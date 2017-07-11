Miami’s star freshman Lonnie Walker to undergo knee surgery

Miami freshman guard Lonnie Walker has torn the meniscus in his right knee and will require surgery, the school announced.
Walker was hurt playing on Tuesday, and the timetable for his return will be unknown until after the operation.
If Walker is out for any significant amount of time during the season it will be a massive blow for a Miami team that is legitimately in the national title conversation this season. Walker is a top 15 recruit and a potential first round pick in next year’s NBA Draft, and his addition — along with the return of Bruce Brown — is the reason that Miami is sitting at No. 6 in the NBC Sports preseason top 25.
R.J. Barrett led Canada to the FIBA U19 World Championships on Sunday with a 79-60 victory over Italy in the title game held in Cario, Egypt.
Barrett, rated as the top overall prospect in the Class of 2019 by Rivals, earned MVP honors for his performance, averaging a tournament-best 21.6 points to go along with 8.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game over the seven games.
Joining Barrett on the all-tournament team was teammate Abu Kigab, Payton Pritchard of the U.S., and the Italian duo of Lorenzo Bucarelli and Tommaso Oxilia. Kigab and Pritchard will be teammates this season at Oregon.
The 6-foot-7 Barrett, who plays his prep ball at powerhouse Montverde Academy in Florida, spent this spring playing for UPlay Canada in the Nike EYBL. In eight appearances, he averaged 28.0 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
He will be brought back slowly, as he’ll be one of the key pieces of the IU defense and a leader in the locker room as a fifth-year senior this season.
Rising junior forward Juwan Morgan described Hartman’s absence last season to reporters on Tuesday, per the Indy Star: “That annoying guy that you always hated hearing, but you knew he was right. “That’s what we always missed last year.”
During the 2015-16 season, the 6-foot-7 Hartman started 24 of 35 games for the Hoosiers, averaging 5.0 points and 3.1 rebounds for a team that eventually reached the Sweet 16.
Indiana finished with an 18-16 (7-11 Big Ten) record this past season. Archie Miller replaced Tom Crean as head coach in late March.
Top plays from FIBA U19 World Championships (VIDEO)
The FIBA U19 World Championships concluded on Sunday with Canada defeating Italy, 79-60, to claim gold in Egypt.
USA Basketball knocked off Spain, 96-72, to earn bronze. Canada had upset the United States in the semifinals, led by 38 points from R.J. Barrett, considered the top prospect in the Class of 2019.
Barrett, the 6-foot-7 Montverde Academy (Fla.) small forward, was the tournament’s breakout star, returning home with MVP honors. It’s not a surprise that when FIBA released it’s top 10 plays from the event that he made several appearances. Purdue’s Carsen Edwards also earned a spot in the top 10.
Kostas Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of Milwaukee Bucks All-Star, Giannis, may have to wait for his college career to begin at Dayton.
Antetokounmpo, who missed every single game last season after the NCAA ruled him a partial qualifier, suffered a tibia fracture, according to Marcus Hartman of the Dayton Daily News. The extent of the injury is unknown at this time, but it occurred in Greece where he was training with his home country for the FIBA U20 European Championship, which is set to begin at the end of this week in Crete.
The 6-foot-10 forward was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, rated as the No. 89 overall prospect by Rivals. As a partial qualifier, he was allowed to practice with the team after the first semester. He did not lose a year of eligibility this past season.
If the injury isn’t anything major, Antetokounmpo will be part of a versatile set of wings for the Flyers, one that includes Josh Cunningham and Xeyrius Williams. Rising juniors Ryan Mikesell and Sam Miller are also part of a frontline that will look to make up for the production left behind by Kendall Pollard.
Since taking over his alma mater this spring, Dayton head coach Anthony Grant has praised the play of the younger Antetokounmpo.
“This is a huge summer for him,” Grant previously told the Dayton Daily News. When you think about it, the last time he played organized basketball was two years ago. You want to see him put it all together. He’s got a lot of organized basketball was two years ago. You want to see him put it all together. He’s got a lot of potential.”