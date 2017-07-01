USC lands four-star Class of 2018 forward Taeshon Cherry

A strong recruiting week for USC continued on Friday as the Trojans landed four-star forward Taeshon Cherry in the Class of 2018.

After landing a commitment from fellow Class of 2018 four-star forward J’Raan Brooks earlier this week, the Trojans have now recruited their potential future frontcourt as both players could step in and make an immediate impact.

The 6-foot-9 Cherry is especially intriguing for USC because he possesses the potential to play either the three or the four. Rivals considers him as the No. 30 overall prospect in the Class of 2018 national rankings. With wing skills like perimeter shooting and passing, Cherry can add some unique things to the Trojans while also still being able to rebound against bigger opponents. Ideally, Cherry should be a suitable replacement for Bennie Boatwright in time.

Cherry still has to figure out some stuff regarding which position he’s most comfortable at, but he has a world of upside that has given him five-star status in some respected national rankings.

Now that USC has landed Brooks and Cherry, they can spend July trying to figure out which other players to pursue in the Class of 2018.

LA LETS TURN UP !!! IM COMING SC !! ✌🏽❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/uYJ3G2eVFd — Taeshon Cherry* (@slim_reaper635) June 30, 2017