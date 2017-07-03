PHOTOS: Kanye West and 2 Chainz practice with UCLA

UCLA received a nice surprise on Monday as rappers Kanye West and 2 Chainz showed up and played at practice.
Both multi-platinum recording artists have made numerous references to basketball over the years, so it doesn’t come as much of a surprise to see both West and 2 Chainz want to play with one of the premier college programs in the country. 2 Chainz even played Division I ball at Alabama State during his freshman year during the 1996-97 season before eventually graduating from Virginia State.
The Bruins seemed pretty excited to have the two superstars spend some time with them, and former UCLA guard Bryce Alford also got a funny shot in at his dad, head coach Steve Alford, for his picture with Kanye.
New Mexico State added a key graduate transfer on Monday as Texas Southern guard and reigning SWAC Player of the Year Zach Lofton committed to the Aggies.
The 6-foot-3 Lofton had a breakout season last year at Texas Southern as he averaged 16.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while also being named the SWAC’s Newcomer of the Year. Starting his career at Illinois State, Lofton will be eligible to play right away next season for New Mexico State as he gives head coach Chris Jans a huge scoring boost on the perimeter.
Lofton joins a roster that includes Ohio State transfer A.J. Harris and double-double threat Eli Chuha. The Aggies will face major competition from Grand Canyon in the WAC this season, but they’ll also be in solid position to make it back to the NCAA tournament with the addition of a talented scorer like Lofton.
DePaul continued to dip into its La Lumiere pipeline during its rebuilding efforts as Illinois transfer Jalen Coleman-Lands committed to the Blue Demons on Sunday night.
The 6-foot-3 Coleman-Lands just completed his sophomore season with the Illini as he averaged 8.0 points and 2.3 rebounds per game while shooting 38 percent from three-point range. Struggling to earn consistent minutes during his two years in Champaign, Coleman-Lands is hoping to be more consistent with a move to the Big East. Coleman-Lands will need to sit out the 2017-18 season before having two more years of eligibility remaining.
Coleman-Lands is the third La Lumiere product to commit to DePaul over the last few weeks since new assistant coach Shane Heirman was brought on board. A former head coach at the national high school powerhouse in LaPorte, Indiana, Heirman has helped lure high school four-star point guard Tyger Campbell, Northern Illinois graduate transfer big man Marin Maric and now Coleman-Lands to the Blue Demons since his hiring.
It’ll be interesting to see if this group can help jump-start a DePaul program that has gone over a decade without making the NCAA tournament, but they’re at least bringing in more highly-touted talent than before.
Syracuse landed a solid commitment in the Class of 2018 on Monday as four-star forward Darius Bazley pledged to the Orange, a source confirmed to NBCSports.com.
The 6-foot-9 Bazley is a long and athletic forward who should fit in well with the Syracuse 2-3 zone. Regarded as the No. 73 overall prospect in the Rivals national recruiting rankings in the Class of 2018, Bazley is versatile and possesses a lot of intriguing skills for the next level. For his size, Bazley is an athletic wing forward who can also handle the ball and pass and he’s shown a good-looking perimeter jumper as well.
The knock on Bazley has been his inconsistent motor. If he continues to play like he did late this spring with Meanstreets then Bazley should be a nice fit for what the Orange are looking to do.
A former Ohio State commit, Bazley is Syracuse’s first commitment in the Class of 2018. Bazley opted to decommit from the Buckeyes this spring, offering some harsh words about the state of the Ohio State program on the way out of the commitment.
Has anyone in college basketball had a better offseason than Andy Enfield?
USC’s head coach was the clear-cut winner during the drama of the early entry deadline, as he had five players with NBA potential make the decision to return to school for at least one more season — Chimezie Metu, Bennie Boatwright, De’anthony Melton, Elijah Stewart and Jordan McLaughlin.
That’s good.
That’s one of the reason that the Trojans are considered a potential top ten team and the biggest threat to challenge Arizona in the Pac-12.
Alone, that would have been a great summer for Enfield. We’ve been saying for two years that USC is “a year away” and it looks like that year has finally arrived.
And then last week happened.
The Trojans landed commitments from three four-star prospects in the span of seven days. First, it was J’Raan Brooks, a top 60 power forward from Seattle, that made the pledge to Enfield and company. Then it was Taeshon Cherry, a 6-foot-9 small forward that is ranked 30th in Rivals top 100 but is a five-star prospect according to a couple of the other major scouting services. Then on Sunday it was Kevin Porter Jr., a top 50 shooting guard and another Seattle product.
And just like that, USC has, essentially, their entire recruiting class for the 2018 season filled.
They’re probably not done yet, not when it seems fairly likely at least one of Metu, Boatwright and Melton will be gone after this season, but this is an enviable spot to be in: A potential top ten team with a veteran core and a full recruiting class in place before the July 4th holiday.
I tried to tell you hiring Enfield would be worth the gamble.
Marvin Bagley III is the best high school player in the country, the clear-cut best prospect in the Class of 2018, but he got a little lesson in just how big the gap is between high school star and NBA All-Star this weekend.
Bagley squared up against Demar Derozan, who averaged a cool 27.3 points for the Toronto Raptors this past season, and got schooled.
He did put up 32 points in that Drew League game, however, so he’s got a bright future.
But that will come after going viral for trying — and failing — to guard one of the best scorers in the world.