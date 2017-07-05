Arkansas loses five-star recruit

Arkansas has lost the jewel of its prized 2018 recruiting class.

Reggie Perry, a five-star power forward, decommitted from coach Mike Anderson and the Razorbacks on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

“Unfortunately, I had to decomit tonight with Coach because of personal health issues with my father,” Perry told Scout’s Evan Daniels. “I have to do what is best for me and my family.”

Late last month, Perry’s parents released a statement refuting rumors of a decommitment.

“We learned this afternoon that there are rumors on Twitter and other forums that Reggie de-committed from the University of Arkansas. We were disappointed that someone would start these rumors,” said the statement according to Whole Hog Sports.

“On May 20, we tweeted, ‘The kids are out of school and it is time to reassess everything before the new school year.’ Every year as a family, we reflect on what we need to redefine, reassess and reinvent in our lives. Naturally discussing Reggie’s commitment to the University of Arkansas is a part of his reflection.

“As for de-committing, one thing about our family is if Reggie was to de-commit, it certainly wouldn’t be through Twitter or any other social media outlets. We would do things in decent and in order and it would start with a meeting with Coach Mike Anderson. That has not been done. Anyone else that may believe that they are ‘in the know’ is falsely representing our family and my son.”

The 6-foot-9 forward is a consensus top-25 player in the 2018 class and the headliner of an impressive group of commits assembled by Anderson which still includes one top-100 player and a pair of four-star recruits.