agency a year earlier and get an extra year of NBA money on the back end of his career, when stars are their most profitable.
According to sources with knowledge of Bagley’s recruitment, there has not yet been a decision made either way. It is a realistic possibility, as is the chance that he will remain a member of the Class of 2018. Like I said, no decision has been made, but the option is being explored.
Bagley is a 6-foot-11 combo-forward. He’s skilled enough to play on the perimeter and has the size, the frame and the toughness to play in the post. Many scouts and recruiting analysts believe him to be the best prospect currently playing high school basketball. Duke, USC and Arizona are thought to be the favorites, while Kentucky, Kansas and UCLA are also in the mix. Bagley told reporters on Thursday that he will take his official visit to Duke after Peach Jam and that he will also take officials to USC and Arizona.
Division I Men’s Basketball Committee redefines quality win
There’s a change coming to the way that the NCAA will evaluate what is and what is not a good win in regards to the NCAA tournament selection committee this season.
On Thursday morning, the NCAA sent out a release from the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee announcing that they will be placing a “greater emphasis on winning road games” by changing the way that the team sheets used by the selection committee are organized.
Here are the specifics:
For the past several years, team sheets have divided results into four columns: results against the top 50 teams in the NCAA’s Rating Percentage Index; 51-100; 101-200; and any team ranked 201 or lower. Effective with the 2017-18 season, team sheets will place greater emphasis on where the games are played rather than the ranking of each opponent.
There still will be four separate columns, with the first column consisting of home games against teams ranked 1-30, neutral-site games against teams ranked in the top 50 and road games against opponents ranked in the top 75. The second column will include home games against teams ranked 31-75, neutral-site games versus teams ranked 51-100 and road games against teams ranked 76-135.
To translate, what this essentially does is that a top 30 win at home is now equivalent to a top 75 road win, which is justified given how difficult it is to win on the road. This should also create an incentive for top teams to play true road games in non-conference play.
Just as important is the fact that the NCAA will begin to phase out the RPI beginning in 2018-19.
“The group also committed to continue studying various metrics the committee has at its disposal to evaluate teams, with the likelihood of a new metric being in place for the 2018-19 season,” the release stated.
Miami freshman guard Lonnie Walker has torn the meniscus in his right knee and will require surgery, the school announced.
Walker was hurt playing on Tuesday, and the timetable for his return will be unknown until after the operation.
If Walker is out for any significant amount of time during the season it will be a massive blow for a Miami team that is legitimately in the national title conversation this season. Walker is a top 15 recruit and a potential first round pick in next year’s NBA Draft, and his addition — along with the return of Bruce Brown — is the reason that Miami is sitting at No. 6 in the NBC Sports preseason top 25.
R.J. Barrett’s highlights from the FIBA U19 World Championships
R.J. Barrett led Canada to the FIBA U19 World Championships on Sunday with a 79-60 victory over Italy in the title game held in Cario, Egypt.
Barrett, rated as the top overall prospect in the Class of 2019 by Rivals, earned MVP honors for his performance, averaging a tournament-best 21.6 points to go along with 8.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game over the seven games.
Joining Barrett on the all-tournament team was teammate Abu Kigab, Payton Pritchard of the U.S., and the Italian duo of Lorenzo Bucarelli and Tommaso Oxilia. Kigab and Pritchard will be teammates this season at Oregon.
The 6-foot-7 Barrett, who plays his prep ball at powerhouse Montverde Academy in Florida, spent this spring playing for UPlay Canada in the Nike EYBL. In eight appearances, he averaged 28.0 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.