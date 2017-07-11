San Jose State head coach Dave Wojcik resigns

Wojcik just completed his fourth year with the Spartans as he had a 32-90 record over that span. But things were beginning to look up for San Jose State this past season as a 14-16 mark was the program’s best record in the past six seasons.
The 48-year-old Wojcik cited family reasons for his departure.
“This past year has been emotionally challenging for me with the loss of my father. His passing made me evaluate what is important in life and the value of family. With the considerable needs of my widowed mother as well as my son moving to the East Coast after his high school graduation, I believe it is the appropriate time to resign my position as head men’s basketball coach at San José University,” Wojcik said in the release.
Also a veteran assistant at the Division I level, Wojcik’s resignation comes at a very tough time for San Jose State. Not only was he beginning to turn things around after a tough rebuild, but it comes less than 48 hours before the very important July live evaluation period begins.
Assistant coach Rodney Tentian has been named the interim head coach until the team finds a permanent replacement for Wojcik.
Top plays from FIBA U19 World Championships (VIDEO)
The FIBA U19 World Championships concluded on Sunday with Canada defeating Italy, 79-60, to claim gold in Egypt.
USA Basketball knocked off Spain, 96-72, to earn bronze. Canada had upset the United States in the semifinals, led by 38 points from R.J. Barrett, considered the top prospect in the Class of 2019.
Barrett, the 6-foot-7 Montverde Academy (Fla.) small forward, was the tournament’s breakout star, returning home with MVP honors. It’s not a surprise that when FIBA released it’s top 10 plays from the event that he made several appearances. Purdue’s Carsen Edwards also earned a spot in the top 10.
Kostas Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of Milwaukee Bucks All-Star, Giannis, may have to wait for his college career to begin at Dayton.
Antetokounmpo, who missed every single game last season after the NCAA ruled him a partial qualifier, suffered a tibia fracture, according to Marcus Hartman of the Dayton Daily News. The extent of the injury is unknown at this time, but it occurred in Greece where he was training with his home country for the FIBA U20 European Championship, which is set to begin at the end of this week in Crete.
The 6-foot-10 forward was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, rated as the No. 89 overall prospect by Rivals. As a partial qualifier, he was allowed to practice with the team after the first semester. He did not lose a year of eligibility this past season.
If the injury isn’t anything major, Antetokounmpo will be part of a versatile set of wings for the Flyers, one that includes Josh Cunningham and Xeyrius Williams. Rising juniors Ryan Mikesell and Sam Miller are also part of a frontline that will look to make up for the production left behind by Kendall Pollard.
Since taking over his alma mater this spring, Dayton head coach Anthony Grant has praised the play of the younger Antetokounmpo.
“This is a huge summer for him,” Grant previously told the Dayton Daily News. When you think about it, the last time he played organized basketball was two years ago. You want to see him put it all together. He’s got a lot of organized basketball was two years ago. You want to see him put it all together. He’s got a lot of potential.”
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico is instituting new controls and oversight of athletics department finances as it continues a review that has found “inconsistencies” in contracts for basketball arena suites, the university said Monday.
A top university administrator, Chris Vallegos, will head efforts to evaluate and improve the department’s financial management while working with the recently appointed acting athletic director, interim President Chaouki Abdallah said in a statement.
Janice Ruggiero was appointed acting athletic director last month following the departure of Paul Krebs, who retired effective June 30.
Meanwhile, state auditors and the state attorney general’s office continue separate inquiries into the department’s overall spending and a 2015 golf trip to Scotland that included private donors.
Abdallah said the university is reviewing records of suites for the Lobos men’s and women’s basketball seasons.
“This process has revealed inconsistencies in contracts, invoices and payments for certain suites, and we are in the process of contacting current and former suite holders to rectify our records and accounts,” Abdallah said. “We will seek to collect on any past due amounts.”
Abdallah also said “UNM Athletics has already updated its management of suite purchases and collections for this past season, which has resulted in more accurate accounting and more timely payments. ”
The university, Abdallah said, is “committed to transparency and fiduciary responsibility, and we take responsibility for the confusion that may have resulted from inconsistent business practices. To the extent that our efforts to rectify discrepancies have resulted in embarrassment to our fans, we sincerely apologize. Efforts are underway to make sure that this situation won’t be repeated.”
Texas freshman Mohamed Bamba’s relationship with mentor cleared by NCAA
Mohamed Bamba’s eligibility is no longer in jeopardy after the NCAA released a statement on Tuesday clearing the Texas freshman and deeming his relationship with mentor Greer Love as falling within NCAA rules.
In Tuesday’s statement, the NCAA determined that the money provided by Love “does not violate rules” and that Bamba “remains certified by the NCAA Eligibility Center.”
Here is the full explanation from the NCAA, as provided by a Texas spokesman:
Based on the information provided, the relationship between the [student-athlete] SA and Mr. Love meets the 6/6/2000 pre-existing relationship test. In this case, the relationship between the SA and Mr. Love developed when the SA was in 4th grade through an after school mentoring program. Although the mentoring program had both an academic and athletics purpose, their relationship was not established based on the SA’s ability or reputation as an athlete. Further, the pattern of communication between the SA and Mr. Love has been continuous and the benefits provided to the SA have been consistent since the establishment of their relationship. In addition, Mr. Love has a consistent, established pattern of providing comparable benefits to other individuals (and family of individuals) who were also a part of the mentoring program and most of which are pursuing nonathletic career paths/opportunities. Therefore, based on the information provided, the benefits provided to the SA by Mr. Love are not in violation of NCAA amateurism rules. Further, any future benefits provided to the SA by Mr. Love are permissible provided the pattern of such benefits remain consistent. Finally, there is no evidence in the facts provided that Mr. Love meets the definition of an agent for purposes of NCAA rules.