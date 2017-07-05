VIDEO: Kentucky’s Hamidou Diallo with another windmill in U19 competition

This is his second windmill dunk of the competition:
Former Michigan State PG Keith Appling to serve one-year in jail for gun charge
DETROIT (AP) — Former Michigan State basketball player Keith Appling is expected to serve jail time after pleading guilty to carrying a concealed weapon and resisting police charges.
Appling’s plea was accepted Monday in Wayne County Circuit Court.
Prosecutors say it includes a sentence agreement of five years’ probation with the first year being served in the Wayne County Jail. The agreement does not include early release. Sentencing will be held Aug. 3.
The 24-year-old Appling played for Michigan State from 2010-2014 and had two brief contracts with the Orlando Magic.
He was arrested last August after driving away from a traffic stop in Detroit. Gun charges also are pending in two other cases in Dearborn and Detroit.
Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura shines in U19 World Cup (VIDEO)
The safe bet for Gonzaga’s latest breakout star is one of the best performers at this week’s U19 World Cup.
Rui Hachimura, a 6-foot-9 forward from Japan, put on a show all week long, averaging 19.5 points and 11.8 boards while shooting 6-for-14 from three in four games. He capped the event off with a 22 point and 14 rebound performance which included a pair of threes where he went end-to-end in the final 15 seconds to tie a game against Italy that Japan would ultimately lose. Hachimura averaged 2.6 points in less than 10 minutes as a freshman last season.
Hachimura isn’t super-explosive, but he is a skilled combo-forward built in the mold of a current Gonzaga front court player — Johnathan Williams III. Whether Hachimura will start this year is unclear, as Williams is still on the roster and Killian Tillie, another player participating in the U19 World Cup, has plenty of promise in his own right, but that should tell you more about the status of the Gonzaga program than anything.
Think about it: Gonzaga lost a first-team All-American (Nigel Williams-Goss) and a top ten pick (Zach Collins) to early entry while watching their front court anchor (Przemek Karnowski) and best shooter (Jordan Mathews) graduate, yet they return a roster where a former four-star recruit (Josh Perkins) will finally be able to slide into his natural point guard role and one of two big men with NBA potential (Tillie and Hachimura) will have to come off the bench.
Not bad.
Although it does make you wonder: If Williams-Goss and Collins had both returned to school, would Gonzaga have been the consensus No. 1 team in the country?
New Mexico State lands reigning SWAC Player of the Year Zach Lofton
New Mexico State added a key graduate transfer on Monday as Texas Southern guard and reigning SWAC Player of the Year Zach Lofton committed to the Aggies.
The 6-foot-3 Lofton had a breakout season last year at Texas Southern as he averaged 16.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while also being named the SWAC’s Newcomer of the Year. Starting his career at Illinois State, Lofton will be eligible to play right away next season for New Mexico State as he gives head coach Chris Jans a huge scoring boost on the perimeter.
Lofton joins a roster that includes Ohio State transfer A.J. Harris and double-double threat Eli Chuha. The Aggies will face major competition from Grand Canyon in the WAC this season, but they’ll also be in solid position to make it back to the NCAA tournament with the addition of a talented scorer like Lofton.
DePaul keeps La Lumiere pipeline going with Illinois transfer Jalen Coleman-Lands
DePaul continued to dip into its La Lumiere pipeline during its rebuilding efforts as Illinois transfer Jalen Coleman-Lands committed to the Blue Demons on Sunday night.
The 6-foot-3 Coleman-Lands just completed his sophomore season with the Illini as he averaged 8.0 points and 2.3 rebounds per game while shooting 38 percent from three-point range. Struggling to earn consistent minutes during his two years in Champaign, Coleman-Lands is hoping to be more consistent with a move to the Big East. Coleman-Lands will need to sit out the 2017-18 season before having two more years of eligibility remaining.
Coleman-Lands is the third La Lumiere product to commit to DePaul over the last few weeks since new assistant coach Shane Heirman was brought on board. A former head coach at the national high school powerhouse in LaPorte, Indiana, Heirman has helped lure high school four-star point guard Tyger Campbell, Northern Illinois graduate transfer big man Marin Maric and now Coleman-Lands to the Blue Demons since his hiring.
It’ll be interesting to see if this group can help jump-start a DePaul program that has gone over a decade without making the NCAA tournament, but they’re at least bringing in more highly-touted talent than before.
PHOTOS: Kanye West and 2 Chainz practice with UCLA
UCLA received a nice surprise on Monday as rappers Kanye West and 2 Chainz showed up and played at practice.
Both multi-platinum recording artists have made numerous references to basketball over the years, so it doesn’t come as much of a surprise to see both West and 2 Chainz want to play with one of the premier college programs in the country. 2 Chainz even played Division I ball at Alabama State during his freshman year during the 1996-97 season before eventually graduating from Virginia State.
The Bruins seemed pretty excited to have the two superstars spend some time with them, and former UCLA guard Bryce Alford also got a funny shot in at his dad, head coach Steve Alford, for his picture with Kanye.