Villanova reels in four-star Class of 2018 forward Cole Swider

By Scott PhillipsJul 1, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT

Villanova pulled in an intriguing stretch forward in the Class of 2018 on Friday as four-star prospect Cole Swider committed to the Wildcats.

The 6-foot-8 Swider is currently regarded as the No. 89 overall prospect in the Rivals.com national Class of 2018 rankings as he is coming off of a very solid spring playing with BABC in the Nike EYBL. Playing in 16 games, Swider was one of the league’s better scorers as he put up 19.4 points per game while shooting 49 percent from the field and 35 percent from three-point range. Swider also put up 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals per contest.

Swider is the second Villanova commitment in the Class of 2018 as they also have a pledge from four-star guard Brandon Slater. The Wildcats are certainly off to a strong start recruiting this class as they look for a potential point guard to help eventually replace Jalen Brunson.

LSU keeps five-star Class of 2018 prospect home as Javonte Smart pledges to Tigers

By Scott PhillipsJul 1, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

LSU is keeping a crucial in-state recruit at home as five-star Class of 2018 guard Javonte Smart pledged to the Tigers on Friday.

The 6-foot-4 Smart is currently regarded as the No. 11 overall prospect in the Rivals national Class of 2018 rankings as he’s been one of the most productive guards in the class over the past few years. New head coach Will Wade has given himself a very important backcourt piece for the future with Smart’s commitment, and it also sends a message to the rest of the SEC that Wade means business when it comes to maintaining his home recruiting base. Smart is a native of Scotlandville, Louisiana as he’s the best prospect from the state in his class.

With LSU also landing four-star point guard Tremont Waters this spring for the Class of 2017, the Tigers have two very good pieces to build around the next few seasons when it comes to their backcourt.

Smart is LSU’s first commitment in the Class of 2018.

Playing in the Nike EYBL with Houston Hoops this spring, Smart averaged 15.1 points, 4.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 46 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range. A much-improved all-around scorer, besides being a solid distributor, Smart is the type of guard who can come in and immediately make an impact as a freshman for the Tigers.

Now that LSU has its main target locked up before the July live evaluation period, it’ll be interesting to see who else the Tigers pursue in the next few weeks. Five-star Nazreon Reid, a Class of 2018 big man, is already scheduled to take an official visit to Baton Rouge this weekend.

PHOTO: North Carolina unveils 2017 national championship ring

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsJul 1, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

North Carolina received its 2017 national championship rings late this week as the school unveiled the ring’s official design on Twitter.

After capturing the sixth national title in program history by defeating Gonzaga in the national championship game in early April, head coach Roy Williams and his team will be getting some pretty big rings in the near future.

It is unclear when North Carolina will finally get its new jewelry, or what kind of ceremony might be held, but we’ll surely get all of the photos of these rings that we can handle once it happens.

Ohio State opens two roster spots for next season with dismissal, freshman release

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsJul 1, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

Ohio State and new head coach Chris Holtmann opened up two more roster spots for next season on Friday as the Buckeyes announced the dismissal of redshirt freshman forward Derek Funderburk and the release of incoming freshman point guard Braxton Beverley from his Letter of Intent.

The 6-foot-9 Funderburk was Ohio State’s highest-ranked recruit from the Class of 2016 as he sat out the 2016-17 season in order to redshirt. When Holtmann took the Ohio State job in late June, the former consensus top-100 prospect was suspended right away, so his dismissal did have some warning signs over the last few weeks.

The 5-foot-10 Beverley is regarded as a three-star prospect after spending a postgrad year at Hargrave Military Academy. An experienced floor general who has played on the grassroots circuit extensively over the past four years, Beverley is an intriguing late addition to the market as schools looking for a last-minute point guard will potentially inquire.

With the loss of Beverley and Funderburk, Ohio State now only lists nine players on its current roster — and one of those players is a walk-on and two are incoming true freshmen. It’s going to take some time for the Buckeyes to rebuild this roster, but at least Holtmann knows what he has to chase right away as he starts to offer prospects for the future.

