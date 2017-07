San Jose State head coach Dave Wojcik resigns

San Jose State head coach Dave Wojcik resigned suddenly on Monday night, the school announced in an official release.

Wojcik just completed his fourth year with the Spartans as he had a 32-90 record over that span. But things were beginning to look up for San Jose State this past season as a 14-16 mark was the program’s best record in the past six seasons.

The 48-year-old Wojcik cited family reasons for his departure.

“This past year has been emotionally challenging for me with the loss of my father. His passing made me evaluate what is important in life and the value of family. With the considerable needs of my widowed mother as well as my son moving to the East Coast after his high school graduation, I believe it is the appropriate time to resign my position as head men’s basketball coach at San José University,” Wojcik said in the release

Also a veteran assistant at the Division I level, Wojcik’s resignation comes at a very tough time for San Jose State. Not only was he beginning to turn things around after a tough rebuild, but it comes less than 48 hours before the very important July live evaluation period begins.

Assistant coach Rodney Tentian has been named the interim head coach until the team finds a permanent replacement for Wojcik.