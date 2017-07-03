DePaul keeps La Lumiere pipeline going with Illinois transfer Jalen Coleman-Lands

DePaul continued to dip into its La Lumiere pipeline during its rebuilding efforts as Illinois transfer Jalen Coleman-Lands committed to the Blue Demons on Sunday night.

The 6-foot-3 Coleman-Lands just completed his sophomore season with the Illini as he averaged 8.0 points and 2.3 rebounds per game while shooting 38 percent from three-point range. Struggling to earn consistent minutes during his two years in Champaign, Coleman-Lands is hoping to be more consistent with a move to the Big East. Coleman-Lands will need to sit out the 2017-18 season before having two more years of eligibility remaining.

Coleman-Lands is the third La Lumiere product to commit to DePaul over the last few weeks since new assistant coach Shane Heirman was brought on board. A former head coach at the national high school powerhouse in LaPorte, Indiana, Heirman has helped lure high school four-star point guard Tyger Campbell, Northern Illinois graduate transfer big man Marin Maric and now Coleman-Lands to the Blue Demons since his hiring.

It’ll be interesting to see if this group can help jump-start a DePaul program that has gone over a decade without making the NCAA tournament, but they’re at least bringing in more highly-touted talent than before.