Kentucky head coach John Calipari rides camels, shoots down Knicks rumors

By Rob DausterJun 30, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT

It’s a rite of passage every summer: John Calipari gets linked to an NBA job, John Calipari shoots down said links to said head coaching jobs, John Calipari gets a raise from Kentucky.

Last night, it was a link with the New York Knicks that popped up, as a report made the rounds that someone in the Calipari camp had reached out to the Knicks about the opening created when Phil Jackson was fired.

And Cal shot it down as only Cal can, tweeting  that “NO ONE has contacted the Knicks on my behalf. I am the coach at Kentucky and will be for a long time!” and that “Even in Egypt I can’t escape the rumors. Are you kidding me?! It’s 5 in the morning here and this is what I wake up to?”

He then proceeded to flood twitter feeds with pictures of himself at the Great Pyramids and riding camels:

Vols’ Grant Williams hungry for improvement

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 30, 2017, 11:48 AM EDT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee forward Grant Williams wasn’t quite satisfied with a freshman season in which he dramatically outperformed his recruiting ranking.

Williams, who wasn’t rated as one of the nation’s top 150 prospects in his signing class, topped the Volunteers in rebounds (5.9) and was his team’s second-leading scorer (12.6) last season.

But he couldn’t get Tennessee into the NCAA Tournament, as the Vols haven’t produced a winning season since their 2014 Sweet 16 appearance.

Tennessee’s absence from the NCAAs left him hungry for postseason success and apparently changed his appetite in other ways as well. The 6-foot-5 sophomore says he reduced carbohydrates from his diet and already notices a difference.

“I feel like I can move better,” Williams said. “I feel like I’m just running better. I look better. I feel in general I can jump a little higher and my body has adapted to the college game. When I came in, I was roly-poly man.”

Williams says he arrived on campus last summer weighing “257 (or) a little bit higher maybe” before he got down to the 232-234 range during the season. He’s working to reduce his body fat percentage as he attempts to sustain his energy on the floor and stay effective for longer stretches.

The change became apparent during his mother’s recent visit to campus.

Williams’ mom, Teresa Johnson, shopped for groceries and brought her son steak kabobs, pasta and Buffalo wings. Williams told her to take all those items back to her Houston home because he couldn’t eat them.

“He has committed to the program and has maintained it,” Johnson said. “No matter how we might want to get him into rice, gravy and potatoes, he says, ‘No, I can’t have that.'”

Williams inherited that discipline from each of his parents. His mother, a NASA engineer, taught her children to have a variety of interests.

When he wasn’t playing basketball, Williams was entering academic competitions or studying music. Williams says he used to play as many as nine instruments and remains proficient with the piano, violin and clarinet. He’s planning to expand his musical repertoire eventually.

“I want to learn how to play the guitar and I want to learn how to play the saxophone,” Williams said.

Williams considered Yale and Princeton as well as Richmond before signing with Tennessee out of Providence Day School in Charlotte, North Carolina. Although Williams wasn’t a heralded recruit, Williams emerged as one of Tennessee’s top players in his freshman season.

His 61 blocked shots represented the second-highest single-season total in school history. His 402 points ranked sixth among all Tennessee freshmen ever.

He wanted more.

“I feel like I could have played better,” Williams said. “I feel there are a lot of things I missed out on. I could have played a lot harder at the beginning of the year, especially. I feel like every freshman has regrets.”

The next step is becoming more effective away from the basket. Williams believes he’s improved his ball-handling and has developed into a more consistent shooter. He’s working to show he can defend guards and wings on occasion.

His willingness to expand his game exemplifies the leadership skills Williams must utilize to boost a team whose only senior is Howard graduate transfer James Daniel III.

“He’s not acting like a freshman or a sophomore,” junior forward Kyle Alexander said. “He’s acting like a senior.”

Williams understands his improved versatility requires him to get in better shape. He won’t be able to defend quicker players if he’s still that self-described “roly-poly man” who arrived on campus last year.

That’s why he rejected some of his mother’s groceries as emphatically as he swatted away shots last season.

“The food looks good, but I just can’t do it,” Williams said. “I’ve got to stick to my diet.”