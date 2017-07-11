Hurricanes freshman Walker tears meniscus in knee

Kostas Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of Milwaukee Bucks All-Star, Giannis, may have to wait for his college career to begin at Dayton.

Antetokounmpo, who missed every single game last season after the NCAA ruled him a partial qualifier, suffered a tibia fracture, according to Marcus Hartman of the Dayton Daily News. The extent of the injury is unknown at this time, but it occurred in Greece where he was training with his home country for the FIBA U20 European Championship, which is set to begin at the end of this week in Crete.

The 6-foot-10 forward was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, rated as the No. 89 overall prospect by Rivals. As a partial qualifier, he was allowed to practice with the team after the first semester. He did not lose a year of eligibility this past season.

If the injury isn’t anything major, Antetokounmpo will be part of a versatile set of wings for the Flyers, one that includes Josh Cunningham and Xeyrius Williams. Rising juniors Ryan Mikesell and Sam Miller are also part of a frontline that will look to make up for the production left behind by Kendall Pollard.

Since taking over his alma mater this spring, Dayton head coach Anthony Grant has praised the play of the younger Antetokounmpo.

"This is a huge summer for him," Grant previously told the Dayton Daily News. "When you think about it, the last time he played organized basketball was two years ago. You want to see him put it all together. He's got a lot of potential."