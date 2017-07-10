Prized Western Kentucky recruit Mitchell Robinson arrives on campus

Western Kentucky fans can breath a sigh of relief.
Amid rumors and speculation, prized five-star freshman center Mitchell Robinson arrived on campus this week abd is enrolled in school, according to a report from Chad Bishop of WBKO in Bowling Green.
After the unexpected departure of Western Kentucky assistant coach Shammond Williams last week, ESPN’s Jeff Goodman reported on the rumors that included Robinson going to another school or potentially going pro. Williams is the godfather of Robinson and one of the reasons why the top-ten prospect is committed to a Conference USA program.
But with Robinson getting into campus this week, it’s a positive sign that he’ll stick with the Hilltoppers this season, especially since they have an overseas exhibition tour in Costa Rica they’re preparing to take next month.
Robinson is regarded as the No. 8 overall prospect in the national Class of 2017 rankings, according to Rivals, as he’s the best shot blocker among incoming freshmen. If Robinson is capable of playing up to expectations then Western Kentucky and head coach Rick Stansbury should make a major push for an NCAA tournament bid in what should be Robinson’s only season before going to the NBA.
Duke released their non-conference schedule on Monday, and as we’ve come to expect from the Blue Devils, it’s made up primarily of buy games and showcase events.
The big one is the Phil Knight Invitational, an event in Portland over Thanksgiving weekend that will feature two eight-team tournaments that run concurrently. The field for that event looked stronger when the event was announced than it does today, but at the very least Duke should end up playing two tournament teams.
They’ll also get a shot against Michigan State in the Champions Classic. The Spartans will be a potential preseason No. 1 team in the country with the front runner for Preseason National Player of the Year in Miles Bridges. That will be one of the best games of the year.
Beyond that, Duke does play two road games, although they come at Indiana in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and at St. John’s, neither of whom are all that intimidating.
The rest of the games the Blue Devils play come in the form of buy games against overmatched mid-major programs.
Anyway, here is the full schedule:
Fri, Nov. 10 vs. Elon
Sat, Nov. 11 vs. Utah Valley
Tue, Nov. 14 vs. Michigan State, Chicago, Ill. (Champions Classic)
Fri, Nov. 17 vs. Southern
Mon, Nov. 20 vs. Furman
Phil Knight Invitational (Portland, Ore.)
Thu, Nov. 23 vs. Portland State
Fri, Nov. 24 vs. Butler/Texas
Sun, Nov. 26 TBD
Wed, Nov. 29 at Indiana (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)
Sat, Dec. 02 vs. South Dakota
Tue, Dec. 05 vs. Saint Francis (Pa.)
Wed, Dec. 20 vs. Evansville
Sat, Feb. 03 at St. John’s
UConn lands Junior College commitment from Kwintin Williams
Kevin Ollie added some more depth to his roster over the weekend, landing a commitment from a 6-foot-7 junior college forward named Kwintin Williams.
Williams originally committed to Oregon coming out of high school but was forced into the JuCo ranks due to academic issues.
Williams has a 44-inch vertical and will provide some versatility to UConn’s front court as Ollie looks to overhaul a roster and rebuild a program that has missed two of the last three NCAA tournaments following 2014’s national title. With Jalen Adams returning and Alterique Gilbert and Terry Larrier healthy this season, the Huskies have a roster that is talented enough to get back to the Big Dance.
CBT Podcast: The Best and Worst of July’s Live Period
On today’s podcast, Rob Dauster was joined by Justin Young and Eric Bossi, who combine for nearly four decades in grassroots hoops. After some discussion about Mohamed Bamba and what happened with his half-brother, the trio talk through their best memories from July as well as thoughts on what is wrong with the live period and how to fix it.
July Live Period Preview: What is the July Live Period and why is it so important?
Wednesday, July 12th, at 5:00 p.m. kicks off the first of three July evaluation periods, one of the most crucial stretches of the year for any college basketball team across the country.
But there are many fans out there that may not be aware of what a “live period” is or what it means for coaches and the players they are recruiting or plan to recruit in the future.
The NCAA rulebook is thick and it is scary and it is often confusing, but when it comes to the recruiting calendar, things are fairly cut and dry, particularly during the spring and summer months. The way it works is like this: there are only certain times during certain months where coaches are allowed to be on the road scouting and evaluating players. These are called evaluation periods, or “live periods”, and during a usual calendar year, there will be five of them: two three-day periods in April and three five-day sessions during July.
The two live periods in the spring span just 48 hours each, stretching from 5:00 p.m. on a Friday through 5:00 p.m. on a Sunday.
In the summer, it’s a bit different. For three consecutive weekends during July, coaches are allowed to evaluate prospects from 5:00 p.m. on a Wednesday until 5:00 p.m. on a Sunday. What that means is that during a 19-day stretch in the middle of the summer, these high school players will be in gyms across the country, essentially auditioning for the coaches that they hope to one day play for.
Audition is the proper word to use here as well.
No in-person contact is allowed between the college coaches and the recruits or the families of the recruits. It’s strictly an opportunity for scouting and evaluation, which creates a surreal environment at the events that take place. Family, friends, AAU coaches and the athletes themselves are all ushered onto one side of the court after entering the gym through one entrance. The college coaches are fenced in on the other side of the court after entering through a different entrance. The college coaches and the players aren’t even allowed to use the same door to get into the building. They can’t use the same parking lot.
How a staff will go about traversing the country and utilizing their time during the live period will differ between programs.
A team like Kentucky or Duke already knows which players in the rising-senior class they are targeting. With the kids in that class, they aren’t evaluating or scouting as much as they are following; the best players in a given class are generally pretty well-known by their sophomore year in high school. It’s a matter of the staff figuring out which players they want, and that’s normally done well before a player’s final summer.
