Michigan State adds four-star Class of 2018 commitment from Marcus Bingham Jr.

Michigan State stayed busy in the Class of 2018 this week as the Spartans landed a commitment from four-star forward Marcus Bingham Jr. on Friday afternoon.

The 6-foot-9 Bingham is regarded as the No. 104 overall prospect in the Rivals national Class of 2018 recruiting rankings as he gives Michigan State and head coach Tom Izzo four commitments for that class.

As noted by Brendan F. Quinn of MLive, the Spartans and Michigan have been going back-and-forth during a recent in-state recruiting arms race. Nine consecutive commitments between the two schools have all been Michigan products as both storied programs have done a great job of locking up local talent.

When you also consider that Izzo and Michigan head coach John Beilein have recruited plenty of out-of-state talent — some of them five-star, NBA-caliber players — it means that Michigan is producing a ton of talent among its prep ranks that could potentially benefit both programs.

Bingham, a native of Grand Rapids, averaged 8.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game while playing with Spiece Indy Heat this spring in the Nike EYBL. He joins four-star guard Foster Loyer, four-star big man Thomas Kithier and three-star guard Gabe Brown in Michigan State’s Class of 2018 recruiting haul.

I am proud to announce I will be continuing my academic and basketball career at MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY #GABG #GoGreen🔋 #SpartanDawgs😈🙏 pic.twitter.com/lvkOH6keb0 — Marcus Bingham Jr (@Marcusbingham0) June 30, 2017