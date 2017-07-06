Purdue lands commitment from Trevion Williams

Purdue landed a priority target on Thursday as three-star center Trevion Williams committed to Matt Painter and the Boilermakers. He is the first commitment for Painter in the Class of 2018.
A 6-foot-8, 275 pound center, Williams is reminiscent of former Purdue big man Caleb Swanigan — he’s an excellent rebounder, an above-average passer for a center and somewhat short and heavy for his position. But that’s what Painter and the staff sold him on. Biggie Swanigan had those same issues, and while he was more talented than Williams, that staff still molded him into a National Player of the Year candidate.
Williams isn’t an instant impact kind of player, but he is a solid program piece that should develop into a good player for the Boilermakers.
After years of recruitment, I've decided to further my academic and athletic career at West Lafayette, Indiana-future Boilermaker!!!#Purdue🚂 pic.twitter.com/naknvCAUv2
An unheralded recruit coming out of New York, Smith ended up at Louisville where he eventually morphed into an all-american by his senior season, earning the nickname ‘Russdiculous’ because of his off-court antics and his penchant for taking, ahem, liberty of Rick Pitino’s decision to give him the green-light offensively.
That trigger-happy brand of basketball didn’t end in college. Smith played for the Grizzlies for a couple of seasons, failing to find a permanent role on the roster, but he did manage to set the NBA D-League record for points in a game with 65.
But that pales in comparison to what he’s doing right now in China’s second division. Playing for a team called Luoyang, Smith is averaging 61.4 points through five games, including an 81-point eruption this week:
Smith is in China this summer because he’s hoping to attract the eye of an NBA team to bring him into training camp.
Whether or not that is successful remains to be seen, but I have little doubt that Russdiculous is enjoying the hell out of his time getting paid to play in a league where he’s allowed to shooting 43 times in a game.
Arkansas has lost the jewel of its prized 2018 recruiting class.
Reggie Perry, a five-star power forward, decommitted from coach Mike Anderson and the Razorbacks on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.
“Unfortunately, I had to decomit tonight with Coach because of personal health issues with my father,” Perry told Scout’s Evan Daniels. “I have to do what is best for me and my family.”
Late last month, Perry’s parents released a statement refuting rumors of a decommitment.
“We learned this afternoon that there are rumors on Twitter and other forums that Reggie de-committed from the University of Arkansas. We were disappointed that someone would start these rumors,” said the statement according to Whole Hog Sports.
“On May 20, we tweeted, ‘The kids are out of school and it is time to reassess everything before the new school year.’ Every year as a family, we reflect on what we need to redefine, reassess and reinvent in our lives. Naturally discussing Reggie’s commitment to the University of Arkansas is a part of his reflection.
“As for de-committing, one thing about our family is if Reggie was to de-commit, it certainly wouldn’t be through Twitter or any other social media outlets. We would do things in decent and in order and it would start with a meeting with Coach Mike Anderson. That has not been done. Anyone else that may believe that they are ‘in the know’ is falsely representing our family and my son.”
The 6-foot-9 forward is a consensus top-25 player in the 2018 class and the headliner of an impressive group of commits assembled by Anderson which still includes one top-100 player and a pair of four-star recruits.
VIDEO: Kentucky’s Hamidou Diallo with another windmill in U19 competition
DETROIT (AP) — Former Michigan State basketball player Keith Appling is expected to serve jail time after pleading guilty to carrying a concealed weapon and resisting police charges.
Appling’s plea was accepted Monday in Wayne County Circuit Court.
Prosecutors say it includes a sentence agreement of five years’ probation with the first year being served in the Wayne County Jail. The agreement does not include early release. Sentencing will be held Aug. 3.
The 24-year-old Appling played for Michigan State from 2010-2014 and had two brief contracts with the Orlando Magic.
He was arrested last August after driving away from a traffic stop in Detroit. Gun charges also are pending in two other cases in Dearborn and Detroit.
Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura shines in U19 World Cup (VIDEO)
The safe bet for Gonzaga’s latest breakout star is one of the best performers at this week’s U19 World Cup.
Rui Hachimura, a 6-foot-9 forward from Japan, put on a show all week long, averaging 19.5 points and 11.8 boards while shooting 6-for-14 from three in four games. He capped the event off with a 22 point and 14 rebound performance which included a pair of threes where he went end-to-end in the final 15 seconds to tie a game against Italy that Japan would ultimately lose. Hachimura averaged 2.6 points in less than 10 minutes as a freshman last season.
Hachimura isn’t super-explosive, but he is a skilled combo-forward built in the mold of a current Gonzaga front court player — Johnathan Williams III. Whether Hachimura will start this year is unclear, as Williams is still on the roster and Killian Tillie, another player participating in the U19 World Cup, has plenty of promise in his own right, but that should tell you more about the status of the Gonzaga program than anything.
Think about it: Gonzaga lost a first-team All-American (Nigel Williams-Goss) and a top ten pick (Zach Collins) to early entry while watching their front court anchor (Przemek Karnowski) and best shooter (Jordan Mathews) graduate, yet they return a roster where a former four-star recruit (Josh Perkins) will finally be able to slide into his natural point guard role and one of two big men with NBA potential (Tillie and Hachimura) will have to come off the bench.
Not bad.
Although it does make you wonder: If Williams-Goss and Collins had both returned to school, would Gonzaga have been the consensus No. 1 team in the country?