When you see Mike Krzyzewski and two of his assistants sitting court side for someone like Marvin Bagley III or Tre Jones, you know it’s because Coach K is looking to add that particular big man. A general rule of thumb: the more staff members that are at a game, the more of a priority that recruit is.
But that’s not the only reason you’ll see a coach stalking a recruit. If a recruit is already committed, don’t be surprised to see an assistant — or, if he’s important enough, the head coach — front and center at every game he plays during the live period, a tactic known as “babysitting”. They want to make sure that kid knows that he’s still a priority.
At the high-major level, assistant coaches are generally the ones that do the leg work, identifying talents and picking out who they think would be the best fit within the team. When the head coach shows up in the stands, it’s usually to determine whether or not they want to extend an offer. How much has the kid developed since the last time the staff saw him play? Did he grow? Has he added a jumper? Did he spend the spring in the weight room? That’s why they are called “live evaluation periods”.
If the head coach is at every game, it’s generally to show just how badly that program wants that player. Tom Izzo can only be in one place at a time. If a kid that Michigan State is recruiting consistently sees him at his games, that’s generally a sign that they want him to be a Spartan.
It’s also worth noting here that only four members of a coaching staff — the head coach and his three assistants — are allowed to be on the road at a given time. So even if it’s just an assistant from, say, Kentucky watching Cameron Reddish play, it should still be a sign to Reddish that Kentucky prioritizes him. UK can only be in four gyms at a given time.
There’s a major difference in how top 25 programs and teams from smaller leagues use July. The bigger names are there to be seen.
For smaller programs, the idea is to get out and see as many players as possible, trying to identify who can play at their level and who will fit in with their program and style of play. Quite often, the player that stands out during a game isn’t the player that a particular coach was trying to recruit. For example, former Delaware head coach Monte’ Ross once told me a story about recruiting former Blue Hens sharpshooter Kyle Anderson. He walked in a gym during an AAU tournament to see a team play on one court, but as he was walking to his seat, he saw Anderson, who was very lightly recruited in high school, hit a pair of threes. He decided to watch the game for a minute, and Anderson ended up having a huge game.
He started for the Blue Hens as a freshman.
Delaware is also a perfect example for why mid-major programs aren’t in a gym to be seen. Last spring, the Blue Hens had a long, drawn-out coaching search, so long that they didn’t actually have a head coach in charge of the program during the April live periods. But that didn’t hurt their program as much as it would hurt a school like Ohio State, who took all of four days to hire Chris Holtmann as a replacement for Thad Matta in June. Head coach Martin Inglesby was a longtime Notre Dame assistant coach. He’d been on the road recruiting. He’d seen enough players that he probably had a good feel for who he would be able to recruit to the CAA school.
There’s another difference between high-major and low-major programs: budget. The scope of grassroots basketball is bigger than you probably realize. During each of these live periods, there are hundreds events going on all across the country — the NCAA’s list of certified events is more than 50 pages long — and some programs are going to be recruiting players that are playing at the same time in cities hundreds or thousands of miles apart.
For a power program, this means private jets. Don’t be surprised to hear about Coach Cal making an appearance at the morning session in Georgia only to show up for the afternoon games in Indianapolis. The ability to fly thousands of miles on a whim allows the biggest and richest programs to recruit players from all over the country.
For the mid-major teams, a priority is put on proper evaluation and landing local talent. For example, UNC Wilmington has been one of the best mid-major programs in the country the last two seasons, and their roster featured eight players from North Carolina last year and a ninth who is Nigerian but played his high school ball in the Tar Heel State. Northern Iowa nearly reached the Sweet 16 in the 2016 tournament. Nine of the 13 players on their roster were from Iowa. They also had two from Wisconsin, one from Minnesota and one from Illinois.
Figure out who the best players within driving distance. Figure out which of those players you can actually get. Get them. That’s the blueprint to mid-major success.
Coaches aren’t only looking to find hidden gems, however. With the proliferation of grassroots basketball, the Internet and social media, and the myriad of scouting websites, players that are overlooked are generally few and far between. That’s why stories like those of Otto Porter and Ron Baker are so incredible.
No, what these coaches are looking for is a development track. They’ve seen a lot of these guys play when they were younger. They watched high school games in person or on film. They’ve attended workouts. How have the recruits progressed? Is the skinny kid getting stronger? Did the chubby two-guard lose some weight? Has the dunker’s jumper gotten better? Did he improve his ball-handling? Or add a jump hook? Or utilize his ability in the pick-and-roll?
That’s a lot for a coaching staff to work their way through, and they only have 15 days to do it.
And that’s what makes July’s live-recruiting period so important.
R.J. Barrett stars as Canada shocks Team USA in FIBA U19 semis
The United States won’t be three-peating at the FIBA U19 World Cup.
Canada knocked off the Americans in rather shocking fashion, 99-87, on Saturday in the semifinals to hand the USA its first loss in the event since they finished fifth in 2011.
The top recruit in the class of 2019, R.J. Barrett, had a monster day for the Canadians, posting 38 points, 13 rebounds and five assists before fouling out in the final minutes. He was clearly the best player on the floor for the entire day. Barrett’s huge day helped Canada hand the U.S. a defeat despite being without its captain, Lindell Wigginton. The Iowa State-bound guard missed his second-straight game due to a concussion.
The John Calipari-led Americans looked haggard throughout the day, struggling to find a rhythm offensively or put up much resistance defensively. They shot 58.1 percent from the free-throw line and 26.1 percent from distance.
Kentucky-bound big man P.J. Washington led the way in the scoring column for the USA, tallying 17 points. Auburn’s Austin WIley had 13 points and 17 boards.
Canada will play Italy on Sunday for the U19 championship while Team USA will face Spain in the third-place game.