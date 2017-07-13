VIDEO: Top 2018 recruit Zion Williamson delivers monster block

Zion Williamson’s athleticism and skill is no secret. It’s what has helped him to be considered by some as the top player in the Class of 2018.

Still, secret or not, it’s still breathtaking to see that in action, like he showed Thursday evening at second night of the first July evaluation period at adidas Nations.

It’s plays like that which have the likes of Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina in hot pursuit of his talent.