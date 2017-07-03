Syracuse lands four-star Class of 2018 forward Darius Bazley

Syracuse landed a solid commitment in the Class of 2018 on Monday as four-star forward Darius Bazley pledged to the Orange, a source confirmed to NBCSports.com.

The 6-foot-9 Bazley is a long and athletic forward who should fit in well with the Syracuse 2-3 zone. Regarded as the No. 73 overall prospect in the Rivals national recruiting rankings in the Class of 2018, Bazley is versatile and possesses a lot of intriguing skills for the next level. For his size, Bazley is an athletic wing forward who can also handle the ball and pass and he’s shown a good-looking perimeter jumper as well.

The knock on Bazley has been his inconsistent motor. If he continues to play like he did late this spring with Meanstreets then Bazley should be a nice fit for what the Orange are looking to do.

A former Ohio State commit, Bazley is Syracuse’s first commitment in the Class of 2018. Bazley opted to decommit from the Buckeyes this spring, offering some harsh words about the state of the Ohio State program on the way out of the commitment.