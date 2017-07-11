Miami’s star freshman Lonnie Walker to undergo knee surgery

Miami freshman guard Lonnie Walker has torn the meniscus in his right knee and will require surgery, the school announced.

Walker was hurt playing on Tuesday, and the timetable for his return will be unknown until after the operation.

If Walker is out for any significant amount of time during the season it will be a massive blow for a Miami team that is legitimately in the national title conversation this season. Walker is a top 15 recruit and a potential first round pick in next year’s NBA Draft, and his addition — along with the return of Bruce Brown — is the reason that Miami is sitting at No. 6 in the NBC Sports preseason top 25.