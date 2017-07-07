Bobby Knight investigated by FBI after complaints of sexual harassment at U.S. Spy Agency

Former Indiana head coach Bobby Knight has always found a way to make headlines for the wrong reasons, and Friday was not different.
In something of a bombshell story — a thoroughly, exhaustively reported story — the Washington Post is reporting that Bobby Knight was not only accused of sexual harassment by four women during a speech he gave at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) in Northern Virginia, but that he was investigated by the FBI for more than a year as a result of the allegations.
The incidents took place in July of 2015 and by July of 2016, the investigating agencies had decided not to bring charges against him.
But that doesn’t make Knight look any better.
I encourage you to read the entire story because it’s mind-numbing, but this is the most disturbing part:
The second alleged incident occurred as Knight arrived at NGA headquarters. Inside the main entrance, he greeted another female employee by putting his hands on the sides of her chest and lifting her off the ground, according to an NGA official who said she witnessed the encounter and spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of reprisal.
[…]
Moments before he walked into the auditorium, Knight suddenly put his arm around her shoulders and groped her on the buttocks, the woman told The Post in an interview. She said she was so startled that she could barely maintain her composure. […] A male NGA employee, Marc Byers, reported to a supervisor that he witnessed the incident. In a signed statement provided to investigators as part of the discrimination complaint, he said he was standing directly behind the woman when he saw Knight grab her on the buttocks multiple times.
Knight has been in the news quite a bit in recent years. Just this spring he went on the Dan Patrick Show and said that he wished that all Indiana administrators were dead. He was accused by a player in a book last fall of some pretty nasty abuse, while he spent last spring campaigning for Donald Trump.