VIDEO: Texas freshman Mo Bamba makes full-court shot

Bobby Knight investigated by FBI after complaints of sexual harassment at U.S. Spy Agency
Former Indiana head coach Bobby Knight has always found a way to make headlines for the wrong reasons, and Friday was not different.
In something of a bombshell story — a thoroughly, exhaustively reported story — the Washington Post is reporting that Bobby Knight was not only accused of sexual harassment by four women during a speech he gave at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) in Northern Virginia, but that he was investigated by the FBI for more than a year as a result of the allegations.
The incidents took place in July of 2015 and by July of 2016, the investigating agencies had decided not to bring charges against him.
But that doesn’t make Knight look any better.
I encourage you to read the entire story because it’s mind-numbing, but this is the most disturbing part:
The second alleged incident occurred as Knight arrived at NGA headquarters. Inside the main entrance, he greeted another female employee by putting his hands on the sides of her chest and lifting her off the ground, according to an NGA official who said she witnessed the encounter and spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of reprisal.
[…]
Moments before he walked into the auditorium, Knight suddenly put his arm around her shoulders and groped her on the buttocks, the woman told The Post in an interview. She said she was so startled that she could barely maintain her composure. […] A male NGA employee, Marc Byers, reported to a supervisor that he witnessed the incident. In a signed statement provided to investigators as part of the discrimination complaint, he said he was standing directly behind the woman when he saw Knight grab her on the buttocks multiple times.
Knight has been in the news quite a bit in recent years. Just this spring he went on the Dan Patrick Show and said that he wished that all Indiana administrators were dead. He was accused by a player in a book last fall of some pretty nasty abuse, while he spent last spring campaigning for Donald Trump.
Rick Pitino on this Louisville team: ‘It is the most athletic talent that I’ve had’
Rick Pitino seems optimistic about the Louisville team that he will be fielding this season, which is saying something considering that the No. 13 pick in the draft, Donovan Mitchell, left school with two years of eligibility remaining.
“I don’t want to say it’s my best team or most talent because you don’t know about team, but it is the most athletic talent that I’ve had [at Louisville],” Pitino said during an interview with Terry Meiners of 840 AM in Louisville. “It rivals some of my Kentucky teams, and that’s a real good thing.”
Specifically, Pitino seems to be the most excited about a trio of returnees: Senior point guard Quentin Snider, junior big man Ray Spalding and sophomore wing V.J. King. Pitino told Meiners that Snider hired a speed and quickness coach during the offseason, and that the work is already paying dividends, while Spalding and King both saw Mitchell’s development into a millionaire and learned from it.
“The most improvement has been made by Ray Spalding by far. He finally got serious about his game, and he needed to get serious about it because he’s entering his junior year,” Pitino said. “I just think Ray got comfortable. Donovan Mitchell was totally tuned into being a pro. He spent the time in the summers. ‘I came in here with a flat jump shot and I;m going to leave with a great jump shot. I came in here without point guard skills and I’m going to leave here with point guard skills.’ He said to me after freshman year what do I need to do to be a pro. I said three things, and he went to work on them and he came away and he’s a pro, the 13th pick in the draft.”
“VJ King has gotten a lot better. He was a freshman that didn’t like contact very much, but now he loves contact. Very similar to Donovan, he’s made up his mind, you told me what i need to do, coach, and I’m going to get it done. Very, very impressed with him. Just like Donovan improved as a sophomore, you’re going to see that with VJ.”
Pitino has also been impressed with the readiness of five-star freshman Brian Bowen, which is why the idea of playing a small-ball lineup this season.
“If I had to start tomorrow,” Pitino said, with the caveat that Anas Mahmoud is battling an ankle injury, “I’d play Ray [Spalding] at the five and then play four guards — Deng [Adel], V.J. King, Brian [Bowen] and [Quentin Snider]. Run a lot of motion, switch everything.”
Louisville is currently ranked 8th in our preseason top 25.
VIDEOS: Michigan State’s Miles Bridges is destroying local summer leagues with his dunks
Michigan State sophomore forward Miles Bridges might be the Player of the Year next season as he’s been putting on a ridiculous show this summer in local pro-am leagues.
The nation’s best in-game dunker was at it again on Thursday night, putting down multiple ridiculous dunks, including an under-the-legs finish that ignited the crowd and a game-winning dunk at the end.
Bridges is a preseason favorite to be a first-team All-American next season as the Spartans are a national title contender.
Let’s get another look at that, shall we?
Bridges was also responsible for the game-winning, buzzer-beating putback. And all I want to know is … who is on the other team that, in a summer league, they took a team with our Preseason National Player of the Year to the buzzer?
(H/t: James Edwards III, Lansing State Journal)
Creighton lands Class of 2018 big man Ian Steere
Creighton added a quality big man to its Class of 2018 recruiting class on Thursday night as big man Ian Steere pledged to the Bluejays.
The 6-foot-9, 250-pound Steere is coming off of a very solid spring in which he showed an ability to clean the glass to go along with an improved offensive skill level. Steere is the second commitment to come from Team Charlotte to Creighton in the last two classes as he joins guard Ty-Shon Alexander from the last class.
With a limited amount of quality big men in the Class of 2018 nationally, Creighton cashed in its Justin Patton-just-got-drafted-in-the-first-round card on the recruiting trail by landing a highly-coveted post player before the July live evaluation period even begins. Steere could turn into a quality Big East big man, and this commitment at this time now affords Creighton the ability to focus more of its attention on uncommitted targets over the next few weeks.
Steere joins three-star forward Christian Bishop in Creighton’s Class of 2018 recruiting haul.
Freshman point guard Tremont Waters earning summer praise at LSU
LSU head coach Will Wade had high praise for freshman point guard Tremont Waters as he made a radio appearance this week. Joining 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge’s “After Further Review” with guest host Cody Worsham, Wade said that his new floor general is already making an impact despite committing in early June.
The four-star point guard, previously committed to Georgetown before they opted to make a coaching change, has already added eight pounds of muscle, according to Wade, while he’s also been a positive presence with his teammates.
“Yea, a big one. We’re counting on that. He’s a good player,” Wade said on the show about Waters. “He’s still learning everything that goes with college basketball and the speed and pace of the game. Boy, he’s a tremendous learner. He has a phenomenal background. He’s a great listener.”
“He’s someone we’re counting on in a huge way. Our team is confident in him.”
Wade goes on to speak about the rest of the summer workouts the Tigers are going through, which is broken down by Billy Embody of Tiger Blitz. It includes some interesting anecdotes on Wade bringing strength and conditioning coach Greg Goldin from VCU with him to LSU and how that has been an early impact.
As for Waters, he’s going to be an intriguing freshman to watch because it appears that he’ll have full control of the LSU early.
One of the more steady floor generals in the Class of 2017, I’m anxious to see how Waters plays in Wade’s system. If Wade follows a “Havoc” style that has been popular among VCU disciples, then Waters doesn’t fit the traditional mold of size and athleticism you’d desire in a pressing guard. But he’s also very talented as an offensive playmaker and he could be a huge boost to the Tiger offense. Either way, look for Waters to be one of the more productive freshman guards in college basketball this season.