More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
David Banks/Getty Images

Texas freshman Mohamed Bamba’s relationship with mentor cleared by NCAA

Leave a comment
By Rob DausterJul 11, 2017, 1:49 PM EDT

Mohamed Bamba’s eligibility is no longer in jeopardy after the NCAA released a statement on Tuesday clearing the Texas freshman and deeming his relationship with mentor Greer Love as falling within NCAA rules.

Two weeks ago, Bamba’s half-brother, Ibrahim Johnson, took to FaceBook Live to levy accusations at Bamba that he has been accepting money from Love and that he will not be eligible to play college basketball this season. Subsequent reporting from NBC Sports revealed that Bamba and Love had a relationship dating back to a time when Love coached Bamba as a fourth-grader, and that the NCAA was not only aware of Love, but that they had already cleared Bamba.

In Tuesday’s statement, the NCAA determined that the money provided by Love “does not violate rules” and that Bamba “remains certified by the NCAA Eligibility Center.”

Here is the full explanation from the NCAA, as provided by a Texas spokesman:

Based on the information provided, the relationship between the [student-athlete] SA and Mr. Love meets the 6/6/2000 pre-existing relationship test. In this case, the relationship between the SA and Mr. Love developed when the SA was in 4th grade through an after school mentoring program. Although the mentoring program had both an academic and athletics purpose, their relationship was not established based on the SA’s ability or reputation as an athlete. Further, the pattern of communication between the SA and Mr. Love has been continuous and the benefits provided to the SA have been consistent since the establishment of their relationship. In addition, Mr. Love has a consistent, established pattern of providing comparable benefits to other individuals (and family of individuals) who were also a part of the mentoring program and most of which are pursuing nonathletic career paths/opportunities. Therefore, based on the information provided, the benefits provided to the SA by Mr. Love are not in violation of NCAA amateurism rules. Further, any future benefits provided to the SA by Mr. Love are permissible provided the pattern of such benefits remain consistent. Finally, there is no evidence in the facts provided that Mr. Love meets the definition of an agent for purposes of NCAA rules.

Bamba, a 7-foot-1 center with a 7-foot-9 wingspan that is, on paper, the difference-maker for this Longhorns team, is a potential top five pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Top plays from FIBA U19 World Championships (VIDEO)

Leave a comment
By Terrence PayneJul 11, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT

The FIBA U19 World Championships concluded on Sunday with Canada defeating Italy, 79-60, to claim gold in Egypt.

USA Basketball knocked off Spain, 96-72, to earn bronze. Canada had upset the United States in the semifinals, led by 38 points from R.J. Barrett, considered the top prospect in the Class of 2019.

Barrett, the 6-foot-7 Montverde Academy (Fla.) small forward, was the tournament’s breakout star, returning home with MVP honors. It’s not a surprise that when FIBA released it’s top 10 plays from the event that he made several appearances. Purdue’s Carsen Edwards also earned a spot in the top 10.

However, the top spot went to a future Kentucky Wildcat.

Dayton’s Kostas Antetokounmpo suffers injury in Greece

Leave a comment
By Terrence PayneJul 11, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT

Kostas Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of Milwaukee Bucks All-Star, Giannis, may have to wait for his college career to begin at Dayton.

Antetokounmpo, who missed every single game last season after the NCAA ruled him a partial qualifier, suffered a tibia fracture, according to Marcus Hartman of the Dayton Daily News. The extent of the injury is unknown at this time, but it occurred in Greece where he was training with his home country for the FIBA U20 European Championship, which is set to begin at the end of this week in Crete.

The 6-foot-10 forward was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, rated as the No. 89 overall prospect by Rivals. As a partial qualifier, he was allowed to practice with the team after the first semester. He did not lose a year of eligibility this past season.

If the injury isn’t anything major, Antetokounmpo will be part of a versatile set of wings for the Flyers, one that includes Josh Cunningham and Xeyrius Williams. Rising juniors Ryan Mikesell and Sam Miller are also part of a frontline that will look to make up for the production left behind by Kendall Pollard.

Since taking over his alma mater this spring, Dayton head coach Anthony Grant has praised the play of the younger Antetokounmpo.

“This is a huge summer for him,” Grant previously told the Dayton Daily News. When you think about it, the last time he played organized basketball was two years ago. You want to see him put it all together. He’s got a lot of organized basketball was two years ago. You want to see him put it all together. He’s got a lot of potential.”

North Carolina’s Kenny Williams undergoes knee surgery

Leave a comment
Associated PressJul 11, 2017, 4:17 PM EDT

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina guard Kenny Williams has undergone surgery on his right knee but is expected to be ready for the start of preseason practice in October.

School officials announced Tuesday that Williams had surgery Friday. The university release announcing Williams’ surgery also said he should be able to participate when preseason practice begins.

Williams started 22 games for North Carolina as a sophomore last season but tore his meniscus in a February practice and missed the final 14 games of the Tar Heels’ drive to the national championship.

The 6-foot-4 guard from Midlothian, Virginia, averaged 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 23.7 minutes.

