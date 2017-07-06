Creighton lands Class of 2018 big man Ian Steere

Creighton added a quality big man to its Class of 2018 recruiting class on Thursday night as big man Ian Steere pledged to the Bluejays.
The 6-foot-9, 250-pound Steere is coming off of a very solid spring in which he showed an ability to clean the glass to go along with an improved offensive skill level. Steere is the second commitment to come from Team Charlotte to Creighton in the last two classes as he joins guard Ty-Shon Alexander from the last class.
With a limited amount of quality big men in the Class of 2018 nationally, Creighton cashed in its Justin Patton-just-got-drafted-in-the-first-round card on the recruiting trail by landing a highly-coveted post player before the July live evaluation period even begins. Steere could turn into a quality Big East big man, and this commitment at this time now affords Creighton the ability to focus more of its attention on uncommitted targets over the next few weeks.
Steere joins three-star forward Christian Bishop in Creighton’s Class of 2018 recruiting haul.
Michigan State sophomore forward Miles Bridges might be the Player of the Year next season as he’s been putting on a ridiculous show this summer in local pro-am leagues.
The nation’s best in-game dunker was at it again on Thursday night, putting down multiple ridiculous dunks, including an under-the-legs finish that ignited the crowd and a game-winning dunk at the end.
Bridges is a preseason favorite to be a first-team All-American next season as the Spartans are a national title contender.
(H/t: James Edwards III, Lansing State Journal)
LSU head coach Will Wade had high praise for freshman point guard Tremont Waters as he made a radio appearance this week. Joining 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge’s “After Further Review” with guest host Cody Worsham, Wade said that his new floor general is already making an impact despite committing in early June.
The four-star point guard, previously committed to Georgetown before they opted to make a coaching change, has already added eight pounds of muscle, according to Wade, while he’s also been a positive presence with his teammates.
“Yea, a big one. We’re counting on that. He’s a good player,” Wade said on the show about Waters. “He’s still learning everything that goes with college basketball and the speed and pace of the game. Boy, he’s a tremendous learner. He has a phenomenal background. He’s a great listener.”
“He’s someone we’re counting on in a huge way. Our team is confident in him.”
Wade goes on to speak about the rest of the summer workouts the Tigers are going through, which is broken down by Billy Embody of Tiger Blitz. It includes some interesting anecdotes on Wade bringing strength and conditioning coach Greg Goldin from VCU with him to LSU and how that has been an early impact.
As for Waters, he’s going to be an intriguing freshman to watch because it appears that he’ll have full control of the LSU early.
One of the more steady floor generals in the Class of 2017, I’m anxious to see how Waters plays in Wade’s system. If Wade follows a “Havoc” style that has been popular among VCU disciples, then Waters doesn’t fit the traditional mold of size and athleticism you’d desire in a pressing guard. But he’s also very talented as an offensive playmaker and he could be a huge boost to the Tiger offense. Either way, look for Waters to be one of the more productive freshman guards in college basketball this season.
(H/t: Billy Embody from Tiger Blitz)
Notre Dame added to its strong perimeter contingent in the Class of 2018 on Wednesday as the Fighting Irish added top-150 recruit Dane Goodwin.
A former Ohio State commit, the 6-foot-4 Goodwin is regarded as one of the best perimeter shooters in the class as he gives Notre Dame another floor spacer for head coach Mike Brey’s offense. Rivals currently places Goodwin as the No. 123 overall player in the national Class of 2018 rankings while other prominent services have Goodwin as high as four-star status.
The commitment of Goodwin is also intriguing for the Irish since they also own commitments from four-star guards Prentiss Hubb and Robby Carmody. While Hubb will likely run point among that group, Carmody will be the rugged guard who does a bit of everything while Goodwin will be counted on for spacing the floor as a shooter. The three- and four-guard lineup is something that Brey has worked well with the last few seasons, so it appears that he’s following a similar recipe with this class.
Purdue landed a priority target on Thursday as three-star center Trevion Williams committed to Matt Painter and the Boilermakers. He is the first commitment for Painter in the Class of 2018.
A 6-foot-8, 275 pound center, Williams is reminiscent of former Purdue big man Caleb Swanigan — he’s an excellent rebounder, an above-average passer for a center and somewhat short and heavy for his position. But that’s what Painter and the staff sold him on. Biggie Swanigan had those same issues, and while he was more talented than Williams, that staff still molded him into a National Player of the Year candidate.
Williams isn’t an instant impact kind of player, but he is a solid program piece that should develop into a good player for the Boilermakers.
Russ Smith has never been gun-shy.
An unheralded recruit coming out of New York, Smith ended up at Louisville where he eventually morphed into an all-american by his senior season, earning the nickname ‘Russdiculous’ because of his off-court antics and his penchant for taking, ahem, liberty of Rick Pitino’s decision to give him the green-light offensively.
That trigger-happy brand of basketball didn’t end in college. Smith played for the Grizzlies for a couple of seasons, failing to find a permanent role on the roster, but he did manage to set the NBA D-League record for points in a game with 65.
But that pales in comparison to what he’s doing right now in China’s second division. Playing for a team called Luoyang, Smith is averaging 61.4 points through five games, including an 81-point eruption this week:
Smith is in China this summer because he’s hoping to attract the eye of an NBA team to bring him into training camp.
Whether or not that is successful remains to be seen, but I have little doubt that Russdiculous is enjoying the hell out of his time getting paid to play in a league where he’s allowed to shooting 43 times in a game.