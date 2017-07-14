More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED


Division I Men’s Basketball Committee redefines quality win

By Rob DausterJul 14, 2017, 2:12 PM EDT

There’s a change coming to the way that the NCAA will evaluate what is and what is not a good win in regards to the NCAA tournament selection committee this season.

On Thursday morning, the NCAA sent out a release from the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee announcing that they will be placing a “greater emphasis on winning road games” by changing the way that the team sheets used by the selection committee are organized.

Here are the specifics:

For the past several years, team sheets have divided results into four columns: results against the top 50 teams in the NCAA’s Rating Percentage Index; 51-100; 101-200; and any team ranked 201 or lower. Effective with the 2017-18 season, team sheets will place greater emphasis on where the games are played rather than the ranking of each opponent.

There still will be four separate columns, with the first column consisting of home games against teams ranked 1-30, neutral-site games against teams ranked in the top 50 and road games against opponents ranked in the top 75. The second column will include home games against teams ranked 31-75, neutral-site games versus teams ranked 51-100 and road games against teams ranked 76-135.

To translate, what this essentially does is that a top 30 win at home is now equivalent to a top 75 road win, which is justified given how difficult it is to win on the road. This should also create an incentive for top teams to play true road games in non-conference play.

Just as important is the fact that the NCAA will begin to phase out the RPI beginning in 2018-19.

“The group also committed to continue studying various metrics the committee has at its disposal to evaluate teams, with the likelihood of a new metric being in place for the 2018-19 season,” the release stated.

VIDEO: Top 2018 recruit Zion Williamson delivers monster block

By Travis HinesJul 13, 2017, 8:11 PM EDT

Zion Williamson’s athleticism and skill is no secret. It’s what has helped him to be considered by some as the top player in the Class of 2018.

Still, secret or not, it’s still breathtaking to see that in action, like he showed Thursday evening at second night of the first July evaluation period at adidas Nations.

It’s plays like that which have the likes of Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina in hot pursuit of his talent.

North Carolina’s Williams undergoes knee surgery


Associated PressJul 12, 2017, 8:57 AM EDT

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina guard Kenny Williams has undergone surgery on his right knee but is expected to be ready for the start of preseason practice in October.

School officials announced Tuesday that Williams had surgery Friday. The university release announcing Williams’ surgery also said he should be able to participate when preseason practice begins.

Williams started 22 games for North Carolina as a sophomore last season but tore his meniscus in a February practice and missed the final 14 games of the Tar Heels’ drive to the national championship.

The 6-foot-4 guard from Midlothian, Virginia, averaged 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 23.7 minutes.

The Tar Heels are ranked 18th in the NBC Sports preseason top 25.

Miami’s star freshman Lonnie Walker to undergo knee surgery

By Rob DausterJul 11, 2017, 11:19 PM EDT

Miami freshman guard Lonnie Walker has torn the meniscus in his right knee and will require surgery, the school announced.

Walker was hurt playing on Tuesday, and the timetable for his return will be unknown until after the operation.

If Walker is out for any significant amount of time during the season it will be a massive blow for a Miami team that is legitimately in the national title conversation this season. Walker is a top 15 recruit and a potential first round pick in next year’s NBA Draft, and his addition — along with the return of Bruce Brown — is the reason that Miami is sitting at No. 6 in the NBC Sports preseason top 25.

R.J. Barrett’s highlights from the FIBA U19 World Championships

By Terrence PayneJul 11, 2017, 10:15 PM EDT

R.J. Barrett led Canada to the FIBA U19 World Championships on Sunday with a 79-60 victory over Italy in the title game held in Cario, Egypt.

Barrett, rated as the top overall prospect in the Class of 2019 by Rivals, earned MVP honors for his performance, averaging a tournament-best 21.6 points to go along with 8.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game over the seven games.

His semifinal performance made waves over in the U.S., as he dropped 38 points to hand USA Basketball its first defeat since 2011.

Joining Barrett on the all-tournament team was teammate Abu Kigab, Payton Pritchard of the U.S., and the Italian duo of Lorenzo Bucarelli and Tommaso Oxilia. Kigab and Pritchard will be teammates this season at Oregon.

The 6-foot-7 Barrett, who plays his prep ball at powerhouse Montverde Academy in Florida, spent this spring playing for UPlay Canada in the Nike EYBL. In eight appearances, he averaged 28.0 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

IU’s Collin Hartman cleared for full contact

By Terrence PayneJul 11, 2017, 8:45 PM EDT

Indiana forward Collin Hartman had only highlight last season, although it was a good one.

It was when he proposed to his girlfriend on senior night in front of the Assembly Hall crowd.

That moment salvaged a senior season that scrapped in September when he went down with a non-contact knee injury in practice. He underwent surgery at the end of that month, and over the weekend, he was cleared for full-contact drills, according to Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis Star.

He will be brought back slowly, as he’ll be one of the key pieces of the IU defense and a leader in the locker room as a fifth-year senior this season.

Rising junior forward Juwan Morgan described Hartman’s absence last season to reporters on Tuesday, per the Indy Star: “That annoying guy that you always hated hearing, but you knew he was right. “That’s what we always missed last year.”

During the 2015-16 season, the 6-foot-7 Hartman started 24 of 35 games for the Hoosiers, averaging 5.0 points and 3.1 rebounds for a team that eventually reached the Sweet 16.

Indiana finished with an 18-16 (7-11 Big Ten) record this past season. Archie Miller replaced Tom Crean as head coach in late March.