New oversight instituted for New Mexico athletic department

Leave a comment
Associated PressJul 11, 2017, 2:24 PM EDT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico is instituting new controls and oversight of athletics department finances as it continues a review that has found “inconsistencies” in contracts for basketball arena suites, the university said Monday.

A top university administrator, Chris Vallegos, will head efforts to evaluate and improve the department’s financial management while working with the recently appointed acting athletic director, interim President Chaouki Abdallah said in a statement.

Janice Ruggiero was appointed acting athletic director last month following the departure of Paul Krebs, who retired effective June 30.

Meanwhile, state auditors and the state attorney general’s office continue separate inquiries into the department’s overall spending and a 2015 golf trip to Scotland that included private donors.

Abdallah said the university is reviewing records of suites for the Lobos men’s and women’s basketball seasons.

“This process has revealed inconsistencies in contracts, invoices and payments for certain suites, and we are in the process of contacting current and former suite holders to rectify our records and accounts,” Abdallah said. “We will seek to collect on any past due amounts.”

Abdallah also said “UNM Athletics has already updated its management of suite purchases and collections for this past season, which has resulted in more accurate accounting and more timely payments. ”

The university, Abdallah said, is “committed to transparency and fiduciary responsibility, and we take responsibility for the confusion that may have resulted from inconsistent business practices. To the extent that our efforts to rectify discrepancies have resulted in embarrassment to our fans, we sincerely apologize. Efforts are underway to make sure that this situation won’t be repeated.”

Richmond player back on court after collapse, heart scare

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressJul 11, 2017, 1:24 PM EDT

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Grant Golden had no idea what was happening when he collapsed.

“I just got extremely dizzy and then I ended up blacking out at half court,” the Richmond forward said, recounting a frightening few moments last December during a game against Texas Tech.

Teammate T.J. Cline yelled at him to get up, thinking Golden had slipped on a wet spot. On the bench, trainer Adam Smith remembers joking about Golden’s clumsiness.

“And then when he collapsed on the bench, we obviously knew it was something a little bit more serious,” Smith said.

Golden fell three times and was unconscious for “three to five seconds,” Smith said, before he came to, alert and talking.

Moments earlier, Coach Chris Mooney noticed that the 6-foot-9 freshman appeared “a step slow” on defense. Now there was an emergency, one that evoked memories of Loyola Marymount star Hank Gathers, who collapsed and later died during a nationally televised game March 4, 1990.

“The scariest moment I’ve ever had in coaching, for sure,” Mooney said.

Golden had no history of heart problems. But his heart was beating so fast the training staff couldn’t take his pulse manually. The Spiders’ medical team scrambled to assess what was wrong in the hushed arena. They put him on a stretcher and he was wheeled to an ambulance.

“Probably the scariest situation I’ve dealt with in my professional career so far,” Smith said.

Golden spent two nights in the hospital and was found to have an irregular heartbeat. Less than a week later, he underwent a relatively simple procedure to eliminate the abnormal electrical signal in his heart that caused the problem. He was later cleared to return to basketball.

Among those watching the game on television was Golden’s mother. Ellen DePoy-Golden was home in Winchester, recuperating from surgery.

“When he collapsed, the first thought was that he had slipped and the floor was wet,” DePoy-Golden said in a telephone interview, speaking of the announcers. “Didn’t think too much about it. The camera wasn’t on him, and then they said, ‘Something is wrong with Golden. He went down in front of the bench,’ and my heart just stopped.”

Among those attending to her son was her husband, Craig, who had made the trip to Richmond that morning. He alerted the doctors to his own history with atrial fibrillation. Mooney also had two friends at the game, sitting behind the Spiders’ bench. One is an ER trauma doctor, the other a heart surgeon.

“You don’t want it to happen during a game on national television, but he could have been in his dorm room alone and blacked out,” DePoy-Golden said. “He could have been driving and blacked out, so of all the places for it to happen, he was without a doubt in the best place possible just because of the people that were around.”

Dr. Kenneth Ellenbogen, chairman of the cardiology division at Virginia Commonwealth University, said VCU has cared for numerous athletes with similar issues over the past 30 years.

“Within a couple days after (the procedure), they can return to whatever sport they play,” Ellenbogen said.

Golden waited a few weeks to resume weight training. A week after the Spiders’ season ended, in late February, he was cleared to rejoin the team for workouts.

“That was definitely the hardest part, just mentally accepting that I was OK and everything,” he said.

Mooney acknowledges some trepidation at first. Golden recently was granted a medical redshirt by the NCAA, giving him an extra year of eligibility.

“He’s a tremendous athlete and he’s pushing himself and doing well and feeling confident,” Mooney said. “I know he doesn’t want to be treated (differently). He wants to be coached and normal and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Golden’s mom was certain her son would return to basketball.

“Believe me, Grant’s heart has had every test known to man now,” she said. “It concerned me, but there really was never a thought of telling him, ‘I don’t want you to do this,’ because it’s his dream and he has worked so hard.”