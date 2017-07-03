The future is bright for USC basketball, Andy Enfield

Has anyone in college basketball had a better offseason than Andy Enfield?
USC’s head coach was the clear-cut winner during the drama of the early entry deadline, as he had five players with NBA potential make the decision to return to school for at least one more season — Chimezie Metu, Bennie Boatwright, De’anthony Melton, Elijah Stewart and Jordan McLaughlin.
That’s good.
That’s one of the reason that the Trojans are considered a potential top ten team and the biggest threat to challenge Arizona in the Pac-12.
Alone, that would have been a great summer for Enfield. We’ve been saying for two years that USC is “a year away” and it looks like that year has finally arrived.
And then last week happened.
The Trojans landed commitments from three four-star prospects in the span of seven days. First, it was J’Raan Brooks, a top 60 power forward from Seattle, that made the pledge to Enfield and company. Then it was Taeshon Cherry, a 6-foot-9 small forward that is ranked 30th in Rivals top 100 but is a five-star prospect according to a couple of the other major scouting services. Then on Sunday it was Kevin Porter Jr., a top 50 shooting guard and another Seattle product.
And just like that, USC has, essentially, their entire recruiting class for the 2018 season filled.
They’re probably not done yet, not when it seems fairly likely at least one of Metu, Boatwright and Melton will be gone after this season, but this is an enviable spot to be in: A potential top ten team with a veteran core and a full recruiting class in place before the July 4th holiday.
I tried to tell you hiring Enfield would be worth the gamble.
Marvin Bagley III is the best high school player in the country, the clear-cut best prospect in the Class of 2018, but he got a little lesson in just how big the gap is between high school star and NBA All-Star this weekend.
Bagley squared up against Demar Derozan, who averaged a cool 27.3 points for the Toronto Raptors this past season, and got schooled.
He did put up 32 points in that Drew League game, however, so he’s got a bright future.
But that will come after going viral for trying — and failing — to guard one of the best scorers in the world.
Hamidou Diallo is one of a handful of Kentucky players and recruits being coached by John Calipari in the U19 World Championships in Egypt this week, and Diallo put together the highlight of the tournament to date.
In a 109-68 win over Angola, Diallo blocks a three-point attempt at one end of the floor before throwing down a nasty, left-handed windmill dunk at the other end:
He’s quite the athlete, that’s for sure.
The USA is 2-0 in the event and will face-off against Italy, who is also 2-0 in group play, at 10:30 a.m. ET on July 4th.
A strong recruiting week for USC continued on Friday as the Trojans landed four-star forward Taeshon Cherry in the Class of 2018.
After landing a commitment from fellow Class of 2018 four-star forward J’Raan Brooks earlier this week, the Trojans have now recruited their potential future frontcourt as both players could step in and make an immediate impact.
The 6-foot-9 Cherry is especially intriguing for USC because he possesses the potential to play either the three or the four. Rivals considers him as the No. 30 overall prospect in the Class of 2018 national rankings. With wing skills like perimeter shooting and passing, Cherry can add some unique things to the Trojans while also still being able to rebound against bigger opponents. Ideally, Cherry should be a suitable replacement for Bennie Boatwright in time.
Cherry still has to figure out some stuff regarding which position he’s most comfortable at, but he has a world of upside that has given him five-star status in some respected national rankings.
Now that USC has landed Brooks and Cherry, they can spend July trying to figure out which other players to pursue in the Class of 2018.
Michigan State stayed busy in the Class of 2018 this week as the Spartans landed a commitment from four-star forward Marcus Bingham Jr. on Friday afternoon.
The 6-foot-9 Bingham is regarded as the No. 104 overall prospect in the Rivals national Class of 2018 recruiting rankings as he gives Michigan State and head coach Tom Izzo four commitments for that class.
As noted by Brendan F. Quinn of MLive, the Spartans and Michigan have been going back-and-forth during a recent in-state recruiting arms race. Nine consecutive commitments between the two schools have all been Michigan products as both storied programs have done a great job of locking up local talent.
When you also consider that Izzo and Michigan head coach John Beilein have recruited plenty of out-of-state talent — some of them five-star, NBA-caliber players — it means that Michigan is producing a ton of talent among its prep ranks that could potentially benefit both programs.
Bingham, a native of Grand Rapids, averaged 8.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game while playing with Spiece Indy Heat this spring in the Nike EYBL. He joins four-star guard Foster Loyer, four-star big man Thomas Kithier and three-star guard Gabe Brown in Michigan State’s Class of 2018 recruiting haul.
Iowa sophomore Maishe Dailey spoke to reporters after a June incident in which he claims that police in Ohio slammed him and seven friends to the ground while the group was attempting to watch an NBA Finals game in downtown Cleveland.
One day after the incident, which allegedly occurred on June 4th during Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Dailey released a statement on Twitter detailing his side of what happened.
Some time passed after the incident, and Dailey spoke with reporters, including Quad City Times reporter Don Doxsie, to give his side of things. The 6-foot-7 Dailey is currently preparing for his sophomore season with the Hawkeyes as he is playing in the local Prime Time League.
“I don’t want to talk too much about it, but it was like a scary situation,’’ Dailey said. “When I posted on Twitter, I just wanted to share with the world that it’s real and it happens. It was scary for me.’’
Dailey told reporters that he received a phone call from Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery pretty quickly after sending his tweet about the incident with police.
From Doxsie’s story:
Within 20 minutes after tweeting the news, Dailey got a phone call from Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, who spoke to him for 10 minutes and warned him to be prepared to answer questions about the incident and his tweet.
But McCaffery also expressed his support for Dailey’s decision to go public, which made the 6-foot-7 guard feel pretty good.
“It really did because it’s just hard to imagine why someone like Colin Kaepernick … he’s taking the punishment for speaking out and doing what he thinks is right,’’ Dailey said. “So it’s good to have my coach behind my back no matter what decision I choose.’’
Dailey and his friends have filed a formal complaint since the incident and they are going to let things play out from here.
As a freshman reserve at Iowa last season, Dailey appeared in 12 games and played 92 overall minutes as he averaged 2.3 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest.