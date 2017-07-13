More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED

VIDEO: Top 2018 recruit Zion Williamson delivers monster block

By Travis HinesJul 13, 2017, 8:11 PM EDT

Zion Williamson’s athleticism and skill is no secret. It’s what has helped him to be considered by some as the top player in the Class of 2018.

Still, secret or not, it’s still breathtaking to see that in action, like he showed Thursday evening at second night of the first July evaluation period at adidas Nations.

It’s plays like that which have the likes of Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina in hot pursuit of his talent.

North Carolina’s Williams undergoes knee surgery

Associated PressJul 12, 2017, 8:57 AM EDT

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina guard Kenny Williams has undergone surgery on his right knee but is expected to be ready for the start of preseason practice in October.

School officials announced Tuesday that Williams had surgery Friday. The university release announcing Williams’ surgery also said he should be able to participate when preseason practice begins.

Williams started 22 games for North Carolina as a sophomore last season but tore his meniscus in a February practice and missed the final 14 games of the Tar Heels’ drive to the national championship.

The 6-foot-4 guard from Midlothian, Virginia, averaged 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 23.7 minutes.

The Tar Heels are ranked 18th in the NBC Sports preseason top 25.

Miami’s star freshman Lonnie Walker to undergo knee surgery

By Rob DausterJul 11, 2017, 11:19 PM EDT

Miami freshman guard Lonnie Walker has torn the meniscus in his right knee and will require surgery, the school announced.

Walker was hurt playing on Tuesday, and the timetable for his return will be unknown until after the operation.

If Walker is out for any significant amount of time during the season it will be a massive blow for a Miami team that is legitimately in the national title conversation this season. Walker is a top 15 recruit and a potential first round pick in next year’s NBA Draft, and his addition — along with the return of Bruce Brown — is the reason that Miami is sitting at No. 6 in the NBC Sports preseason top 25.

R.J. Barrett’s highlights from the FIBA U19 World Championships

By Terrence PayneJul 11, 2017, 10:15 PM EDT

R.J. Barrett led Canada to the FIBA U19 World Championships on Sunday with a 79-60 victory over Italy in the title game held in Cario, Egypt.

Barrett, rated as the top overall prospect in the Class of 2019 by Rivals, earned MVP honors for his performance, averaging a tournament-best 21.6 points to go along with 8.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game over the seven games.

His semifinal performance made waves over in the U.S., as he dropped 38 points to hand USA Basketball its first defeat since 2011.

Joining Barrett on the all-tournament team was teammate Abu Kigab, Payton Pritchard of the U.S., and the Italian duo of Lorenzo Bucarelli and Tommaso Oxilia. Kigab and Pritchard will be teammates this season at Oregon.

The 6-foot-7 Barrett, who plays his prep ball at powerhouse Montverde Academy in Florida, spent this spring playing for UPlay Canada in the Nike EYBL. In eight appearances, he averaged 28.0 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

IU’s Collin Hartman cleared for full contact

By Terrence PayneJul 11, 2017, 8:45 PM EDT

Indiana forward Collin Hartman had only highlight last season, although it was a good one.

It was when he proposed to his girlfriend on senior night in front of the Assembly Hall crowd.

That moment salvaged a senior season that scrapped in September when he went down with a non-contact knee injury in practice. He underwent surgery at the end of that month, and over the weekend, he was cleared for full-contact drills, according to Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis Star.

He will be brought back slowly, as he’ll be one of the key pieces of the IU defense and a leader in the locker room as a fifth-year senior this season.

Rising junior forward Juwan Morgan described Hartman’s absence last season to reporters on Tuesday, per the Indy Star: “That annoying guy that you always hated hearing, but you knew he was right. “That’s what we always missed last year.”

During the 2015-16 season, the 6-foot-7 Hartman started 24 of 35 games for the Hoosiers, averaging 5.0 points and 3.1 rebounds for a team that eventually reached the Sweet 16.

Indiana finished with an 18-16 (7-11 Big Ten) record this past season. Archie Miller replaced Tom Crean as head coach in late March.

Top plays from FIBA U19 World Championships (VIDEO)

By Terrence PayneJul 11, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT

The FIBA U19 World Championships concluded on Sunday with Canada defeating Italy, 79-60, to claim gold in Egypt.

USA Basketball knocked off Spain, 96-72, to earn bronze. Canada had upset the United States in the semifinals, led by 38 points from R.J. Barrett, considered the top prospect in the Class of 2019.

Barrett, the 6-foot-7 Montverde Academy (Fla.) small forward, was the tournament’s breakout star, returning home with MVP honors. It’s not a surprise that when FIBA released it’s top 10 plays from the event that he made several appearances. Purdue’s Carsen Edwards also earned a spot in the top 10.

However, the top spot went to a future Kentucky Wildcat.